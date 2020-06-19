Lemon-Buttermilk Pound Cake with Aunt Evelyn's Lemon Glaze
My mother's blue-ribbon pound cake recipe. It always gets rave reviews.
My mother's blue-ribbon pound cake recipe. It always gets rave reviews.
If you’re in search of a good lemon, buttermilk and/or pound cake, stop here. This one is all you’d hope for. Moist, great flavor, tender crumb, not too dense (the small amount of baking soda gives it just the right amount of lift) and beautiful. I did substitute pure lemon oil for the extract, but that did not influence my 5-star rating. Copelandsk, I have no doubt your mother did in fact win blue ribbon awards for this cake. It really IS a winner.Read More
I decided to try this recipe since it was made with buttermilk and called for lemon extract and zest instead of sour cream and lots of lemon juice and zest like my old recipe. The resulting cake was rather disappointing…it was dry and it did not have the moist decadent lemon flavor as my old recipe. I will go back to my old sour cream recipe for future baking.Read More
If you’re in search of a good lemon, buttermilk and/or pound cake, stop here. This one is all you’d hope for. Moist, great flavor, tender crumb, not too dense (the small amount of baking soda gives it just the right amount of lift) and beautiful. I did substitute pure lemon oil for the extract, but that did not influence my 5-star rating. Copelandsk, I have no doubt your mother did in fact win blue ribbon awards for this cake. It really IS a winner.
I made this for a pot luck, and everyone loved it was so moist and light. I did make a couple of substitutions, but they didn't really make a big difference to the recipe, just a personal preference. I cut the sugar by half a cup, replaced 1 cup of butter with applesauce, and used lemon juice and lemon zest in place of the lemon extract. Then I added a cup of fresh blueberries. I used someone's suggestion of coating the bundt pan with sugar, then used a lemon glaze Days later the cake is still as moist as the day I baked it. I will be making this again.
I love starbucks lemon loaf and I had tried another recipe, it was okay.I loved this one and it is very easy to make. I've made 2 in 2 days, and will probably have to make another one because it is just great. I forgot to add that I decreased the milk and added more lemon juice, both by 1/4 cup, and also I added lemon zest because I wanted more citrus flavor to the mixture. I recomend this recipe for you to try it.
Very easy, delicious recipe. I added lemon zest to the batter (because why not??) and it turned out perfectly!
I followed the recipe exactly and the cake was perfect!! Moist, just the right amount of lemon flavor, dense and extremely tasty. Because I love the glaze, I doubled the recipe and covered the entire cake puddling a good amount in the center of the bundt. Keep in mind to follow the usual good baking tips of room temp eggs and use real butter, softened. I took this into the office for a meeting and everyone loved it. The cake disappeared within minutes after the word got out it was in the break room. One office mate sheepishly asked if I would make it for her birthday coming up in a couple of weeks. I have never had such a positive response to a cake that I baked and am happy to have another opportunity to bake it again soon.
Delicious! I made it vegan by substituting eggs with flax "egg" (1 tbl flax + 2 tbl water for each egg called for), milk used was almond with 1 tbl apple cider vinegar, and coconut oil for butter, plus vegan sugar. I also made it gluten free with Bob's Red Mill all purpose gf flour. Cake was perfect...crusty on the outside and tender on the inside. Glad I tried it!
I decided to try this recipe since it was made with buttermilk and called for lemon extract and zest instead of sour cream and lots of lemon juice and zest like my old recipe. The resulting cake was rather disappointing…it was dry and it did not have the moist decadent lemon flavor as my old recipe. I will go back to my old sour cream recipe for future baking.
I have made this recipe exactly for the first time and my family and I love it (lies, I doubled the glaze recipe But nevertheless still love it) it is amazing, nice and moist with a sweet lemon flavor. I would recommend this to everyone. Awesome recipe! And thank you.
