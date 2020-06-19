Palacinky

Palacinky are a great Slovakian breakfast dish that's nicely filling. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and/or your favorite topping or syrup and enjoy!

By Deb

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat milk, eggs, flour, sugar, and vanilla extract together in a large mixing bowl until the batter is thin and without lumps.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium heat and grease with 1 tablespoon canola oil. Ladle enough batter into the skillet to cover the cooking surface in a thin layer. Cook until bubbles appear on the surface, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip with a large turner and cook until browned on the other side, about 2 minutes more.

  • Remove cooked pancake to a plate and roll into a log. Repeat with remaining batter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
562 calories; protein 16.8g; carbohydrates 43.1g; fat 35.9g; cholesterol 281.5mg; sodium 157.2mg. Full Nutrition
