Best Sloppy Joes
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 349.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 17.5g 35 %
carbohydrates: 38.9g 13 %
dietary fiber: 1.3g 5 %
sugars: 18.4g
fat: 13.9g 21 %
saturated fat: 5.1g 26 %
cholesterol: 46.4mg 16 %
vitamin a iu: 396.4IU 8 %
niacin equivalents: 8.6mg 66 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 15 %
vitamin c: 12mg 20 %
folate: 58.6mcg 15 %
calcium: 80.5mg 8 %
iron: 3mg 17 %
magnesium: 29.2mg 10 %
potassium: 388.3mg 11 %
sodium: 733.3mg 29 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 27 %
calories from fat: 124.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