Oh yum. This was awesome. I am sure it would be great as listed. I added zest to the batter and a little more than 1/4 cup of lemon juice in glaze. A little extra lemon was great. I also greased my bundt pan and added sugar instead of flour. This gave the resulting cake a bit of a crunchy crust, even after drenched with the glaze. I made the batter with a hand mixer because I don't own a stand mixer. I followed the times and instructions carefully and all worked out fine. Then since the beaters were in the dishwasher, I had to use a wisk on the glaze, which also worked out just fine. I made this for a party of 8 with lots leftovers (it is rich). The cake got raves, even from talented cooks (!!!). I will make this again.
Great recipe. I substituted 1/2 cup of cream cheese to the butter and also added a drop of vanilla extract along with the lemon. Yummy.
Perfect cake & easy recipe! I added 1/2 teaspoon of lemon extract and the zest from 2 lemons to give it more flavor.
JUST AN FYI: The recipe on the All Recipes App is not exact to the one on the website. The butter portion is way off. It reads 2 Tablespoons on the app, compared to 1 1/2 cups on the website. I am glad I caught this before making this recipe. Possibly could the admin change this?
This is a deliciously moist lemon cake. When I crave lemon cake, I normally buy the Starbucks Lemon Loaf or make the Krusteaz Meyer Lemon Pound Cake Mix (Yum!). However, I had all of the ingredients on hand and wanted to make a scratch cake. I made two alterations, following the rest as per the recipe directions. I subbed 1/2 cup of applesauce for 1/2 cup of butter. I also reduced the sugar to 2 cups. The batter filled a 10 cup bundt pan, with enough left over for 6 regular sized cupcakes. On the 1st day, the lemon glaze was pretty tart and overwhelming the flavor of the cake. However, on day 2, the lemon flavor had mellowed a bit and complimented the cake very well. The only change I would make next time is to add more lemon extract or lemon juice/peel to the cake batter. I will definitely make this cake again!
Wow made this beautiful cake yesterday for Easter Sunday. Huge hit. I have tried so many pound/bundt cake recipes with no success but this one truly is award winning. All the other recipes I've tried are too dense & the cake comes out with a wet heavy spot in the center no matter how long you cook it. Followed the recipe exactly, I used low fat cultured buttermilk & European style butter (Plugra) for the cake & fresh squeezed lemons for the glaze. Instead of pouring the glaze on I used a pastry brush to coat the entire cake. I still did half the glaze first & then brushed on the 2nd half of the glaze after cooling like the recipe calls for. I used the nordic ware heritage bundt pan. What an amazing result. This is a true pound cake. I cooked for 70 minutes, (checking at 60 mins) in my oven, it was perfect. The family was already placing their orders for b'day & an upcoming baby shower to make this cake. The only thing I'm mad about is it took me so long to find & make this recipe. Thanks Sarah this will be a family jewel for years to come.
The Best
I didn't have lemon extract on hand, so I used vanilla instead. This recipe is perfect. It's easy to make and stayed fresh, moist and delicious, even after a week (In a cake keeper). Thanks for sharing this recipe- It's definitely a keeper for me.
Comes together very quickly once you have whipped the sugar and butter together. Delicious, moist -- with just a hint of lemon. I used lemon oil, as recommended by naples34102, which probably upped the lemon flavor in the cake. I thought it was perfect with that substitution. Not sure how anyone is ending up with curdled glaze? Be sure to sift your powdered sugar. Thank you for a delicious cake, Sarah! *Update -- Last time I made this cake, I added a full tablespoon of lemon oil and wow! This cake went from having a hint of lemon to being a very lemon-y pound cake. Delicious either way, but for those who want more lemon, I recommend adding the extra lemon oil. This is a family favorite!
Made this for Thanksgiving, and it was a great success.
Delicious! Made it exactly as written.
This cake is good, but I wish there was more lemon flavor in the cake instead of most of it in the glaze. The batter was so thick I was afraid it would be to dense and dry, but it turned out great. Next time I'll add lemon zest to the batter.
