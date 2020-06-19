Green Power Mojito Smoothie

We liked it! We've tried other green smoothies from AR in the past that we like better, next time we'll use smaller lime and lemon because that made the smoothie a little too sour for our taste, but I loved the subtle flavor of mint in the smoothie, i'm sure we are going to love it once we reduce the lemon/lime flavor, hence the five star rating.
We liked it! We've tried other green smoothies from AR in the past that we like better, next time we'll use smaller lime and lemon because that made the smoothie a little too sour for our taste, but I loved the subtle flavor of mint in the smoothie, i'm sure we are going to love it once we reduce the lemon/lime flavor, hence the five star rating.
Didn't have any mint and used orange juice instead of the orange. I will make again, great way to get plenty of vitamins. Pretty color too. I've made other green smoothies on here, but this was my favorite. Will be interesting to use mint next time.
This was definitely different. Didn't even taste like an average smoothie but a drink. I made it with and without the mint and both tasted great. Next time if I make it with mint, I would go with half the mint
Just made this for my 10 year old son and he loved it. He especially liked the mint. This is very easy to adjust for your preferences. I substituted coconut water for the water, added a cup of vanilla yogurt and four tablespoons of ground flax seed meal. Thanks for the great recipe! This will make a great pre-game snack.
Loved this! I omitted the ice cubes because both my banana and pineapple were frozen. Since my pineapple was frozen, I didn't have any juice from the can so I added coconut water. I used a whole orange and half the juice of both the lemon and lime. It was delicious without the need of any sweetener. Update: 07-27-17 I made this again today, I love it!
This is one delicious, healthy smoothie! I used frozen pineapple and used the whole lemon and lime, peeled and segmented. Just for the health of it, I used coconut water. It did taste mojito-ish! Fabulous!
Added some kefir for great gut health and creaminess. Yum
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2015
I made this recipe in my Omega juicer and poured into Popsicle molds for the kids in the morning. One of my neighbor kids stopped by and kept asking me "What smells so good?", while I funneled the last bit of lime and spinach through. She even asked if she could come back in the morning to try one of my "green" Popsicles! Who can say no to that?
first smoothie i have ever made. I used only lime not lemon and only one. i used mint extract. I used fresh pineapple instead of canned. It tastes fine. I like the hint of mint. I think I will make it again. the ingredients are simple. It was enough for two people - but on this Daniel diet - i think i will drink both glasses.
I used fresh pineapple no mint and 1/2 cup of lime yogurt and I/2 cup of milk instead of water. just because I had them or not. yum so refreshing can't wait to try with mint. it is a lovely colour not like the slightly brown one that turned out last recipe!
I followed the recipe exactly as written and it turned out perfectly. Even my 3 year old son with whom it is a daily struggle to eat his vegetables drank a whole cup. This will become a staple in our household!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.