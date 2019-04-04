Kalua Pork

4.4
47 Ratings
  • 5 31
  • 4 11
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

Savory pork butt with a smokey flavor. Any coarse salt can be used in place of the Hawaiian sea salt.

Recipe by Linda Rogers

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
3 hrs
additional:
10 mins
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place pork fat-side up in a roasting pan or deep casserole dish. Combine water and liquid smoke; pour over meat. Sprinkle with salt. Cover and roast in a preheated oven for three hours. Remove from pan and shred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 25.4g; fat 17.2g; cholesterol 94.3mg; sodium 4959.7mg. Full Nutrition
