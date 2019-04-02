Pork Butt Roast with Vegetables

My smoker gave out on July 3rd. I had a spareribs meal and Boston Butt meal planned for the weekend with out of town guests. Turned my Weber Grill into a smoker for the ribs and they turned out great. Boston Butt is a different problem because Butt must be cooked low and slow. The Butt had already been prepped with mustard and Mike Miles rub for 36 hours. I put carrots and celery in the bottom of my French Oven with 2 1/2 cups of chicken broth, topped with onion slices. I scored the fat cap and inserted garlic slivers into the cuts. Baked fat side up @ 200 degrees for 8 plus hours and temp reached close to the 200 degree mark I was looking for. I removed from the oven, wrapped tight with tin foil and put into an ice chest and covered the roast with bath towels for 2 to 2 1/2 more hours. Wow, what a great piece of pork!!! The time in the ice chest is essential because this is where the breakdown of this cheap cut of meat really gets tender. If you plan ahead, this is really an easy recipe. My family and friends thought I was a miracle worker this weekend. I didn't have the heart to tell them I just got lucky and a little research on the internet. My roast was 5 1/2 lbs.