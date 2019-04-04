Potato and Cheese Pierogi

My friend and I made a bunch of these last night and I loved them. We ended up making 19 (I'd scaled the recipe down to 20) and used an empty wine bottle as a rolling pin so it was really fun! We also substituted Shedd's Spread for butter and it turned out fine. One piece of advice she had from her memories of visiting Poland and watching family members make pierogies in the past was to wet one side of the inner dough like the seal of an envelope and then squeeze the edges together (one finger on the top, two on the bottom) to make a scalloped edge. This also pushed the filling in towards the center, making it easier to seal. Be careful not to overfill and make sure the potatoes don't have any large lumps because that can tear the dough. We boiled them and topped them with some golden brown sauteed onions and garlic and I brought leftovers to work. A six way fight broke out at the office over who got the last one!