Spicy Slow-Cooked Beanless Chili

Really simple recipes and it tastes great! I made a few changes. Instead of using a can of diced tomatoes, I used a 6 oz can of tomato paste and added 12 oz of water to the recipe. My reason for the substitution of tomato paste is that I don't like diced tomatoes in my chili. I added the water because I needed more liquid. It all turned out AWESOME!!! I slow cooked it in a crockpot for about 5 hours.
Great recipe! I'm type 2 diabetic and on a low carb diet, so beans are out of the question for me. I like a little spicy, but not burn the lips off your face, lol, so I had to alter the recipe a bit, this would have been way too hot for me. Like another reviewer, I used two 15 oz cans diced tomatoes and two 15 oz (not 8) cans tomato sauce. I used chopped green pepper instead of hot peppers, and only one tsp red cayenne pepper, and it was plenty spicy for me. I also used 3 fresh minced garlic cloves and dumped in some cumin and crushed oregano. I also put in a stalk and a half of chopped celery and a can of mushrooms, to "beef" up the consistency, I didn't even miss the beans! Lastly, I was starving, so I cooked it in my electric pressure cooker for 45 min. So grateful for this recipe, my diet has been a little boring of late and this was very satisfying!
I recently moved to Texas from Michigan and have been looking for a beanless chili recipe. Came across this one and decided to give it a shot. It's been cooking for about 3 hours and I just took a taste. It is unbelievably hot, actually to the point of being inedible. I know the title says spicy and don't get me wrong, I love spicy but this is beyond spicy. I will absolutely be keeping this as my base chili recipe but will cut the chili powder and cayenne and jalapeno quantities in half. I also think I will use 1 pound of ground beef and 1 pound of sausage. I know this review sounds negative but I gave it 5 stars for a reason. My house smells INCREDIBLE, the flavors are there and this is a delicious recipe, just too hot for my personal taste.
I sub cumin in for the cayenne (maybe a bit of the latter too) for some complexity. And let it cook for 12-16 hours. It’s so good - when people come in and smell it cooking they float right to the kitchen, cartoon style on the fumes. I can never make enough, getting a bigger crock pot!
Made a couple of slight changes...changed meat to one pound bison and one pound ground beef, added one large green bell pepper, added one more can of diced tomatoes, and added one additional teaspoon of cayenne. It was absolutely delicious and won my first chili cook off! :)
I do this on top of the stove, sautéing the onion until translucent then adding the hamburger. When that has browned, I drain off the excess fat. Also, I use Del Monte Zesty Chili Style Diced Tomatoes and omit the jalapenos, salt and black pepper. I add the chili powder and cayenne to taste. Toss in a few spoonfuls of jarred salsa, and bring everything to a boil. Then, turn the heat down, let simmer for twenty minutes or so.
This chili is absolutely THE best. I double the recipe every time and use both ground beef and ground pork instead of just the beef. 3lbs ground beef and 1lb of ground pork. For me the spicier the better, so there are times that I use different types of hot peppers and adjust the chili powder and cayenne pepper accordingly. I've won numerous chili cook offs using this recipe, then adding my own personal touch to it.
I made this on Superbowl Sunday and it was a BIG hit! Everyone loved it ~ I did however use only 1 jalapeno and added 1 green pepper as I do not like it to be too spicy ~ It had just the right amount of heat for me ~ A little chopped onions, sour cram and shredded cheese on top and it was PERFECT! I am already being asked to make it again ~ I set on HIGH for a good 7 hours ~ It's about time I found a great bean-less chili recipe
super good! spicy. i added a little extra to mine with mushrooms, corn, a green pepper, cheese and some crispy onions. cooked for 5 hours. made biscuits with cheese to go with it and it was amazing!!!!
LOVED! My bf ate 2 bowls of it he enjoyed it so much. I did tweak the recipe, and I'm glad i did because I ended up with the perfect spice level. Changes as follows; 1 jalapeño, 1 green bell pepper, 3/4 an onion, 1 tbsp chili powder, 1 tbsp cayenne. I also did opt to add beans to mine. Vóila! My new chili recipe.
We loved this chili! I forgot about it being a slow cooker recipe, so I cooked it on the stove top for about an hour total and it was still great. Added a little cumin, otherwise followed the recipe. We are looking forward to having the leftovers!
