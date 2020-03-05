Simple Bundt® Caramel Rolls

Rating: 5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Wonderful creamy and simple caramel rolls that everyone loves. Butter can be substituted for margarine.

By duboo

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a fluted tube pan (such as Bundt®) with cooking spray.

  • Melt margarine in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir cream and brown sugar into melted margarine until sugar dissolves, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat.

  • Spread 1 can of biscuit dough into the bottom of the prepared tube pan; sprinkle with cinnamon. Layer 1 more can biscuit dough into the tube pan and sprinkle with cinnamon. Layer last can biscuit dough into tube pan. Pour margarine mixture over biscuit dough.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until biscuits are slightly browned, about 20 minutes. Let biscuits cool 5 to 10 minutes in pan. Turn pan upside-down onto a serving plate and remove pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
377 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 41.7g; fat 22.1g; cholesterol 27.7mg; sodium 632.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

Reviews:
Arizona Desert Flower
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/21/2014
Do not be afraid by the liquid ratio! I was seriously scared but after cooking most of the liquid was absorbed. Definitely flip the cake over onto a plate over a sink...it will catch any dribbles that may be there. Served it for dessert and then warmed it for breakfast the next day. I hear NO complaints either time! Similar to monkey bread but less cinnamon more caramel...which is fine by me! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Linemans wife
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2017
I'm not a fig fan of sweet stuff, but this is amazing. My daughter is mad because we didn't leave her any, oops. But, I've got plenty of reasons to make this again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
LAURA
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2019
So easy! Everyone loved it! Read More
