Coffee-Crusted Beef Tenderloin Steak
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 521.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 47.3g 95 %
carbohydrates: 23.1g 7 %
dietary fiber: 1.2g 5 %
sugars: 19.8g
fat: 25.9g 40 %
saturated fat: 7.9g 39 %
cholesterol: 142.8mg 48 %
vitamin a iu: 48.4IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 18.3mg 141 %
vitamin b6: 1mg 62 %
vitamin c: 0.2mg
folate: 16mcg 4 %
calcium: 80mg 8 %
iron: 3.5mg 19 %
magnesium: 57.3mg 21 %
potassium: 778.7mg 22 %
sodium: 107.1mg 4 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 21 %
calories from fat: 233.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved