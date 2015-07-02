Dubliner® Cheese Dip

Rating: 4.25 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

I made this for a St. Patrick's Day party and it went over great! Serve with crackers, chips, or veggies.

By Phyllis Cook Sliger

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir Cheddar cheese, yogurt, green onions, mayonnaise, horseradish, and black pepper together in a bowl; refrigerate until chilled, at least 1 hour.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 2.8g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 25.3mg; sodium 180.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (3)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

scotsmoor
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2014
My husband LOVES this stuff!! Read More
Helpful
(1)

Most helpful critical review

Karennina
Rating: 2 stars
06/29/2016
Dubliner cheese is really expensive, plus where to find it? So I used sharp cheddar cheese. And instead of yogurt I used sour cream. But after mixing. this was so bland that I added another teaspoon of horseradish. Still just barely okay. Later I added some Tabasco, which helped. Read More
Helpful
(1)
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
scotsmoor
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2014
My husband LOVES this stuff!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Karennina
Rating: 2 stars
06/28/2016
Dubliner cheese is really expensive, plus where to find it? So I used sharp cheddar cheese. And instead of yogurt I used sour cream. But after mixing. this was so bland that I added another teaspoon of horseradish. Still just barely okay. Later I added some Tabasco, which helped. Read More
Helpful
(1)
TrishD
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2021
Needed an idea for an appetizer for our St. Patrick's day dinner party and this was perfect. Made it per the directions and served with Triscuit crackers and carrot and celery sticks. Rave reviews all around. Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022