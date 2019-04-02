Spicy Slow-Cooked Beanless Chili

Great recipe! I'm type 2 diabetic and on a low carb diet, so beans are out of the question for me. I like a little spicy, but not burn the lips off your face, lol, so I had to alter the recipe a bit, this would have been way too hot for me. Like another reviewer, I used two 15 oz cans diced tomatoes and two 15 oz (not 8) cans tomato sauce. I used chopped green pepper instead of hot peppers, and only one tsp red cayenne pepper, and it was plenty spicy for me. I also used 3 fresh minced garlic cloves and dumped in some cumin and crushed oregano. I also put in a stalk and a half of chopped celery and a can of mushrooms, to "beef" up the consistency, I didn't even miss the beans! Lastly, I was starving, so I cooked it in my electric pressure cooker for 45 min. So grateful for this recipe, my diet has been a little boring of late and this was very satisfying!