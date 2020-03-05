Simple Bundt® Caramel Rolls
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 376.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.1g 8 %
carbohydrates: 41.7g 14 %
dietary fiber: 0.4g 2 %
sugars: 21.8g
fat: 22.1g 34 %
saturated fat: 7.7g 39 %
cholesterol: 27.7mg 9 %
vitamin a iu: 627.9IU 13 %
niacin equivalents: 2.5mg 19 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 31.4mcg 8 %
calcium: 59mg 6 %
iron: 1.5mg 8 %
magnesium: 12.4mg 4 %
potassium: 129.8mg 4 %
sodium: 632.3mg 25 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 22 %
calories from fat: 198.9
