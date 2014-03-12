Chocolate I-Can't-Believe-It-Has-Tofu Mousse

Rating: 4.43 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Guaranteed to go viral; everyone wants the recipe, and they'll never know it has tofu! It's an easy, rich, and creamy chocolate mousse that is adapted from a vegan version. It is much healthier than regular chocolate mousse. Try adapting it further by adding coffee for a mocha mousse, peanut butter, or even strawberry jelly! It can be served immediately but it will set up further when chilled.

By Meliss

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt chocolate chips in the top of a double boiler over simmering water, stirring frequently and scraping down the sides with a rubber spatula to avoid scorching, about 5 minutes.

  • Blend melted chocolate, tofu, maple syrup, and vanilla extract together in a food processor or blender until smooth. Add milk, 1 tablespoon at a time, to tofu mixture with the food processor on high until mousse is creamy and pudding-consistency. Pour mousse into a serving dish and refrigerate until set, at least 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
292 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 43.9g; fat 13g; cholesterol 0.2mg; sodium 54.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

turtledonkey
Rating: 4 stars
04/30/2019
The texture of this was fantastic. My husband said it reminded him of frosting and he wouldn t be opposed to having it on cupcakes. I felt it was a bit too sweet. I think next time I might try using unsweetened chocolate and adding the same amount of sugar. I used a combo of 60 64 and 70% chocolate (odds and ends from the freezer) and used a hand mixer (because I hate washing the food processor) and it was fine. Probably could have been even better in that or the blender but was still pretty great. I used a scale to measure and another possibility to make it less sweet could have been more tofu. My package was 16 ounces and it called for 12 so maybe if I had used it all it would have been a little more mellow. Overall pretty enjoyable and I would make it again. Read More
Tiffany
Rating: 5 stars
05/15/2016
Super easy. I melted chips in microwave Read More
Kristi Byer
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2018
had soft tofu to use up and found this. very impressed!! Read More
turtledonkey
Rating: 4 stars
04/30/2019
The texture of this was fantastic. My husband said it reminded him of frosting and he wouldn t be opposed to having it on cupcakes. I felt it was a bit too sweet. I think next time I might try using unsweetened chocolate and adding the same amount of sugar. I used a combo of 60 64 and 70% chocolate (odds and ends from the freezer) and used a hand mixer (because I hate washing the food processor) and it was fine. Probably could have been even better in that or the blender but was still pretty great. I used a scale to measure and another possibility to make it less sweet could have been more tofu. My package was 16 ounces and it called for 12 so maybe if I had used it all it would have been a little more mellow. Overall pretty enjoyable and I would make it again. Read More
IceCreamCaker
Rating: 5 stars
01/16/2019
I made it vegan using Simply Balanced dark chocolate chunks and Silk unsweetened cashew milk. It came out great! Read More
barbara
Rating: 4 stars
02/20/2019
This was super easy to make using a hand blender. Most desserts are too sweet so I made this one with 72% chocolate plus two teaspoons sugar. It was delicious but a bit dense. Perhaps less chocolate would lighten it up. The presentation included a thin top layer of creme fraiche raspberries and sliced almonds. Delicious. Read More
