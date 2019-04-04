Kalua Pork

Hmm. I followed this recipe with one exception. I put it in the slow cooker. I doubled the meat, in fact it was a little over 7 lbs of pork. Because I doubled the meat I doubled everything else. It was so salty that it was the only thing the 15+ people had to say about it. I noticed a lot of the plates still had pork left on them to go in the garbage. I was so overwhelmed with salt that I chucked mine too. It was as salty as the ocean. Maybe saltier. I looked at another similar recipe just now, also on Allrecipes, and it called for 2 1/2 Tb. salt for 5 lbs of pork I think it was. (This one in comparison is 4 Tb. per 3 lbs of pork) Next time I will try that. With all of that salt my meat ended up dry. You don't notice it a whole lot because of the juices it sits in, but the meat if you pay attention is dry.