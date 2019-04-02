Pork Butt Roast with Vegetables
Very simple, yet tasty. The meat will melt in your mouth. Very little preparation. A must try.
Very easy, very good. I seared this as directed then put it in the crock pot and let it cook for 7 hours. Used 2 cans of vegetable broth and 1 lb. bag of baby carrots and 2 lbs of tiny new potatoes. Highly recommend.Read More
This is a very good base recipe. I crusted the pork with seasoning salt (Hye's is amazing if you can get it), celery salt, pepper, onion and garlic powder, and a bit of poultry seasoning. I then added some olive oil to a pan and seared the roast on sides and ends. Then I put bay leaf in my roasting pan and set the pork on top of that. Topped it with onion and put onions and celery in the pan, then added chicken broth. Covered with foil and roasted at 300. Kept the mushrooms whole and added baby carrots at the end. The broth is so good it makes a lovely gravy or base for pork noodles the next day (shred the pork and serve buffet style with soy sauce, noodles, thin sliced celery and green onion and add a bit of the heated broth.
Absolutely delicious! Tender and juicy. I used a 3 3/4# roast and rubbed it with Montreal Steak Seasoning rather than the salt,pepper,and garlic powder. I did use the onions, but no other vegetables. Also, I used 3 1/2c. of chicken broth along with 1c. of water. Roast was cooked perfectly in 2 1/2 hrs.
Made this for some friends and was told this is one of the best roasts they have ever had. I only had a 3 lb roast, so I cut all the ingredients in half and cut an hour off the cook time. Turned out perfect.
I did a variation of this and it turned out great! I used a 3 lb pork butt (a little over is fine too). I mixed 1 Tbsp each of garlic salt, pepper, onion powder, seasoned salt and poultry seasoning. I rubbed it into the meat then seared it lightly on all sides. Added 3 1/2 cups of chicken broth to the roasting pan and covered it tightly with foil and baked at 350 degrees for 1 hour. I then turned the oven down to 300 degrees and cooked another hour. I then added onions, carrots and baby red potatoes and cooked another 45 minutes. Very tender and tasty.
THIS WAS VERY GOOD!iUSED CHICKEN BROTH INSTEAD OF WATER .BUTTERFLIED MY ROAST AND SEASONED IT THEN TIED IT BACK TOGETHER.AS I ADDED THE VEGETABLES AI SEASONED THEM WITH SALT AND PEPPER.IT CAME OUT PERFECT.I ALSO COOKED IN A 300 DEGREE OVEN INSTESD OF 350 FOR THE SAME AMOUNT OF TIME.THAKS ,ROSE
The recipe's ingredients looked bland to me, but after reading all the positive reviews, I thought I'd give it a try. I found it very tasteless.
i did almost everything in the, except i stuck it into a oven bag. Such a yummy roast
So moist and tender -- the meat just fell apart! I'm going to add BBQ sauce to the leftovers to make pulled pork sandwiches. My only suggestion would be to add more seasoning for greater flavor -- perhaps stud with garlic or fennel seeds and salt generously.
This was wonderful!! The meat was so tender that you didn't need a knife at all. It takes a while, but it is soooo worth it!! I'll definately be making this again!
It was great! I browned my 6.5 lb butt in olive oil, and hand rubbed it with a dry seasoning mix. I sliced it deep under the fat layer and rubbed some in there too. I surrounded it with potatoes, onions, carrots, celery, 1" to 2" of water, and covered it tightly with foil. I baked it at 350 for 3 hrs, then uncovered for 30 min more. It was so delicious!
I think the recipe should state to season GENEROUSLY with S & P -- this is a very important step when searing meat. Simply sprinkling a little S & P will do nothing for the flavour of the meat. You need a good caramelized crust for optimum colour and flavour, which can only be achieved by a generous dose of S & P...the more, the better! With this cut of meat, it's pretty hard to go wrong.
This recipe is fantastic. My cooking skills rate somewhere below beginner and I am usually disappointed with the results of my cooking efforts but I am a bachelor and I dont think I can eat another microwave dinner so I keep trying. This recipe turned out great and it was also very easy to do. I would rate this a 5+++++++stars
This is AWESOME. It takes a fairly inexpensive cut of meat and turns it into a mouth-watering meal. I replaced the mushrooms with fennel and added the fennel at the beginning with the onions. I also cut 5 cloves of garlin in half and inserted them into the roast in various places before I even browned the meat. YUMMY! This fed five hungry adults with enough left over to make 3 hearty servings of pork & noodles as "leftovers" another night.