It was simple to make. I followed some advice and doubled the amount of diced tomatoes and used 3 cans of tomato sauce. That made it just right for me. The first mouthful seemed a bit bland, but a few seconds later, CALL THE FIRE DEPARTMENT!! :)
This was an excellent chili, better than anything i've ever made. I doubled up on the sauce and the tomatoes, however, and it was still as thick and rich as it needed to be. I would have added slightly less salt, though. Very good!
Great recipe and easily customizable with any leftovers you have on hand such as: - Jar of salsa - Spaghetti sauce - Fresh or frozen tomatoes - Squash - Celery - Carrot juice I cooked in pressure cooker for 40 min.
Totally awesome chili. I fed 4 hungry men and it was almost all gone. I served it with cornbread and coleslaw
Todd A
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2017
This was a great recipe! I think it would also be great with some black beans added, but I specifically tried this recipe because we had some anti-bean people eating it that day. I love spicy food to a sometimes insane level, so I tweaked it to up the spice level a bit by adding the following: 1 large poblano pepper 2 serrano peppers Additional 2-3 tablespoons of garlic 1 Jar of spicy garlic salsa ~ 1/2 cup Devils Spit barbecue sauce (spicy) And I subbed ground turkey for the ground beef
I have made this twice the first time exactly as it's posted, the second time I used 1 pound of ground sirloin browned and 1 pound browned stew meat. We love the flavor of this chilli and really liked the chunks of tender meat that the stew meat added. New family favorite for Sunday night football games!
Excellent beanless chili! The only change I made was to use 1 lb. of ground beef and 1 lb. ground pork. I added more chili powder near the end as well, to taste. I’ve made it twice, and you can bet I’ll make it again and again!
Very good. I won my company's chili cook-off with this recipe. I made the following changes to it though... As yostil suggested, I upped the tomato content, and I added a pound of sausage, and a half pound of bacon, because everything's better with bacon.
I made this recipe exactly as written a few days before having friends over for dinner to test it out. I'm glad I did because, it was incredibly spicy - overpoweringly spicy - even for my husband and I (and we both love spicy food). We were able to eat it with loads of sour cream on top but I thought I should adjust it for my friends. I made this recipe a few days later with a few adjustments: I used one jalapeno and one green pepper. I used 1 TBSP chili powder and 1 TBSP cayenne pepper and I added an extra can of diced tomato. I followed the rest of the recipe exactly and it was wonderfully delicious! It was still spicy, with a nice kick, but not overpoweringly so. We garnished the chili with sour cream, green onions, shredded cheese and fresh cilantro, and served it with hot garlic bread and tortilla chips. Absolute perfection! I cooked it on high for 4 hours and then on low for 2 more hours. 4 stars because the recipe was adjusted but it's 5 stars with these adjustments. If you love suicide spice you'll love this recipe as written!
Great flavor! I doubled the recipe for Sunday football and added green bell pepper, andouille sausage, one beer and two cans of Rotel. I think this chilli is really good with a nice hint of heat. I didn't think it was very spicy though.
This is a good recipe but as like other people I tweeked it a little. I added 1lb. of ground beef and 1 lb. sweet sausage. I also added a can of Rotel green chili's and a bell pepper. Came out excellent. I will definitely make this one again
I am so glad to find a chili recipe that has both spice and flavor! So many spicy recipes are just “hot,” but lacking in flavor. This one is really good and a definite keeper. For the most part, I followed the recipe though I did add 1 tsp. Cumin, just because I like it in chili, and I added a beer, for the same reason. I used just a small additional amount of garlic. And instead of using the Crock Pot, I just simmered for hours on the stove. I was only in the mood to clean one pot today and I was the only one waiting for the end result!
This was amazing! I didn’t have tomato sauce, so I puréed fire roasted diced tomatoes instead, and cut back slightly on the chili powder and cayenne to account for that. I also added a can of chili beans-I know it’s supposed to be beanless, but I just love beans in my chili ?? But overall it turned out fantastic! Perfectly spicy.
Really simple recipe, great hearty flavor. I added some tenderized round steak, an Anaheim pepper along with 3 Serrano peppers for a little more kick. Everyone loved it, will be making this for a long time to come.
I read through a lot of the reviews and combined many of the alterations. First I didn't include jalapenos. Doubled the amount of tomato sauce. Substituted 6oz of tomato paste instead of using diced tomatoes. It was delicious and mild at that point. I like a little more spice so I added 1 finely chopped habenero (seeds included) and it was perfect and I won the chili cook-off at work. If you make it this way remember it is pretty thick and won't serve as many people. My next step is to try it on hot dogs!
