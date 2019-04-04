Potato and Cheese Pierogi

4.3
67 Ratings
  • 5 30
  • 4 30
  • 3 6
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This recipe is an Ukrainian one of my Great-Grandmothers passed down from the years. They are great with melted butter and sauteed onions, or fry if desired. They can also be frozen between layers of plastic wrap.

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 hrs
cook:
10 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
20 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

60
Original recipe yields 60 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes; drain.

  • Combine flour, eggs and salt. Mix in a little water at a time until dough is somewhat stiff. Roll dough in small sections about 1/4 inch thick. Using a large biscuit cutter or drinking glass, make circle cuts.

  • To make filling: Mix together potatoes, cheese, salt, pepper and onion salt. Fill each with 1 to 2 tablespoons of the potato mixture, fold over and seal edges. To cook, bring a large pot of water to boil, carefully dropping in one at a time; stir once. They are done when they float to the top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
97 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 15.4g; fat 2.3g; cholesterol 15.4mg; sodium 103.3mg. Full Nutrition
