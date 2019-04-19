Mah's Red Wine Dressing

Rating: 4.25 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a dressing for a recipe my mom (Mah!) had. It's quite tasty and can be used for an antipasto or just a standard lettuce and kale or spinach salad.

By Brian Jenkins

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
5 fluid ounces
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
Directions

  • Mash garlic with a bit of salt using a mortar and pestle; transfer to a bowl. Add vinegar, mayonnaise, and oregano to garlic; whisk.

  • Slowly pour olive oil into the bowl while vigorously whisking the oil into the vinegar mixture to incorporate; season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1.5g; fat 34.3g; cholesterol 3.5mg; sodium 52.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

kikikim
Rating: 4 stars
01/27/2019
I ran out of bottled salad dressing and decided to try this. I had to substitute dry basil for the oregano because it was all I had. The final result looked a bit like ranch dressing which I didn't expect but was probably due to the mayonnaise. Still it was delicious and I will make it again using fresh herbs. Read More
Reviews:
Bandman
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2017
I also added the agave syrup and use pomegranate infused red wine vinegar. Great taste and delicious on the spinach to which I added toasted almonds blue cheese and dried cranberries. Read More
dmatthews
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2016
I added 2 tsp. of agave syrup. You could use honey also. I dressed a strawberry spinach salad with it. Even my grandchildren loved it! I also used fresh oregano and fresh chives. Read More
