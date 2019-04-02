Easy Baked Indian Samosas

First time making these - and they were awesome. As comparison had a take-out fried samosa at the same time and actually preferred this baked piecrust version. I followed the recipe to a T - very easy to follow directions and went together quickly. I used 4 medium-small potatoes and had about half of the filling leftover. Lessons learned were that would use half whole seed and half ground coriander - the abundance of seeds bothered some but the taste was very good. These were relatively mild so would add another 1/2 teas of cayenne. The filling had perfect heat but once wrapped they were mild. I also learned to put tbl spoon of filling on the 8 pieces of crust then wash hands and pinch together into 3-cornered hat shapes - because any filling on hands stains the crust. I used water as the sealant and did not use an egg wash (to accommodate allergy) and they browned up fine - in 18 minutes. Great recipe and will make them again.