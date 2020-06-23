Simple Slow-Cooked Korean Beef Soft Tacos

1 of 302

Rating: 5 stars I made it! And it was AMAZING! The only "twist" that I made was actually not using the slow cooker. It took me 1 hour to make this dish on my pressure cooker! So for those of you who own one and don't have the 8hrs luxury, go ahead and follow the instructions just place everything on your pressure cooker and let it do its job for and hour or hour and a half. The beef was so tender, shredded itself while cooking. Everybody at home loved it and it was great with tortillas, over potatoes, you name it. Great way to cook beef or pork. I cooked both and in my opinion pork tasted better with this recipe, although the beef was great too. Helpful (130)

Rating: 5 stars My family LOVED this roast. I made it just as written. (Except MAYBE added some extra garlic!) We ate it plain, ate it with pico and cheese on a soft taco shell, AND we had left overs so I made a pizza! BBQ sauce, pineapple, red onion, tomatoes and three kinds of cheese. AMAZING. None of this roast went to waste. For sure a keeper. Helpful (59)

Rating: 5 stars This was a GREAT dinner! My husband loved it. I made a Chipotle Aioli,Pico De Gallo and added Queso Fresco and served them on warm corn tortillas. Very good! I will be making these again! Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars OMG my family & I stuffed ourselves silly! I used the chili paste as suggested in the cooks notes. This is so easy too! My 9 year old was helping me, but could have easily done it on her own. I served it with Asian peanut coleslaw. YUMMY! Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars These were quite tasty! I took the Cook's Notes advice and skipped the ginger and jalapeno and instead used 2 T. Thai Chili Sauce. I topped my taco with some shredded cheese, bagged coleslaw mix, chopped green onions and more Thai Chili Sauce, all wrapped in a small flour tortilla. Very good! Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was a hit in our house. I served mine in lettuce wraps with white rice. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars All family members wanted seconds-great hit! Didn't have dark so used light brown sugar but added a spoonful more. Added an extra tablespoon of rice vinegar as well. Meat was dry upon shredding but we put shredded meat in with the sauce from the slow cooker and it turned out perfect! My husband put cilantro and spicy kimchee on his soft taco while I preferred icebrerg lettuce. For a sauce, we made a mayo/siracha sauce we made (used about 1.5 tablespoons of siracha for 1/2 cup of mayo for just a little kick-this served for 8 tacos). Will become a household staple-plenty of meat to reuse too. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely delicious. I do a lot of cooking ahead on the weekend since we're so busy during the week and this is a gem that will be used over and over. The only change I made was adding a bit of beef stock to the crock pot just because it made me nervous not seeing any liquid in there. I added maybe a cup or two and when the beef was done most of it was gone. I just shredded the beef right in with it and it turned out great. We ate it on grilled flour tortillas to make tacos and topped them with shredded cabbage, cucumbers that we marinated in rice vinegar, sesame oil, and sugar), chopped peanuts, and a bit of sriracha. My 3 year old ate hers on a tortilla with shredded cheese. EVERYONE loved them. Will definitely make again and again. Thanks for a great recipe! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I followed the recipe exactly and included the jalapeno pepper. My boyfriend and I loved it! I used broccoli slaw with the rice vinegar and soy sauce, and it added a great tangy crunch to the tacos. Awesome recipe! Will definitely make again. Helpful (12)