Best Sloppy Joes

Rating: 4.14 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a recipe that I got a long time ago, and my boyfriend absolutely loves.

By SWMIMOM

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease.

  • Mix ketchup, chili sauce, onion, green bell pepper, brown sugar, and mustard powder into ground beef; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until flavors have blended, about 15 minutes; serve on hamburger buns.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
349 calories; protein 17.5g; carbohydrates 38.9g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 46.4mg; sodium 733.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Most helpful positive review

Toni Hilbert
Rating: 4 stars
06/26/2019
I am a die hard Manwich user.Until I made this! I did change a few things like I added 1 TBS minced garlic 1 TBS chili powder (or more to taste) tsp liquid smoke and 1/2 c water left out the brown sugar. I m a convert! We like it less sweet and more spicy. I don t think I ll be buying Manwich any more. Read More

Most helpful critical review

Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
06/16/2014
WAY to sweet for us. Right idea but just too sweet. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Yvette
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2019
Definitely making this again! My 16 year old rolls up his sleeves to eat this! Read More
WoodsFTL
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2020
Used a full bottle of chili sauce and used no ketchup. Added a couple splashes of Worcestershire sauce. Read More
red
Rating: 4 stars
01/06/2019
I made this and it s really bland to me. Read More
lorraine e
Rating: 4 stars
06/07/2018
I left out the light syrup. It was sweet enough. Great for kids. Read More
