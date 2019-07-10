Branzino Mediterranean

This branzino recipe is simple, healthy, and delicious. This Mediterranean fish, also known as "Greek Sea Bass," should be cooked whole. The fish cavity can be stuffed with lemon and other ingredients for added flavor. It is a very mild-tasting and versatile fish. The oregano and lemon make it truly Greek cuisine that many will enjoy. It can be found wild-caught in many stores. You can also try grilling it and flipping it over once. Enjoy!

Recipe by Christala

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Drizzle 1 tablespoon olive oil into a large baking pan; add red onion and season with salt and pepper.

  • Place 2 whole fish into the baking pan. Stuff each cavity with 1 lemon wedge, 1 rosemary sprig, and some of the red onion in the pan. Pour white wine and lemon juice over fish and sprinkle with oregano. Drizzle remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil over fish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until fish is opaque and flakes easily with a fork, about 25 minutes.

  • Gently slide a spatula between the bones to separate fish; remove all the bones. Serve fish on a platter; garnish with parsley and 2 lemon wedges.

Tips

If desired, sprinkle red pepper flakes on top of the fish before cooking to add a little zip to the flavor.

Vegetables such as celery, pepper, or tomatoes can also be added to the pan and fish cavity.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
380 calories; protein 53g; carbohydrates 6.6g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 117.3mg; sodium 236.8mg. Full Nutrition