Very very good lemon cake
This was awesome! The first time I've ever made a pound cake that was edible, and it was great! Everyone has been asking me for the recipe.
This was my very first homemade cake . It was the best recipe. I followed the recipe exactly and my cake looked and taste delicious . The cake was very moist and perfectly browned. I didn't make the glaze I am a very new cake baker. My husband loved it.
Excellent!
no changes made to the recipe. It is perfectly divine the way it is written!!!!! Take the time to make this recipe; you will not be disappointed!! Thank you for sharing this with us lemon cake lovers. My new favorite!!
Made this cake last night!!!! Very delicious and moist! Also thanks for sharing how to make the icing! I have been trying to figure out how do you get the icing thick enough to say on the cake!!!! I definitely will be making this again! Have a bake sale coming up at church and for other events!!!! Thanks for sharing!!!!
taste like my moms cake. though her cake is a little bit dense but verry good. However this cake is perfect!!. but don't tell my mom! when I .over back to America she and I are going to do a bake off
One if the BEST pound cake recipes by far. When I say this cake is so delicious omg. This cake went so fast. Moist, delicious and oh so good. This recipe is definitely a keeper.
I just made this and it came out AWESOME!!!! I used a little more than 1/4 cup of lemon juice and 1 Tbsp of lemon zest instead of lemon extract, and 1 1/4 cups of buttermilk in the cake batter to give it more of a lemon flavor. This cake came out so moist and delicious!!! My new go to!!
Nice lemon flavor, easy to make. Good texture. I'll make this one again!
Followed recipe exactly and was told by my husband that it was the best thing I ever made. I bought a decorate bundt pan so the presentation was even nicer for our Easter dinner. I'll make it again, but will make extra icing.
I didn't care for the icing - it seemed to curdle or separate. Next time I won't add butter. My cake took longer than 70 minutes to bake. Outside had a "crust" before inside was baked through. Serve with ice cream or strawberries.
The batter was thick and delicious I made two in a row but when I put it in the oven and let it go for an hour I took it out and it collapsed •_• I was upset, it was the first time baking a lemon pound cake because my normal recipe for a pound cake wouldn't be a fit for a lemon. :( oh well.
I received nothing but praise for baking this cake. Fluffy, moist, great flavor, and delicious. I added extra lemon flavor and 1/4 cup more buttermilk. Just make sure you sift the dry ingredients well. Don't over cook and the cake will be great.
I found this recipe yesterday while perusing the site. I was looking for a different lemon cake other than my go to one. The batter was delish. I only used 2 cups sugar and I omitted the lemon extract. I used 1/4 Cup lemon juice and 3/4 Cup buttermilk. Mine did bake a little longer (1 h, 20 min), but I attribute that to the lemon juice. It turned out beautifully!! I did get a little over zealous with the glaze, now I see why all the pics had puddling around the cake edge!! Thank you for a wonderful recipe!
The only reason I have rated this a 4 is the use of lemon extract.Why use this when the zest of a couple of lemons would taste so much fresher? This is a beautiful cake and the topping is a must. Serve as is or with a few fresh strawberries and some mint leaves for an attractive presentation. Enjoy...recommend highly and follow as written. Thanks to the submitter.
I made this recipe exactly as written and it was a huge hit. Very moist! Husband loved it! Took the rest to work and it was gone fast! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Delicious!
This was a beautiful cake! I did add a few things because of personal preference: a teaspoon of vanilla extract, cinnamon, & 1/2 cup sour cream. I also used fresh lemon juice in the batter & the glaze! Made this for my mom for Mother's Day! She loves it!
If I don't hurry and give some of this away, I'll be selfish and then later sorry because I'll eat the whole thing right away! So good and so right up my alley! Just follow the directions from beginning to end, and you won't be sorry! Don't skimp on that zest, either! Thank you so much for sharing, Sarah!
