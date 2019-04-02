Spicy Slow-Cooked Beanless Chili

If you like spicy food like me, you will enjoy this chili; it's not for the faint of heart.

Recipe by JR Foodie

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
6 hrs 35 mins
total:
6 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease.

  • Stir tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, onion, jalapeno peppers, chili powder, cayenne, salt, garlic, and black pepper together in the crock of a slow cooker; add ground beef and stir.

  • Cook on High for 6 1/2 hours (or on Low for 10 hours).

Cook's Note:

If you don't like jalapenos, you could opt for 1 green bell pepper instead. If you like it hotter opt for habanero peppers.

As with most chili, it would go great with shredded Cheddar cheese and bread.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
340 calories; protein 28.2g; carbohydrates 13.3g; fat 19.3g; cholesterol 94.6mg; sodium 1402mg. Full Nutrition
