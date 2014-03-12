Chocolate I-Can't-Believe-It-Has-Tofu Mousse

Rating: 4 stars

The texture of this was fantastic. My husband said it reminded him of frosting and he wouldn t be opposed to having it on cupcakes. I felt it was a bit too sweet. I think next time I might try using unsweetened chocolate and adding the same amount of sugar. I used a combo of 60 64 and 70% chocolate (odds and ends from the freezer) and used a hand mixer (because I hate washing the food processor) and it was fine. Probably could have been even better in that or the blender but was still pretty great. I used a scale to measure and another possibility to make it less sweet could have been more tofu. My package was 16 ounces and it called for 12 so maybe if I had used it all it would have been a little more mellow. Overall pretty enjoyable and I would make it again.