Super delicious! I decreased the sugar to 2 cups and added 1/4 cup juice of a lemon to almond milk make a cup of buttermilk. I also added 1 Tbsp of lemon zest to batter. I also used sugar to coat the buttered bundt pan. I will definitely make again. Melts in your mouth. Oh I also added fresh blueberries! ;)
I compared this recipe with the one in the old Joy of Cooking cookbook, it differs a little from the newer edition. Everything in the newer edition almost 50 years later is a bit healthier, but sometimes you just need to bite the bullet and make a cake that's worth eating and this is one of them. All of that buttery goodness is heaven to the senses. It's an easy cake to make and forgiving to bake ( I've never had one fall yet). I bake this recipe about twice a year and I always get good comments on it .........It's a winner!
This lemon pound cake is PERFECT! I have a great pound cake recipe I generally use but I decided to try this one based on the amazing reviews. I was not disappointed! I could only find my smaller Bundt pan so I made one exactly as written and for the second cake I threw in a heaping cup of frozen blueberries (coated with flour to keep them from falling to the bottom of the pan). Both cakes were EXCELLENT! That glaze is to die for, don’t skip out on that! Try this recipe exactly as written, you won’t be disappointed! The blueberry one took quite a bit longer to bake so make sure you test your cake with a knife for doneness. My sister in law who is not a sweet fan said I could sell this at a fancy bakery! :)
Fantastic! Moist with great lemon flavor! Followed the recipe as written other than using Pam baking spray which worked great!
This pound cake is PERFECT. Super moist, with a light lemony flavor and not dry at all. I didn't make the glaze because I don't care for it, and I had to substitute 1.5 tsp of baking powder for the baking soda, because I was out. Even with that substitution, the cake came out AMAZING. Easily the best lemon pound cake I've ever eaten. I can't wait to make this again.
Amazing!!! I received many compliments from this recipe - I added extra lemon zest and it was totally heavenly!!
The cake was delicious. The icing not so much.
I like pound cake for just about everything including Strawberry Shortcake, because of its consistency and it is an easy bake if you follow the recipe. The hard part is finding one that satisfies you. This one did. I found this recipe a few months ago and tried the original first because I really like Lemon Cake. It was great. Then i decided to change the recipe a little to make an Orange Pound Cake and got the same great quality, next I made a Strawberry Pound Cake with Frozen Strawberries that I chopped up and included right into the batter. I also added in a half cup of Nesquick Strawberry Drink mix into the batter, which made the batter pink but added strawberry flavor to the cake. I Whipped Heavy Cream, dropped in three drops of Red Food Col;oring, for a topping and put sliced strawberries on each slice as it was served. Great. Then came Lime with Lime Icing drizzelled on the top, this too was great. I didn't have an extract for the lime cake so I used the juice of two limes and the zest of both in the batter. I used the juice of one lime in the powder sugar with a Tbsp of milk and just poured it along the top of the cake slowly letting it run over the sides and set up. But what I like best is the moistness of all the cakes and the distinctive tastes of each. They go great with coffee, milk or whatever you may want. They don't last long.
Sometimes you forget how amazing simple baking is. This cake is just beautiful. I used orange however because that's my preference.
I made no changes to this recipe as it didn't need any. This cake brought rave reviews at the family picnic. The glaze is heavenly!
I replaced the butter with applesauce and it did not work out.
Great recipe! Made the following changes based on other reviews: cut sugar to 2 c cut butter to 1 c added 1/2 c greek yogurt added 1 T poppyseed replaced 1 t lemon extract with 1/4 c lemon juice
Followed the recipe exactly, and it's absolutely delicious! I've made it twice, and will be making it again this weekend for a party. Super easy, but do exactly what the directions say.
Dude, just make it. You'll see.
My husband's favorite cake is lemon pound cake. I have tried so many recipes over the years with results ranging from inedible to ok but nothing special. I made this one for his birthday last year and it was AMAZING. I followed the recipe exactly and it was perfect!! I have been asked to make it for every holiday since!
