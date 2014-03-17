Chef John's Blueberry Clafoutis

Rating: 4.6 stars
217 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 159
  • 4 star values: 38
  • 3 star values: 14
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 2

This recipe is a great way to enjoy fresh summer fruit, and this technique really lets it play the starring role. I hope you give it a try soon.

By Chef John

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 clafoutis
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Generously butter a 2 1/2-quart baking dish.

  • Pour blueberries into prepared baking dish.

  • Blend milk, sugar, flour, eggs, vanilla extract, and salt in a blender until batter is smooth. Pour batter over blueberries and gently shake to remove any air bubbles.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until puffed and center is set, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool until clafoutis deflates and is just warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
223 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 41g; fat 3.8g; cholesterol 97.1mg; sodium 82.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (241)

Most helpful positive review

Bev
Rating: 5 stars
03/28/2014
Had some cherries in the freezer so I made this for dessert. Wow! It is so good and easy too. The batter comes out like a creamy custard. Thenks Chef John for the wonderful recipe Read More
Helpful
(30)

Most helpful critical review

Jacqui Ebbs
Rating: 3 stars
05/22/2016
Not the best dessert I've ever made kind of bland except for the blueberries. And it took almost twice as long to cook as indicated in the recipe. I usually recommend John recipes but Skip this one if you're looking for a special dessert. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Carey2k1
Rating: 5 stars
08/15/2015
I used a gluten free flour mix, almond milk and coconut sugar to make this gluten free, dairy free and low glycemic. It's was delicious! Read More
Helpful
(30)
Chloe
Rating: 5 stars
06/22/2014
I made this recipe exactly as the the video shows, except for my substitution of vanilla bean paste for vanilla extract. It was divine!!! The flavors are subtle and delicate. The custard is moist and perfectly sweetened. Just as Chef John states the fresh berries really shine, which is what I hoped for most. To make it ooze decadence I would top it with vanilla sauce. Read More
Helpful
(26)
Lee Wagar
Rating: 5 stars
07/31/2014
Made this last week for our anniversary breakfast on the deck, perfect weather, mimosas and the start to a beautiful day. Anyway, went by Chef John's recipe exactly except used a 9 inch baking dish, and it was perfect. Easy, quick and delicious. Not "eggy", but custardy. Do NOT overcook this. Mine had a tiny bit of dryness on the very bottom of the casserole dish, but that was ok. We are having company tomorrow for brunch and this is going to be the star of the morning for sure!!!! Read More
Helpful
(17)
spudchick
Rating: 5 stars
12/05/2015
I found this recipe because I ended up with an 18oz box of blueberries this summer and wanted to try something new. I increased the recipe proportionally, and it was slightly deeper; I also refrigerated it. I used 1% milk and whey low sugar alternative. This sliced up into a lovely low-calorie 'dessert' but I actually find I love it for a cold breakfast in summer. I love custard and pudding so this was right up my alley. I tried the same recipe with bing cherries and strawberries, which were more trouble and not really as good as the blueberries. Incredibly easy and delicious. When I make it with blueberries, I use a little lemon zest and nutmeg with the vanilla and the fragrance while it bakes is intoxicating. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Irene Y
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2015
I've made many variations of this and like it best with a blueberry-cherry-raspberry mix. Like it least with strawberries (cooked strawberries, noooo!). Also, I use less sugar because the fruits add enough sweetness. Made this a few times with gluten-free all-purpose flour and it turns out fine too. Read More
Helpful
(13)
judy
Rating: 5 stars
08/14/2014
I've been making this recipe off and on for a number of years. First hear of it on Iron Chef by Cat Cora. Used Cherries. I have since over the years used all kinds of fruits and mixtures, depending on what I have on hand. Lemon or orange zest kicks it up a notch as well. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Cynthia Weems
Rating: 5 stars
10/16/2016
I love Chef John's recipes. I was hoping I could comment on the video. I'm making this for the first time on Thanksgiving for my family. I LOVE custard desserts so I trust that will will be just what I want. Chef John I've been a fan of your cooking and your humorous videos for a long time. I would love to say thank you and send you a package of some handcrafted items I make. You truly would never be able to know how you have given back to your viewers Read More
Helpful
(9)
undefined Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/21/2015
I made this for breakfast instead of a dutch baby. It was a cinch to make. Did not have blueberries, so I used mixed fruit that I had in the freezer. I took out the fruit the night before and let it defrost in the fridge and drained off the extra juice so my dish would't be soggy. I will make this again! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Jacqui Ebbs
Rating: 3 stars
05/22/2016
Not the best dessert I've ever made kind of bland except for the blueberries. And it took almost twice as long to cook as indicated in the recipe. I usually recommend John recipes but Skip this one if you're looking for a special dessert. Read More
Helpful
(5)