I made this a few nights ago, and my husband is still talking about it! My roast was still a little frozen when I started, so I was worried, but it turned out fantastic! I did everything as it said, but only filled my roasting pan about 1/4 to 1/3 full, as the juices from the meat filled it more. And I didn't use nearly as many veggies.. just what I thought we would need. Plus my roasting pan isn't big enough for that many. Oh, and instead of salt, I used Tony Cacheres seasoning, plus the pepper and garlic powder to rub on it before browning. I put some olive oil in the skillet before I browned, too. I'm sure it was supposed to be part of the recipe, but was forgotten. Anyway, this recipe is highly recommended!!! :-)
Fantastic recipe because it's easy, tasty, and comes out nice enough to show off. This was my first time making a pork roast. I did a 3 lb, no bone roast. I thought I put too much seasoning but in hindsight MORE seasoning is better as other reviewers have mentioned. Keep using the thermometer so it doesn't get overcooked - mine cooked in substantially less than 3 hours at 350 degrees.
Delicious! The only thing I'll do different next time is to fill the pan less than 2/3 full with water, used large dutch over and after filling it 2/3 full with water and covering it the juices would have spilled out of the pan if I hadn't removed some before adding the vegetables(remember the pan is covered and the steam creates more liquid). Wouldn't change any thing else, used water only , no broths. After removing the veggies and meat from the pan boiled juices down to about !/2 to concentrate them and made a delicious gravy. It was great the next day too and I froze the left over gravy to have with pork tenderloin or broiled pork chops since there's never enough juice from them to make gravy.Thanks Kmitschke.
This recipe looked good and simple to make but i wanted to use it in a crock pot. I had a smaller roast of 3 lbs so i recalculated the amount of all the items. I made it just like the recipe stated except i also rubbed in oregano with the salt, pepper and garlic and put it up about 9 am in the crock pot. Had dinner about 6pm and it was such a delicious meal! i shredded the pork with 2 forks there was so much food. My husband and i were so full but could not stop eating. This is really good and so easy to make.
I have made this roast four times in the Crockpot and each time it came out very juicy and flavorful. I add a few extra spices (garlic salt, bay leaves, thyme, etc.) and cook the roast on low until it reaches the desired temperature. I also include carrots, onions, quartered potatoes, and a cup of beef broth in the pot with the roast. This is a very good basic recipe and I have been complimented on it many times.
This recipe was so moist...I couldn't believe it. I did use other review tips to make it. I used beef bullion instead of plain water and added water to half the roast. I used sea salt, garlic powder, pepper and added rosemary and thyme to the rub as well as inserting a couple of pieces of garlic. I did sit it on some bay leaves. It was the best pork roast I ever made. I will be using this recipe again. Thank you for this recipe.
This was delicious. I served the pork with scalloped potatoes so I just cooked the pork with onions, no potatoes or vegetables. The timing was perfect and the meat was super moist and tender and it sliced beautifully.I slathered the sliced pork in BBQ sauce everybody loved it.The pork made fantastic sandwiches as well. Thank you.
I like to put the pork directly in a baking pan surrounded by onions, carrots and potatoes drizzle with plenty of vegetable oil add salt, pepper and garlic powder. Cover with tin foil and bake about 2 - 3 hrs depending on size of meat.
Great! I took all the drippings, skimmed the fat (in my gravy separator)and made a simple gravy with just the meat juices and Wondra Flour. This recipe is good enough for company.
I cooked it just as it said but substituted some veggies. Delicious!
By far the most surprisingly delicious and easy recipe I've found to date. I've made this several times and each time it comes out wonderful. A perfect fall weather dish. I just follow the recipe exactly--haven't tried it with the broth yet, but I may. Leftovers (when there are any) I mix with BBQ sauce for really tender and tasty BBQ pork sandwiches. This sure beats the 'same old same old' for dinner.
Moist & delicious! The absolute best!!
I made this for supper last night, but added beef broth, and chicken broth. Cooked it at 350 for about 2 1/2 hours covered, (turned it over half way), then added the vegies. Sprinkled some rosemary over the veggies, and left it for another 1 1/2. WOW!!!! This was very good.
This was really good. We (a family of 8) enjoyed it and everyone came back for seconds. Thanks.
Awesome! Easy, simple,and absolutely delicious. Husband raved about it.
My family said, "This is one of the best meals you have ever prepared!" I wasn't quite sure how to take that since I usually put a lot more effort into putting on a meal......I am not generally a cook that thinks easy is better. But this recipe is easy and delicious! I served the roast and veggies with honey mustard and a side of chunky applesauce, for a Sunday dinner. Perfect! Just one suggestion: Whenever I prepare any cut of pork I ALWAYS use Jane's Crazy Mixed Up Salt in place of regular salt.........it makes any pork dish sublime, including this one!
I used one can of beef broth and one can of vegetable broth instead of the water called for in the recipe, and ended up adding some water about halfway through cooking. But I ended up with a fairly good base for gravy, which I made by heating it to a boil and adding a slurry of cornstarch and water. The veggies were perfectly cooked, and the roast was tender and good. I might've like a little bit more spices on the roast, but other than that it was great. I served it to company along with the "Unbelievable Rolls" from this site, and a salad. I didn't use any mushrooms, and used less onion than called for.
Cooked this for dinner last night and it was awesome. I seasoned it with Cajun all purpose and it was fine. I might mess with the seasonings, but the roast and everything in it was delicious. I couldn't find a pork butt roast so I used boneless pork loin about the same weight. Highley recomend and will cook again.
. Very yummy with a few minor changes. I added about 1/4 c. chopped celery and some worcestershire sauce. Also, I cut the recipe in half so I could use my slow cooker. I made a gravy from the juices before serving and it was very tasty!
This was a winner in our house. The pork turned out very tender. I added Bavarian Spice to the mixture of salt, pepper and garlic powder before searing it and it added a lot of flavor. I substituted beef broth for the water which also added flavor. I cut 5 russett potatoes into quarters since I didn't have new potatoes and they turned out perfectly. For gravy, I mixed flour with some of the liquid after it cooked. Overall, a very good meal.
This came out so tender and delicious! Definitely a keeper and will make again! Thank you for sharing!
Very good. Extremely tender. Very tasty. Left out the mushrooms because my husband hates them. Also seasoned the roast with Montreal Steak seasoning before searing it. I only used a 3lb. roast so cooked it about an hour less than recommended and used half the other ingredients and it turned out perfect.
This was great and simple. I made about a 3 lb roast with 4 potatoes, 1 onion and 5 carrots. I used 2 chicken boullion cubes with a couple cups of water. I sprinkled the vegetables with my home made steak seasoning for an extra flavor because we eat strong flavorful food - as others recommended to add a bit more herbs. It turned out very tastey and everyone ate it up! Thanks.
This was amazing! I find that if you crank the oven to about 475 F and cover with foil for 15 minutes you get the same results as you would browning the roast. Just remember to turn it back down after. I covered the roast with fresh garlic instead of the powder. Also, I brushed the veggies with just a bit of vegetable oil and sprinkled them with fresh rosemary.
My husband is a big fan of dark meat of chicken and pork, so this was right up his alley! I did as "nightwish5150" did and used broth (vegetable) with a little water (as needed) and then made a really tasty gravy out of that. I also stuck this in my crock pot after searing it (86 degrees & veeeerrry humid = no oven for me)! Very juicy and tasty, thanks kmitschke!
a little tasteless; although i did change it make it in a crock pot.
Very moist and tender meat but it lacked a little flavor. I think next time I'll add more seasoning to the roast before I sear it.
Thanks so much! dad rec'd high fives from 3 picky eaters on this one. Used quartered taters and this was a hit. I'll be proud to put this on the table for company. Might even enter it into the annual family cooking contest in Nov. thanks.
Very juicy and tender meat! I also added half broth and half water to pot instead of all water. For left overs I made a pork stew, very yummy! Thanks for the recipe!
My smoker gave out on July 3rd. I had a spareribs meal and Boston Butt meal planned for the weekend with out of town guests. Turned my Weber Grill into a smoker for the ribs and they turned out great. Boston Butt is a different problem because Butt must be cooked low and slow. The Butt had already been prepped with mustard and Mike Miles rub for 36 hours. I put carrots and celery in the bottom of my French Oven with 2 1/2 cups of chicken broth, topped with onion slices. I scored the fat cap and inserted garlic slivers into the cuts. Baked fat side up @ 200 degrees for 8 plus hours and temp reached close to the 200 degree mark I was looking for. I removed from the oven, wrapped tight with tin foil and put into an ice chest and covered the roast with bath towels for 2 to 2 1/2 more hours. Wow, what a great piece of pork!!! The time in the ice chest is essential because this is where the breakdown of this cheap cut of meat really gets tender. If you plan ahead, this is really an easy recipe. My family and friends thought I was a miracle worker this weekend. I didn't have the heart to tell them I just got lucky and a little research on the internet. My roast was 5 1/2 lbs.
My family loved this recipe and it was very easy to do. The roast was tender and juicy. I substituted quartered baking potatoes for new potatoes and added celery. A definite keeper.
Excellent! Made pork tacos and tamales the next day with the leftovers.
Perfect! The only major modification I made was to use white wine for some of the water. Made gravy with the juice and served with pasta because I had no potatoes. Everyone raved.
Great one dish meal-I used a 3 1/2 pound pork loin roast (I find that to be nice and tender) and halved the cooking time. Delicious and easy.
A definite WINNER! EASY AND YUMMY! My husband and friends enjoyed this recipe so much I'm going back to the supermarket to buy another port butt roast (and so is my friend). The only change was I used portabella mushrooms only because I like the flavor of them.
This was easy and tender, but rather bland. I added extra garlic and fresh parsley.
This is a terrific recipe, the meat practically fell apart while I was slicing it since it was so tender. It had great flavor and the house smelled delicious. I did skip the mushrooms and made mashed potatoes instead. Just watch out for an overly fatty piece of pork. This is a real crowd pleaser.
It just so happened I had all the ingredients on hand to give this a whirl. I filled my baking pot to 2/3 as instructed but used both water and beef broth. I also substituted 3 cloves of minced garlic instead of the powder. When the time came to add the mushrooms I took out about 2 cups of the broth and prepared an easy gravy using just flour. The meat so tender and the vegetables were perfect! This has been added to my recipe box!
This is an easy recipe and turned out really good. I followed the directions except I threw in beef broth (instead of water) because I had an opened container in the fridge. The only other thing I did differently was to use the slow cooker instead of the oven. It was a delicious meal!
Fabulous Recipe! Crowd Pleaser, simple and the meat was absolutely wonderful ~ tender and moist. This is a keeper and repeater. Thank You for sharing!
Delicious. Left out the mushrooms, added celery seed and poultry seasoning to the meat rub. Cooked 3 lb bone-in roast for slightly less than 3 hours, and it was perfectly fork tender.
Great!
Cooked this for the first time ever....my 8 year said it was delish! That's a BIG plus for me. Will be making this again! Added my own seasoning, sceared the meat first(never done that before) and let it roast all night at 190 degrees in the oven....LOVELY, the meat just fell apart!
This was nice home cooking. I added thyme and rosemary, and used a lot of the liquid to make gravy. I also used broth like other reviewers.
This was excellent. My family loved it. I did what others said and used beef broth in place of water. I will be making this often, especially when I have company I want to impress. OOH LA LA!!!
Was amazing!! I have never cooked a pork butt roast before and this one was awesome!!!
Loved this recipe!! I seared and also put in an oven bag! The aroma is wonderful.
Not much to say except DANG!!! I couldn't even use a knife on this roast because it simply SLID through the meat. I had to peel it with a fork after cooking it was soooo tender and moist. Followed recipe to a T. Did NOT, however, add potatoes as I am watching my carbs. Substituded more carrots and portabella mushrooms for potatoes. Yummy!!!!!
Great recipe. Used two cans of beef broth plus water. My family loved this recipe. The roast was incredibly tender. If you want more than a couple of cups of liquid for gravy you should probably add additional water.
this was really good! i did add a lot of garlic and celery with the onions. my husband doesn't like mushrooms so i omitted them altogether. i am not a great fan of gravy so i did not even bother to reduce the liquids to make it. this is definitely a keeper.
This recipe is wonderful. So easy and the meat came out incredibly tender. The only change I made was to add a can of chicken broth with some water. Cooked it covered at 300. The meat just fell apart. I will be fixing this again.
Great!!!! All thumbs up....started at noon at 325*....increased to 350* at 3:30, put in baby carrots & small 'tatoes....gravy served over all...next time leave out mushrooms...
This was my first time roasting a pork butt (very affordable) so I followed the recipe; the only tweak that I made was substituting vegetable stock for the water, as I had a lot of it and didn't have many uses for it. This turned out to be one of the most scrumptious dishes that ever came out of our oven, oh, man it was tender, and I don't think I have to mention that the veggie stock made some killer gravy! M-m-m-m-m! Thanks for this recipe, a definite keeper.
I have to give this one 5 stars - I prepared it just as the recipe states and definitely hit an A+ home run. My husband raved about how moist and tasty it was and I even emailed the recipe to my bachelor son. This one's a keeper.
I made this tonight and it was fantastic! I was so surprised at how much flavor it had because it is so easy! I followed the recipe exactly except that I added a few sprigs of fresh rosemary and a bay leaf before I put it in the oven. The pork does literally melt in your mouth! Delicious and has so many possibilities for left-overs!
DELICIOUS. Didn't change a thing. Will definitely make again.
The meat was juicy and literally was falling off of the bone. I used minced garlic instead of garlic powder and used half vegetable broth, half water instead. It was a family favorite!!!
After 4 hours of cooking, my 7 lb roast was overdone. I'll try it again and this time monitor the temperature more closely. But the flavor was great, and even overcooked it was still juicy.
I didnt bother searing on the stove first, I made it the same way I make leg of lamb (i'm Greek)...you stuff it with garlic cloves, cover in EVOO, add spices. Put on rack at 400 with water in bottom of pan for 15 mins. When browned, add root veges (potato, onion and carrot) and wine. Reduce heat to 325-250..Cover in foil, and remove everything to get to the wonderful drippings and place in saucepan. Put everything back in oven and now add the mushrooms. Re-cover. Now take the drippings and add to a roux made of butter and corn starch for a gravy. And a bit more wine. Remove everything from over, place in serving dish, and cover in the gravy. YUM YUM.....making it again (december 17 2016) going for a bit sweeter this time ....doing apple juice and brown sugar with ginger, soy sauce, tons of garlic, S&P, worcestershire marinade...cooking at 300 then adding veges and at the end cranking it up to 475 for a crust.
Very good. I did not sear the roast. I just put everything except the mushrooms in the crock pot with chicken broth instead of water. I cooked it for 8 hours overnight, put it in the fridge, skimmed off the fat, added the mushrooms and then reheated again before dinner time. Sometimes I don't like the texture of meat cooked in the crock pot, but I liked this. My husband really liked the result. I added a squirt or 2 of sriracha sauce to mine for a little kick.
Made this successfully for Easter dinner. Used a pork loin instead of roast and beef stock with water instead of just water. Covered and cooked for three hours; then added carrots and potatoes and cooked uncovered for additional hour. Everything came out tender and delicious. Looking forward to leftovers.
This is really great if you are a pork roast fan. The vegetables had tons of flavor.
Wonderful recipe! Cooked it for a dinner party and everyone loved it. Cooks a long time, but easy to prepare. Thanks for this way to cook Pork Butt.
My family loved this recipe even my 3yr. old. The pork roast turned out very tender and literally pulled apart. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
Cooked in my cast iron dutch oven and it turned out incredibly tender. I would brown the meat in spices next time. It had an almost gamey flavor I'd like to mask. I also never use garlic powder - slice garlic and slice meat to insert garlic. I tie all roast with kitchen string.
fantastic I rubbed mine with cumin salt pepper and liquid smoke, then seared the meat before putting it in beef stock with onions, 4.5 hrs better than resturant pulled pork.
I don't know what I did wrong. This was chewy, tough, just bad. Had to make some gravy to make it edible.
Amazing. We loved this, and will use the leftovers for soft tacos tonight. I used a can of french onion soup as my water in the pan, turned out nicely.
I browned like recipe states and then put in a crock pot with the veggies (no mushrooms for me) for 8 hours. This is the first time I made a pork butt roast. I wasn't home to eat dinner with hubby but he said to rate it between 4.5 and 5. Looking forward to leftovers tomorrow.
First time making this and I loved it! So easy to make and the meat was so tender. I added parsley and dill to the potatoes. enjoy
I used a pork loin roast for this meal, as that is what I had in the freezer. This was a wonderful dinner to fix on a cool Saturday. Brown the meat, add veggies and put in the oven for 3 hours. I did sub Brussels sprouts for the mushrooms, personal preference. The meat was so tender and the veggies were cooked just right, not the least bit mushy. I will most definitely use this recipe again when I have another roast or a pork butt. The leftovers were just a wonderful the next day. Thanks Kat for sharing.
This was the easiest Christmas Eve dinner I have ever made, and very little clean up. I used beef broth in the bottom of the pan instead of water, I think if you use water it would be too bland. Meat was moist and melted in your mouth. I am going to use the rest for shredded pork tacos.....thanks for the recipe!!!!
Had unplanned company (besides parents) and everyone LOVED this! What a tender and moist roast! Thank you for a wonderful recipe!
This was an amazingly simple but delicious recipe! I used three pork shoulder butts, trimmed. Instead of using water I poured two cans of beef broth over meat and one onion. I cooked the meat covered in a large casserole for 2 hours 45 minutes, then added cut carrots and Yukon gold potatoes cut up. I cooked this for 1 hour l5 minutes more. Tender, tender, tender. Thanks so much.
We made this on New Year's Day and it was a huge success. I cooked it in a mixture of beef and chicken broth instread of water and the grazy we made was wonderful and full of flavor. Searing is must!
Easy & delicious. I will say however the recipe appeared to be rather bland so I followed "Suzy's" spices: "I crusted the pork with seasoning salt, celery salt, pepper, onion and garlic powder, and a bit of poultry seasoning." I then added some olive oil to a pan and seared the roast on sides and ends. Then I put bay leaf & some rings of onion in my roasting pan and set the pork on top of that. Then topped it with remaining onion then added chicken broth instead of water. Covered and roasted at 300 according to directions. Added carrots and potatoes following recipe. Leftovers are yummo...
Very good recipe. I did make a few changes. I browned the roast, placed it in a 9x13 baking pan with a cup of water. I added the vegetables and covered it with aluminum foil. I put it in the oven for 3 hours. While the roast was resting, I made gravy with the drippings. It was a hit! Will definitely be making it again
This is a keeper I really enjoyed it. The meat was very tender. I did not use the garlic though as I don't care for garlic was still great.
My family loves this. I have now made it several times successfully - the flavor is great and the meat is so tender and juicy.
Awesome recipe, I stripped the pork down, making it pulled pork and added BBQ sauce to the meat. Served with on toasted bread with mayo, cheese and onions. The family loved it!
Delicious and easy meal that will be added to my Sunday dinner rotation. My roast was small - 2 1/2 lbs - so my cooking time was cut down to a total of 2 hrs. It was just the two of us, but it would have easily fed 4-5 people. I did not change much because the base recipe is pretty good on its own. I cooked the roast in a dutch oven and used 1 quart chicken broth instead of water with a couple bay leaves added for flavor. I added a small bag of baby dutch potatoes after 90 minutes and the final result was two very satisfied people. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Made this exactly as the recipe called....IT WAS DELICIOUS!!!!!! PERFECT, PERFECT, PERFECT!!!
Awesome dish. I tweaked it a little by using 100% chicken stock and cooking it at 350 for the first hour and dropping it down to 300 for the last two hours. 3 hours total for a 3.5lb roast. I also basted it every hour or so. The stock evaporates but leaves plenty for a nice gravy. Make a roux and spoon out some of the stock into the pan, thickens up nicely.
I cooked this recipe for New Year's Eve and my guests asked for more! However, I had to go to a butcher shop in my neighbourhood to find this kind of meat - none of the regular groceries stores had this part of the pork.
Excellent !!! the family loved it . I also used 2 cans of beef broth & rubbed " Emeril's " original seasoning into the meat. i will definitly use this recipe again !!!!
