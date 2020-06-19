Sweet and Sour Ground Pork Stir-Fry

This tasty recipe is a great way to use ground pork and is an easy alternative to traditional sweet and sour dishes. Serve over rice.

By tanyagordon3

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over high heat. Add ground pork; cook and stir until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease.

  • Add onion and carrots; stir-fry over high heat, about 2 minutes.

  • Mix rice vinegar, ketchup, sugar, and soy sauce together in a bowl; stir into pork mixture.

  • Stir in broccoli and bell pepper; cover, reduce heat to medium, and cook until broccoli is tender, 7 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
360 calories; protein 23.1g; carbohydrates 30.8g; fat 16.7g; cholesterol 73.6mg; sodium 471.8mg. Full Nutrition
