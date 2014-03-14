Zaxby's Chicken Fingers Dipping Sauce

1 of 60

Rating: 5 stars Raising Cain's dipping sauce is just like this! This is great on chicken and French fries. A splash of vinegar makes it a bit more tangy. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars Oh my, just really liked this sauce. Have seen Zaxby's restaurants in both Florida and Georgia but have never eaten there, so I don't really know whether or not this is close to their sauce. We had this with some breaded chicken fingers, and I will say that we devoured it. I can see this on a good old grilled hamburger, as well. And it just doesn't get much easier to mix up than this. Franny, thanks for sharing your recipe. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars Yeah, That's pretty darn good. One thing though. Everybody says Zax sauce or Zaxby's sauce, but Zaxby;s actually copied it from Guthries. In fact, they even copied their main deal. Chicken, fries and a piece of toast. That was Guthries, before Zaxby's was even created. Now I don't know if Guthries stole it from somebody else, but they had it before Zaxby's Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Yummy! Love Zaxby's love this sauce! All four picky kids devoured it with Parmesean chicken strips. Easy to make and easy to love! The "ready" time is wrong. This takes two minutes to whisk up. Great quick dipping sauce. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Excellent recipe and very close to Raising Cane's sauce if you would like to make it a little spicier and more like Zaxby's sauce I would swap out the mayo with horseradish sauce. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This is quick and easy to make. My son said its not exactly like Zaxbys but it is still really good. This is also makes a great dipping sauce for fries. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars My husband fixed this for a snack with chicken finger. It was very mild flavored. A good 4 star sauce but we like bold flavors. After talking it over we're going to use it as a base and add horseradish or chipotle and just have fun with it. Thanks for sharing. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious!! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Looooove this dipping sauce for fries and chicken strips. Just wish it was healthy sigh Helpful (2)