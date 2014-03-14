Zaxby's Chicken Fingers Dipping Sauce

Rating: 4.52 stars
62 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 38
  • 4 star values: 18
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This sauce is really good with chicken and a great alternative to the traditional BBQ sauce. I like the full teaspoon of black pepper. This is also great on a chicken sandwich.

By franny

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
cup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk mayonnaise, ketchup, and garlic powder together in a bowl; add Worcestershire sauce to the mayonnaise mixture and whisk until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Sprinkle enough black pepper over the surface of the mayonnaise mixture to cover; stir to incorporate. Repeat sprinkling and stirring of black pepper.

  • Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate until the seasonings have blended into the sauce, at least 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 3.4g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 218mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (60)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

GramBouka
Rating: 5 stars
09/15/2014
Raising Cain's dipping sauce is just like this! This is great on chicken and French fries. A splash of vinegar makes it a bit more tangy. Read More
Helpful
(23)

Most helpful critical review

Lynn
Rating: 3 stars
06/22/2015
Made this today. It is ok, but nothing like Zaxby's sauce.. Read More
Helpful
(2)
62 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 38
  • 4 star values: 18
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
GramBouka
Rating: 5 stars
09/15/2014
Raising Cain's dipping sauce is just like this! This is great on chicken and French fries. A splash of vinegar makes it a bit more tangy. Read More
Helpful
(23)
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/29/2014
Oh my, just really liked this sauce. Have seen Zaxby's restaurants in both Florida and Georgia but have never eaten there, so I don't really know whether or not this is close to their sauce. We had this with some breaded chicken fingers, and I will say that we devoured it. I can see this on a good old grilled hamburger, as well. And it just doesn't get much easier to mix up than this. Franny, thanks for sharing your recipe. Read More
Helpful
(14)
John Web
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2017
Yeah, That's pretty darn good. One thing though. Everybody says Zax sauce or Zaxby's sauce, but Zaxby;s actually copied it from Guthries. In fact, they even copied their main deal. Chicken, fries and a piece of toast. That was Guthries, before Zaxby's was even created. Now I don't know if Guthries stole it from somebody else, but they had it before Zaxby's Read More
Helpful
(10)
Advertisement
Mitzi Cikra
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2015
Yummy! Love Zaxby's love this sauce! All four picky kids devoured it with Parmesean chicken strips. Easy to make and easy to love! The "ready" time is wrong. This takes two minutes to whisk up. Great quick dipping sauce. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Amy J. Nielsen
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2015
Excellent recipe and very close to Raising Cane's sauce if you would like to make it a little spicier and more like Zaxby's sauce I would swap out the mayo with horseradish sauce. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Sugarplum
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2015
This is quick and easy to make. My son said its not exactly like Zaxbys but it is still really good. This is also makes a great dipping sauce for fries. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Advertisement
Rich Cruz
Rating: 4 stars
02/14/2015
My husband fixed this for a snack with chicken finger. It was very mild flavored. A good 4 star sauce but we like bold flavors. After talking it over we're going to use it as a base and add horseradish or chipotle and just have fun with it. Thanks for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Mindee Barber
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2015
Delicious!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Kathleen13
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2017
Looooove this dipping sauce for fries and chicken strips. Just wish it was healthy sigh Read More
Helpful
(2)
Lynn
Rating: 3 stars
06/22/2015
Made this today. It is ok, but nothing like Zaxby's sauce.. Read More
Helpful
(2)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022