Great lemon flavor! I would add some sour cream next time as the cake was a bit drier than I like. Thanks for sharing the recipe .....great taste and fantastic glaze!
made a week ago. entire family love this recipe. Making again tonight!
Perfect just as written. Light, moist and very tasty!
This recipe makes a great cake. I followed the recipe with just a couple of small changes. I replaced the lemon extract in the cake with 1 Tablespoon of undiluted lemonade concentrate and added the zest of a lemon into the cake batter. For the glaze I used undiluted lemonade concentrate and the zest of another lemon. I separated the glaze into 2 bowls and made one bowl very thin and drizzled that over the warm cake. I left the second bowl of glaze thicker and applied it to the cake as more of a 'frosting' as it was spreadable. It was tart and lemony and held up well over several days. Guests took seconds of this moist and flavorful cake. Some added vanilla ice cream, others used a small bit of heavy cream, others ate it plain. It's simple and elegant and delightful. It's a perfect spring/summer dessert.
I made this recipe for an engagement party and it was very popular. I reduced the sugar amount by 1 cup and thought it was PLENTY sweet especially with the glaze! I only had 1 cup of powdered sugar so I made half the glaze a little runnier to cover the entire cake. I also reduced the amount of butter to 2 sticks and added 1/2 cup of plain greek yogurt. Next time, I may try to reduce the amount of butter a little more : ).
Great taste. Super moist.
What I love about this recipe is the flavor. The lemon wasn't overpowering. The glaze wasn't too thick. The only change I made was I used two loaf pans since I didn't have a bundt pan.
I made this cake exactly as written. It was a perfect bundt cake and it was delicious. I made it for our Easter dessert. Mine took exactly an hour to bake. Thank you for sharing.....UPDATE I made this cake again. The first time I made it, I didn't notice that the instructions were to preheat the oven to 350, then turn it down to 325. I tried it this way on the second cake and I believe it is a moister cake this way. So, it took 1 hour at 350. It took 75 minutes when you preheat to 350 then turn it down to 325. I am so in love with this cake. I am one of those people that scrapes off most of the frosting on a cake. I am all about the cake and prefer a glaze.-----I made this cake again. I like it as written. I have tried adding this and that to it, but it is perfect the way it is.
Great cake and flavor I think I use an small baking pan it overflow, second try turns out great
I made it exactly as presented. It was a little dry but had good taste!
Amazing pound cake! I'll use this base for different kinds of poundcakes in the future!
Excellent. Used a Bundt pan and the crust was perfect. Definitely will make again.
I love this recipe and get lots of rave reviews whenever I make it. 2 thumps up by me!
I made it exactly as written. It was very good. My family loved it. I thought the cake itself could have a bit more lemon flavor but overall 5 stars. Thanks
Lemony perfection! The first time I made it I didn't grease and flour the pan properly and it kind of made a mess of things, however, my second attempt(5 days later) was much more successful. Both products tasted wonderful and I only substituted 1/2 the amount of butter with shortening and added lemon zest to the cake batter. Delicious! Thanks so much for the recipe.
So moist and delicious. I made this for a party and everyone loved it, including the kids. I will definitely be making this again.
I LOVE this recipe. I get so many great reviews on this, and it's so tasty too! It's a great cake to make if you are looking for something sweet, and a little different. Would recommend to ANYONE.
The taste of this Lemon Pound Cake is Awesome. Problem is after spraying with Pam and using sugar as coating am having a hard time getting it out of the pan. Best tasting cake Ever! Thank you!
Amazing!
Lemonylicious glaze! I used this glaze on my daughter's angel food birthday cake. Zest of 1 large lemon, juice of the same lemon plus a tiny bit of bottled juice (because I didn't have another fresh lemon). Fantastic.
