Easy Baked Indian Samosas

This has all the flavor and heartiness of a great samosa without the frying. Although this is an easier, healthier version of the fried samosa, it tastes very authentic. This recipe has the added advantage that you can make ahead and freeze uncooked samosas, simply skip the egg brushing, freeze until you're ready and cook at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 to 30 minutes. Serve warm, plain, or with chutney.
This recipe was really great! My husband and I followed it to the letter and this is what we will do differently next time. We had way too much filling for the 4 pie shells, so we will cut back to two potatoes and maybe up the peas to a cup. We will also cut back just a little on the cayenne. Another way to describe how to fold is put the filling in the middle and bring the three corners to the top and pinch down the sides to seal them. If the dough isn't "sealing" well, add a little water to the edges of the triangle before you start the folding process. Update: We've also stopped peeling the potatoes. It saves time and we don't notice it at all.
I made these to go with the sweet potato-carrot soup from this site, and they were great. I used a mix of regular and sweet potato, and used scant dashes of the cayenne and cardamom after reading the reviews, and added a little garam masala. I also used egg roll wrappers, cut into triangles, both for the heathier aspect and the ease of portioning. They came out very well. I'll definitely keep these in my repertoire. Thanks for sharing.
I made these for a potluck, they were eaten very quickly, including by children. My Indian husband would have preferred more spice so if I make them for just us I'll likely add more spices. Easy, though! Thanks for the recipe.
Paste must be half oil half flour matching,with baking soda with salt (each on tea.s.ful for 2 glass of flour) and enough water until the patse didn.t become sticking to hands. Fry next in considering amount of oil.
First time making these - and they were awesome. As comparison had a take-out fried samosa at the same time and actually preferred this baked piecrust version. I followed the recipe to a T - very easy to follow directions and went together quickly. I used 4 medium-small potatoes and had about half of the filling leftover. Lessons learned were that would use half whole seed and half ground coriander - the abundance of seeds bothered some but the taste was very good. These were relatively mild so would add another 1/2 teas of cayenne. The filling had perfect heat but once wrapped they were mild. I also learned to put tbl spoon of filling on the 8 pieces of crust then wash hands and pinch together into 3-cornered hat shapes - because any filling on hands stains the crust. I used water as the sealant and did not use an egg wash (to accommodate allergy) and they browned up fine - in 18 minutes. Great recipe and will make them again.
Wonderful, full of flavor recipe for samosas. My guests even said it was better than the restaurants, and after making these and going back to the Indian restaurant, I have to agree! I do advise wearing gloves while stuffing the dough, otherwise your nails may turn yellow from the spice.(mine did). These work great frozen and then popped in the oven too. The egg wash is essential to have a "fried feel" to them.
Loved this recipe; flavourful, spicy and easy to make. I also had some filling left over which turned out well because I dolloped leftover filling onto slices of cucumber for my guests who are gluten intolerant.
These are always my go to Samosas. I love them and they are always a big hit wherever I take them for appetizers. I wouldn’t change a thing! One reviewer said her fingers got so yellow putting the filling in the pastry, well to prevent this I use a small cookie scoop with the squeeze handle. Perfect amount and no yellow fingers. I serve these with either coriander or mint chutney and Major Grey mango chutney. Yes they are very time consuming to make, but so worth it. They are the perfect appetizer!
I made this tonight and used 4 russets plus 1 sweet potato. The seasoning is really flavorful. When you first saute onions and its seasoning, don't be surprised if the 1 tsp of salt taste too salty, but when you add cooked Potatoes, it mellows out and it's very ultra-yummy . Instead of pie crust, I used LUMPIA (a type of wrapper for Filipino egg rolls) wrapper. I did fry like an eggroll and the shell was lightly crispy, thinish and samosa filling was still moist. You can freeze the samosa eggroll and fry up for a quick snack (with chutney, tamarind sauce, raita or even by itself) or even for Indian theme night ! :)
I loved making this and I loved the delicious mix of spices, minus the coriander seeds, which are too overpowering in my opinion. The recipe can easily be customized to be toddler-friendly by modifying the cayenne pepper and coriander seeds. I will try other veggies in there too, like sweet potatoes, carrots, or spinach.
The filling mixture is wonderful. I for some reason ended up with a lot of extra filling. It was hard for me to get the dough wrapping right. I think it just takes some practice. The filling would be great all by itself as a side dish.
Mmm... so good!!! I did forget to add the tomatoes and used garam masala seasoning since it had most of spice blend, plus the cayenne, ginger, turmeric and curry as called in recipe. Definately will make again
For a first time trying this recipe I would say I totally succeeded!!! I added a little more cumin and curry just cause I love those spices, I added more salt. Got some left over stuffing but personally it doesn’t matter to me cause I can make some more tomorrow for the party I’m hosting!!! Love love love .
Delicious! Made half the filling as others suggested and replaced half of the coriander with ground. Took me a few tries to figure out how to fold them so they look decent. I froze some for the future so thanks for the tip on that. I will definitely make them again.
Filling was awesome, but pie crust was a bust. Ended up just taking a fork to the filling!
I did change the filling , and used puff pastry instead of pie dough. I used 2 fresh cayenne peppers from my garden. The spice blend is AMAZING! This recipe is going into my favorite file. Just a final note: I blanched broccoli, and used ground beef. I added onions, garlic and spices, then added broccoli and then the beef let it all cook and marry together, then filled my pastry. Followed baking directions. And as I said...AMAZING!
Our guests and us loved these. I did cut back to two potatoes, one onion, eyeballed frozen peas and added fresh cilantro. After boiling the potatoes, mash slightly with a fork. Saute the onion and ginger, add the tomato, the spices (let your spices get some time to saute as well), the peas and then add the potato in to make sure everything is nicely incorporated. Then add the cilantro. You can make the filling days in advance and wrap and bake before serving. I used egg roll wrappers, sprayed with olive oil, and they came out perfectly crisp. Good stuff!
