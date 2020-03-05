Coffee-Crusted Beef Tenderloin Steak

Rating: 3.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Surprisingly delicious fusion of coffee and cinnamon. Garnish steaks with whole coffee beans and whole cinnamon sticks.

By teamswitch

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sift ground espresso beans, brown sugar, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper together in a bowl. Generously coat all sides of each steak with espresso mixture. Place steaks on a plate and refrigerate for flavors to blend, about 30 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Heat a large oven-proof skillet over medium-high heat; add canola oil. Place steaks in the hot oil and cook until bottom of each steak is browned, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Flip steaks and place skillet in the preheated oven.

  • Cook the steaks in the preheated oven to your desired degree of doneness, 4 to 5 minutes for medium-rare. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 140 degrees F (60 degrees C). Cover skillet with a tented piece of aluminum foil and let steaks rest for at least 5 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Ground strong coffee beans can be used in place of espresso beans, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
522 calories; protein 47.3g; carbohydrates 23.1g; fat 25.9g; cholesterol 142.8mg; sodium 107.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/01/2015
Made as written except that I cut back to 1 teaspoon of cinnamon because a little goes a long way in this house and I grilled instead of baked. Not really sure how to rate this because I did not care for it but my husband loved it. The espresso beans did give it a deep rich flavor but just overpowered it for me. Again, he thought they were excellent. If you are a coffee lover then you should give this a try and see what you think. Read More
Helpful
(3)

Most helpful critical review

Jenna Mackenzie
Rating: 2 stars
10/23/2017
It wasn't too great. Tasted like cinnamon coffee and nothing else. Also my steaks we're undercooked and not crusty and I cooked them for an extra few minutes including some time under the broiler. Didn't live up to expectation. Read More
Reviews:
Allycen Brady
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2018
Delish...made it with a roast. The coffee and chilly flavour was perfect. Read More
Jenna Mackenzie
Rating: 2 stars
10/23/2017
It wasn't too great. Tasted like cinnamon coffee and nothing else. Also my steaks we're undercooked and not crusty and I cooked them for an extra few minutes including some time under the broiler. Didn't live up to expectation. Read More