Made it exactly as written. The cake was dense, but very dry and not much lemon flavor. It was my first attempt at making a pound cake and I learned that I need to pay closer attention to the first step in beating the eggs. On the other hand, I used fresh lemon juice for the glaze and it was amazing ! Will try to make this again, using lemon juice in the cake batter instead of the extract. And the prep time was much longer than 20 mins.
Very good flavor
This is by far the best lemon pound cake . So many people have commented on this being the best they've ever had. I followed the recipe exactly.
Excellent! I was at our Co-Op and too tired to make a trip to the local grocery, so I made this cake completely organic :). I was out of powered sugar, so even used organic. A first for me. The organic Meyer's lemons added extra flavor and color to the glaze. The lemons juiced (and zested) beautifully, had a wonderful lemon taste, and actually had a rich yellow color! The cake has just the right amount of crumb, is light, i.e. not too rich, a rich buttery smell and crisp outer layer from the butter, which made it my son's favorite part of the cake. I'm glad I only have one son left at home or there wouldn't be any cake left this morning.
Rather tart which is exactly how a lemon cake should taste! It came out of the pan perfectly. Moist and easy to make. What else do you need for a great cake?
This was just what I was looking for. The best lemon cake ever. The only change I made was that I added 1 extra teaspoon of lemon flavor and I added a teaspoon of grated lemon zest to the cake batter. It turned out perfect !!! Thanks @ Sarah
I added some grated dried apricots into the batter. The result turned out to be PERFECT!
This is the best cake I ever made, I've gotten so many compliments on this cake that four of my friends wants me to bake this cake for their birthdays lol.. Thank you for sharing your recipe.
I've made this cake twice: once with 8 oz cream cheese beaten with the butter and instead of the buttermilk I used 1/4 cup lemon juice (omitted buttermilk and lemon extract because I didn't have any). It was AMAZING! second time I made it I thought I should be fair and try out the recipe as is, again, I didn't have lemon extract, so I added vanilla extract instead and well, made a vanilla buttermilk pound cake without the glaze and it is STILL AMAZING! I've tried other pound cake recipes and I've never liked pound cake until I tried this recipe. It is an excellent base for pound cake and you can change the flavoring to make whatever you like.
Just the Best! I'm sure I make this at least once a month...for some occasion, and it's always an absolute winner! Key...ingredients at room temperature ; )
K. We won't be making this again. It baked beautifully, then fell spectacularly just before removing from oven. If the flavor were phenomenal, I'd keep it and not worry about it falling, but it was overly greasy, and not lemon-y enough for me. I like the glaze, but the cake wasn't good. I'm starting to wonder if it's an altitude issue. We're over 5000 ft.
I made this for my friend for her birthday; she actually had tears in her eyes as she ate it (in a good way). She offered me a piece, and I have to admit, it was beyond good!!! It tasted like , well, I'm not sure, but you will love it!!
I didn't have lemon extract so I made it orange pound cake. so good.
Delicious! I added some
My favorite Lemon Cake
Followed the recipe exactly, turned out delicious!
Delicious! First time, All good!
This is a great cake. Once, when I didn't have lemons, I made it with limes and that worked wonderfully too.
Really nice texture and taste. Wish I would have read the reviews before I made it and added the lemon oil to the cake batter. It really needed the glaze which was wonderful. Cake is a bit on the plain side but would make a great basic pound cake recipe the way it is. Like with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.
I think this is good not great. I think I prefer real lemon flavor instead of extract.
This cake was definitely worth the work. Delicious! The glaze was perfect just the right amount of lemon
The cake was too dry for me. I like my cakes with more moisture.
I made this as directed and it was pretty good. The cake is very dense (not light & fluffy) but the taste is good. The lemon is tasted more in the icing.
This is one of the best cakes I've ever made, and I bake a lot. Only change I made was to use regular milk instead of buttermilk, and frankly I don't think the buttermilk would make that much difference. Using the fresh lemons gives this cake a wonderful fresh taste.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections