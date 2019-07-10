Branzino Mediterranean

This branzino recipe is simple, healthy, and delicious. This Mediterranean fish, also known as "Greek Sea Bass," should be cooked whole. The fish cavity can be stuffed with lemon and other ingredients for added flavor. It is a very mild-tasting and versatile fish. The oregano and lemon make it truly Greek cuisine that many will enjoy. It can be found wild-caught in many stores. You can also try grilling it and flipping it over once. Enjoy!
Thank you for the recipe! Made it just like you describe... well almost. I 'zested' up some of the lemon and mixed it with the onion that I put into the cavity. Other than that... Bottom line is the fish was a BIG hit! Gonna have to buy more bronzino (bronzini?) soon. Thanks!
The temperature was way too low as others have commented on. After 25 min at 325 degrees the fish was still raw. Turned the fish over and increased temp to 400 degrees and put on bottom rack for another 25 min and was just about done. Will try at 400 degrees on the bottom rack next time. Very clean tasting fish.
Thank you for the recipe! Made it just like you describe... well almost. I 'zested' up some of the lemon and mixed it with the onion that I put into the cavity. Other than that... Bottom line is the fish was a BIG hit! Gonna have to buy more bronzino (bronzini?) soon. Thanks!
Great and easy to make. I had to cook longer than 25 closer to 35-40. Great tasty fish. For sauce I usually make a blend with yellow mustard and olive oil lemon parsley and onions all mix well in a blender.
I have never liked fish. The last time I ate fish was back in the 80s. I came across the recipe and decided to make it for my husband who loves any kind of fish any way it's cooked. He talked me into taking a small bite, and wow. It was so delicious. Melt in your mouth, no fishy taste. I have written it down and put it in my recipe box. It not only is a keeper but a pass along too! Thanks for sharing this. You rock!
Excellent! I didn’t think it would come out as good as it did. I followed the recipe to the T with the exception of the oven temp and cooking time. I cooked on Conv Bake at 400° and about 50 minutes. My Branzino were 1 lb. with the head (which I had taken off). I sprinkled sea salt on the top of the Branzino before it went in the oven. Highly recommend!
The temperature was way too low as others have commented on. After 25 min at 325 degrees the fish was still raw. Turned the fish over and increased temp to 400 degrees and put on bottom rack for another 25 min and was just about done. Will try at 400 degrees on the bottom rack next time. Very clean tasting fish.
Don’t be intimidated by cooking with the head on. If you just can’t stand the thought of it staring at you while you are trying to eat, cut the head off prior to plating. This recipe is very easy to prepare and so tasty. It’s light and healthy worth the price.
(I "cheated" and had the Branzino filleted, although I did keep the rest of the fish/head for fish stock--couldn't waste that!) I didn't have white wine, so I used some vegetable stock in place of that. This recipe turned out delish!
I had never heard of Branzino before and did not think the local store would carry it, but to my surprise they had it and it was on sale! We followed your directions to the letter and this made for a wonderful date night meal. Next time we will remember to take a photo, it was a beautiful display. The flavor was mild and the fish was very tender. Thanks for sharing!
Divided this recipe in half for just my husband and me. Only substitutions were sweet onions and dried oregano because they were what I had on hand, and it still turned out amazing. Took longer (40 min. total) than anticipated at 325 degrees. Next time, will try baking at 350 degrees. What a moist, delicious recipe!
I should rate this as 5 star, but I used every flavor suggestions listed within the reviews. I also baked at 400 for about 40 mins. My two good size whole branzino were the perfect temperature. The tomato,onion, lemon , garlic and oregano was just wonderful flavor...um um good. Will make this again, maybe on the grill.
Omg ! Best recipe the white wine just added so much flavor. Made it for tonight’s dinner & the whole family loved it. Although I cooked it on 400 degrees for 30 mins to get it nicely golden brown the inside was so flaky & the cavity came out so easy it just fell off! Thanks for the recipe !!
This works perfectly. The exact cooking times will depend on how big your fish are. I’ve made it many times and it always comes out moist and tender. I’ve also used orata instead of branzino. Thank you for the recipe.
I followed the recipe as written. It was delicious. I have never had this fish before but I will now again and again. I did cook it for 30 minutes and put it under the broiler on low for 3 minutes, only because my husband prefers crispy fish skin. Thank you for sharing.
It was delicious and fairly easy to make. I added tomatoes and red pepper flakes like it said on notes. I also added additional lemon juice and baked at 350 for an additional 15 min then broiled it for another 5 mins to get the top a little coloring.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2022
Amazing! Brought back memories of dining in an Italian restaurant in Sardinia & Bella Napoli. Easy to make also
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.