Easy Chocolate Haystacks

This is a quick and easy chocolate-fix that the kids and adults will love. It's easy to play around with the ingredients to suit. My family has been making it for years and it's still a fave! Ingredients can be switched up with great results. It's also great with white chocolate and cranberries or crushed peppermints. You can use any nuts in place of the almonds.
YUM!!!!! Everyone loves them. I used milk chocolate for the first batch and white chocolate for the second batch. I also left out the nuts on the second and added more oats and coconut. Thanks for sharing this easy yummy recipe.
These are so delicious! I really wanted a cookie that was something completely different (no boring chocolate chip cookies here!) and this hit the spot. I skipped adding the sugar because I really didn't see the point in it - and I don't regret it. It does not need the sugar. I also substituted almond milk instead of regular, which I thought worked out great. Next time, I'll try adding in some peanut butter!
I doubled the recipe and it made 41 large Pampered Chef scoop-sized cookies. I did toast whole almonds, let them cool and chopped in my food processor for medium sized chunks of almonds. Would make again.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.