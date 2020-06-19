Sweet and Sour Ground Pork Stir-Fry
This tasty recipe is a great way to use ground pork and is an easy alternative to traditional sweet and sour dishes. Serve over rice.
Delicious. Added zucchini and snow peas and used apple cider vinegar instead of rice vinegar. Such an easy recipe and yummy to boot.Read More
Sweet & Sour Ground Pork Stir Fry Haiku: "Too tangy for me, but husband and daughter liked. Just wasn't for me." Something about this stir-fry using ground pork, rather than cut-up pieces of pork loin or chop, made it feel too casserole-ey, like I needed a spoon to eat it, and no way could I have gotten ground pork crumblies and veggies and rice onto chopsticks. The overall taste and texture just didn't do it for me.Read More
Very yummy. Family loves it
It's as good as it looks
Yum! Used peas instead of peppers because that is what I had on hand, but overall a very tangy, sweet, exciting dinner for so few ingredients. (And yes, I was dubious about the catsup, but it works so well in Asian cooking because it touches all the tastes.)
I didn't have any Brocolli but had all the other ingredients. I did use some corn starch to thicken it after cooking. It was delicious over rice. I also added some chili oil to spice it up a bit.
I added some garlic and browned some onions prior to adding the ground pork. I replaced the white sugar with brown sugar and the rice wine with Chinese Shaoxing cooking wine. And I put less sugar and ketchup. Lastly, I added the broccoli and bell pepper. I cooked for another 7 minutes for crunchier broccoli and served cover rice.
This was very easy to make. I added seasoning salt to the ground pork. I didn't add carrots or bell pepper but it was tasty anyway. I used seasoned rice vinegar. I really liked the flavor of the sauce and will make this again.
Due to food allergies we had to modify slightly, using different vegetables. We used sliced pork chops (didn't have enough for everyone to have one). The sauce was good though a little tangy, so we will make again, modifying the vinegar and ketchup quantities and also make more sauce as it thickened with cooking. We like extra sauce on our rice!
Will try this again....but with different vinegar.
This is an easy recipe and versatile, in that you could change out the veggies you like. I liked that it is completely from scratch and not just bottled sweet and sour sauce. I can't say that I loved it, my boyfriend liked it better than I did. Slightly too sweet and I don't think I like the texture of the ground pork.
Not a fan
I made this with some exclusions as my husband is picky! Overall, came out great!
Wow excellent flavor and all liked it.
I had a bunch of left over pulled pork (unsauced), and needed a recipe to use for it. Most pork stir fry recipes called for ingredients I didn't have handy, so I tried this one. I did use apple cider vinegar as I had no rice vinegar on hand. I'm not big on veggies myself, but put in a bunch we had (sliced squash, broccoli, carrots, snap peas, peppers, etc). I added some pineapple we had, since many pork stir fry recipes I saw included that. Made some brown rice to go with it. My mom, hubby and bro-in-law all approved. I ate some of the pork and it was not bad. It's not going to be a favorite, but I might make it again sometime.
Definitely a do-over but I would cut back on the sugar by at least half. I used quinoa and mixed it in at the end. Very tasty.
i would definitely make it again! the cider made it a little too tart for me, I added a little more sugar
My husband brought home ground pork instead of ground beef so I needed a recipe, quick! I had everything but rice vinegar so I substituted 1/4cup of lemon juice instead! This was a happy accident and I will make it again!
Simple and easy. All ingredients on hand. My family enjoyed it.
I didn't add onions or peppers, and I added one more carrot and double the broccoli... I was surprised that it tasted good, my husband thought it was too sweet and too much vinegar; my nine year old loved it; my five year old hated it (carrots Mom? really?). I would make it again if I needed an OK quick dinner and didn't have a lot of ingredients on hand.
I have made this many times in the past year or so but have not yet reviewed it.this is one of my all time favorite recipes on this site. No changes other than sometimes using ground chicken. I have substituted brown sugar for white out of necessity :-) it's a keeper!
Very good, but the ketchup felt inauthentic.
My family loved it. I added Kale to it. I think you could mix about any veggies in it and the flavor will mask most of them. So if you have a hard time getting your kiddos to eat green stuff you could pack it in here and it wouldn't hurt it. However, I might try cutting back on the sugar and see if I can get the same flavor results.
My husband and daughter both loved this. I thought it was good, 4 stars for me.
Added frozen sweet peas with the broccoli, which worked well. Tossed with cooked white rice at the end. Turned out to be more sour than sweet, so I will use less vinegar next time.
Loved it! I didn't have rice vinegar so i used a combo of water and white vinegar and it was still delicious.
Very tasty! I seasoned the ground turkey while browning with salt, pepper, and onion powder. I also added some tofu which I'd skip next time. (I discovered I'm not a fan of the flavor/texture of tofu). Goes well with egg noodles.
So good. I cut all the sauce ingredients in half since I didn't have enough and I didn't have the wine, and it was still delicious. I left out the bell pepper and broccoli since I didn't have any. Just as tasty with the carrots and onion.
Made it and it was perfect!!! Since pressed for time, I used already prepared sweet and sour sauce and a little sage with a pinch of cilantro. Will be making this again.... Thanks!!
I took the advice from another reviewer and added a can of pineapple chunks, and it was great in this dish. I also doubled the recipe for the sauce, going just a little light on the vinegar. My husband and I enjoyed it with rice for 2 days. Next time I may try a variation with ground turkey.
This recipe is pretty good. It does call for way too much vinegar and I think the vegetables needed a lot more time to simmer (the carrots and broccoli were far too crunchy/undercooked). I would make this again with a few tweaks though!
Too dry and too sour.
Such a quick and easy recipe with lots of taste. Instead of broccoli, I used frozen stir fry veggies. Served over rice with an egg roll on the side. Happy tummies.
I don't like broccoli. I would use some other veg.
Good, but next time I will use less vinegar. Does need some seasoning. Quick and easy to prepare.
I added potato, cauliflower, green beans and garlic... Very good, made twice now...
