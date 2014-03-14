Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Hash browns with spinach, scrambled egg whites, and shredded mozzarella cheese make a quick and hearty breakfast for families on the go.

By Mission Foods

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet, over medium heat, cook hash brown potatoes according to package directions. Add fresh spinach to skillet towards the end of cooking time and toss lightly. Cook until spinach is slightly wilted and soft.

    Advertisement

  • In a non-stick skillet, over medium heat, scramble egg whites, seasoning with salt and pepper to taste.

  • To serve, lay tortillas on a work surface. Fill each with approximately 2 oz. of mozzarella, then spoon in egg whites and potato/spinach mixture, dividing evenly between each tortilla. Roll burrito style, heat in microwave for 30 seconds each, or for a crispier outside, bake in 350 degrees F oven for 5 minutes and serve.

Cook's Notes:

Hints: Try different toppings to create your own! Avocados, mango salsa, grilled tofu or hot sauce can all be added.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
364 calories; protein 29.4g; carbohydrates 42.1g; fat 17.8g; cholesterol 36.3mg; sodium 952.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
StAnne03
Rating: 4 stars
03/15/2019
I made it and I liked it! I substituted fresh potatoes instead of bagged hash browns and I used the whole egg. I also added a little onion to the potatoes. I was so hungry until I forgot to take a picture but it looked great. I will definitely make this one again. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022