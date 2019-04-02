Pork Butt Roast with Vegetables

Very simple, yet tasty. The meat will melt in your mouth. Very little preparation. A must try.

By Kat

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat a large frying pan over medium high heat. Sprinkle pork on all sides with salt, pepper and garlic powder; rub into meat. Sear the meat on all sides until lightly brown. Transfer to a roasting pan.

  • Place onion slices over meat and in the roasting pan. Fill the pan 2/3 full of water. Cover and place in preheated oven for 3 hours. Add the potatoes and carrots; cover and cook 45 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook another 15 minutes. Remove and let stand at least 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
549 calories; protein 43.5g; carbohydrates 46g; fat 20.9g; cholesterol 123.5mg; sodium 277.2mg. Full Nutrition
