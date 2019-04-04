Kalua Pork
Savory pork butt with a smokey flavor. Any coarse salt can be used in place of the Hawaiian sea salt.
I've made this a dozen times - always in my 5 quart crock pot. I use a 5-6 pound boneless shoulder. I drizzle liquid smoke all over the roast until it's coated - and then cover the roast with sea salt - I never measure. I put little if any water on the roast and cook it on low for about 10 hours. I always remove the roast from the crockpot - remove and discard the fat (before my husband can see it) and shred the meat (usually it's already falling apart.) I add a little of the liquid (put it through a strainer) to the pork for flavor/moistness. I always serve with bbq sauce (sometimes I make my own - sometime I don't.) Depending on who I'm serving it to (home or work) I add 2 bottles of bbq sauce to the meat - or leave the meat plain and let them top the meat with sauce. Makes amazing sandwiches - I take this to work often on football Saturdays for the whole department (at least my watch.)Read More
Traditionally, you'd want to bake it at a much lower temperature, often not much higher than 300 because you want the pork to steam NOT bake. i'd improve this recipe by halfing the salt, increase the pork to 5lb, and bake covered in foil at 300 for 8 hours. takes a long time, but the Hawaiians used to steam it for an entire 24 hours. PS i like in Hawaii.Read More
This is a GREAT recipe....very easy without many ingredients...however, I found that 1/4 cup of salt was waaayyy too much.....my 'butt' roast was just under 3lbs so I compensated and used a little less than 1/4 cup....but it was still too much....I usually don't add a lot of salt to my recipes anyway, but I'll definitely make this recipe again, with much less salt...the texture was terrific! I think I'd also add a bit more of the Liquid Smoke....
I make this often. I've also prepared it in my slow cooker. I start it out on low the night before. It is a wonderful recipe! Great with potato/mac salad and Hawaiian sweet bread! So ono.
I've made this numerous times and can't get enough of it! I've used oven bags for roasting it in the oven, but making it in my crockpot is much better which helps it even more from drying out.
My family loved this roast! Very good! The only negative I can say is that the liquid smoke didn't come through at all. Other than that, the flavor was great, and the meat very moist and tender, even the second day.
Delightfully easy! I used a nearly 6 lb shoulder, and it easily fell apart after just 14 hours of cooking. I forgot to poke the pork before I poured on the liquid smoke, but it still came through nicely. I served it as open-faced sandwiches over French brioche with the Mustard Based BBQ sauce from this site. Oh, so yummy! Versatile recipe that I will definitely make again. Oops...I cannot figure out how to delete this, but this review should be on the Kalua Pig in a Slow Cooker recipe.
I've made this twice now and both times ended up with it being too salty. Be sure to use Hawaiian sea salt and not regular sea salt. The second time I didn't have enough Hawaiian sea salt so used regular sea salt to make up the difference, another mistake. I added more liquid smoke the second time and it was better that way. I cooked it all day in the crockpot so it is a very simple dish. Even with my salty mistakes, still very tasty and I'll continue to make.
This turned out good. Juicy and with a slight smoky flavor. The salt turned into a little crust that I tapped off and discarded before shredding, so it didnt turn out to be overly salty. The leftovers made great barbecue pork sandwiches the next day. Thank You!
Great recipe. I also cooked the roast at a lower temp.(325) for 6 hours. I also added some fresh ground black pepper and cut down on the salt. Perfect.
I've just tried this recipe and although this recipe is good there's a little too much salt. I would recommend cutting about 1/2 of the portion on the Hawaiian salt and if you want an easier time shredding the pork, I would recommend doubling the time of cooking process from 3 hours to 6-7 hours of cooking time at 300 degrees; a full 8 hours is also good. You can also do this in a slow cooker.
Hmm. I followed this recipe with one exception. I put it in the slow cooker. I doubled the meat, in fact it was a little over 7 lbs of pork. Because I doubled the meat I doubled everything else. It was so salty that it was the only thing the 15+ people had to say about it. I noticed a lot of the plates still had pork left on them to go in the garbage. I was so overwhelmed with salt that I chucked mine too. It was as salty as the ocean. Maybe saltier. I looked at another similar recipe just now, also on Allrecipes, and it called for 2 1/2 Tb. salt for 5 lbs of pork I think it was. (This one in comparison is 4 Tb. per 3 lbs of pork) Next time I will try that. With all of that salt my meat ended up dry. You don't notice it a whole lot because of the juices it sits in, but the meat if you pay attention is dry.
This is a great (and simple) way to make pulled pork! I usually get a 5 lb shoulder and cook in my Crockpot overnight for 12-16 hrs. I leave out the water - not needed. The pork makes it's own juices. It always comes out moist and flavorful. I shred the pork and add back juices as needed to keep moist. I always serve this with BBQ sauce on the side, but I prefer it plain (and sometimes just eat it with a fork)!
I LOVE this recipe- except I throw it in the crock pot on low for 6-8 hours and use about 1 1/2 T. of the liquid smoke. :)
So easy and good!!!
What a wonderful and easy recipe! I made this for my daughter's graduation party for 160 people. I cooked 8 pork butts and all guests raved about it. They actually thought I purchased it at one of the local barbecue establishments!
This was amazing, tastes like you spent hours on the smoker. I didn't have Hawaiian sea salt but had truffle salt, but it was the liquid smoke that was amazing. So simple, moist not dripping in a lot of liquid perfect taste.
