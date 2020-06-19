Easy Chocolate Haystacks

This is a quick and easy chocolate-fix that the kids and adults will love. It's easy to play around with the ingredients to suit. My family has been making it for years and it's still a fave! Ingredients can be switched up with great results. It's also great with white chocolate and cranberries or crushed peppermints. You can use any nuts in place of the almonds.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Line a baking sheet with waxed paper.

  • Stir oats, chocolate chips, coconut, and almonds together in a large bowl.

  • Whisk sugar, milk, butter, and salt together in a saucepan; bring mixture to a boil, add vanilla, and remove from heat. Pour milk mixture over chocolate chips mixture; stir until well-combined. Drop spoonfuls of chocolate mixture onto prepared baking sheet. Chill in the refrigerator until haystacks are set, 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
315 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 37.1g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 15.9mg; sodium 60.2mg. Full Nutrition
