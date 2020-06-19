Green Power Mojito Smoothie

This tart, satisfying, and delicious smoothie disguises healthy greens with a taste similar to a mojito!

By Patricia Cooper

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend ice, spinach, pineapple, water, banana, orange, mint, lemon juice, and lime juice in a blender until smooth.

Cook's Note:

Try a variety of "power greens" with or in place of the spinach.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
94 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 24.2g; fat 0.3g; sodium 14mg. Full Nutrition