I make this every time I have a crowd. I add a whole lot more liquid smoke because we love the flavor. So easy, so delicious and makes me feel like home (Hawaii).
This is so GOOD... Only thing I did differently was cook mine in the crockpot on low for 12 hours... Didnt measure any ingredients... Just came out so flavorful and juciy..
This recipe is SOOO EASY and delicious! I just start it in the crock pot, leave for work and its ready for dinner when we get home. It makes wonderful pulled pork bbq sandwiches.
Lacked moistness.
Delicious! I always use a boneless pork butt. I serve it over boiled cabbage and rice.
I have made this many times. Big family Fav. Great for pulled pork sandwiches, or tacos.
Made in crockpot. Very good!
This recipe is absolutely fabulous! Like many others, I put all the ingredients in the crock pot on a work day, and come home 10 hours later to a delicious and ready dinner! I use pork tenderloin because it's the only cut of pork I usually keep on hand, and it turns out beautifully. I too use a bit less salt than the recipe calls for, but it is supposed to be a bit on the salty side...that's what Kalua Pork is! We always eat this pork on Hawaiian sweet rolls topped with coleslaw, bbq sauce and crispy fried onions. Delicious!
I made this recipe for a barbcue and it was a big hit. I will also add a little more liquid smoke but, the taste was wonderful and was very juicy. I think the key to the moisture is to make sure the roast is tight in foil..very good will make again and again.
I use a much larger pork butt (shoulder) 5 - 7 lbs. Don't try to use any other type of pork. You need the fat to make this work. Put it in the crockpot on low, coat it with liquid smoke (about a Tbs) and sprinkle with pink Hawaiian sea salt (about a Tbs). DO NOT USE OTHER TYPES OF SALT! 1/4 cup of salt is way too much. DO NOT ADD WATER! It makes plenty of delicious liquid on its own. Let it cook on low all day - 8 to 10 hours. Remove and cool until you can pull it apart and remove the fat. No need for barbecue sauce. It is amazing all by itself. I serve it with either Asian or American coleslaw on small flour tortillas. It also great with rice (either white or fried). Add a fried egg on top and some brown gravy and you have the best loco moco you ever did eat! Aloha!
Great on rice...wonderful for sandwiches the next day...Loved it!
This was a pretty amazing recipe, and the pork tasted great for days after. Will definitely make this again in the future!
I made this for my stepson who lived in hawaii for a few years. I didn't tell him what it was and as soon as he ate it- he was very happy! It was very good! I couldn't find hawaiin sea salt but he didn't seem to notice the difference!
The BEST pork I have ever tasted! My husband usually has 3-4 helpings each time I make it. So tender and moist. Great alone or as BBQ pork sandwich, or as a quesadilla! Simply wonderful!
Just like kalua pig from a hawaiian luau. The only change I would suggest is to put all the ingredients in a crockpot and let it cook for 8-10 hours on low and you are done!!1 This is great.
Onolicious. Closest thing to the real thing without using an imu! But got to use Mesquite flavored Liquid Smoke
Made this tonight and it was pretty good. Served with kings Hawaiian rolls and coleslaw. Next time I will add quite a bit less salt. Way too salty for my taste. Still delicious though.
Totally delicious and so easy! I was a little shy on rubbing in the salt and smoke- won't be next time. Fantastic mildly smoky pork for just about anything you want to use it for. My family loved it!
I make this quite often, I always use Hawaiian salt. I just don't use a 1/4 cup. The one thing I do that is different is add a couple of rinse whole bananas to the crock pot I cook it in. In Hawaii the whole pig is wrapped in Banana leaves, I find the bananas are a good compromise.
this recipe is awesome! love it and so does my hubby, being born and raised in hawaii, this reminds him of home :) usually cooks this for 9 hrs in the slow cooker, doesnt harm the taste, only enhances it. then add the cabbage and make a batch of sticky rice.
This recipe turned out wonderful. I did however turn the temperature down to 310 and cooked it for 6 1/2 hours. It was a long time, but worth the wait. The pork was very moist and tasty and shredded very easy. My husband loved it too.
I have made this a number of times in a crockpot.... but I replace 2 cups of water with a can of beer. Pour some liquid smoke over the roast and sea salt to cover. I do not measure but I do not use the amount of salt recommended. It is always a hit!!
Man oh Man! This was good and easy. My hubby cooked this this weekend & it is so good! We only cooked our roast for 10 hours on low and it was perfectly done. Will probably add a bit more liquid smoke next time (our roast might have been bigger than what was called for in the recipe). But so good. Made BBQ sauce using liquid smoke and that ramped up the smoke taste just enough ;-). Thanks Linda!!! I've been dying to use that pink Hawaiian salt I brought back with me from Hawaii!
I had a HUGE chunk of pork butt (6 pounds)I needed to cook so thought I'd try this. Too large for my slow cooker so made it in my Le Crueset dutch oven. Just put it in the oven, covered for 6 hours at 325. - checking every once in awhile to see if it was ready. Poured off the fat, shredded it and we were ready to go. Served with cole slaw,, kings hawaiian rolls, pineapple rice, and mashed sweet potatoes. A hit!!! Used the leftover pork for pork enchiladas yesterday, also a hit. you can spice up the pork any way you want!
We made this in the crock pot the night before. We were generous with the smoke and salt but it wasn't a 1/4 cup. We made sandwiches with bbq sauce and coleslaw - like Rumbi Island Grill. It was a great hit. Thanks for the recipe.
