Lemon-Buttermilk Pound Cake with Aunt Evelyn's Lemon Glaze

I like pound cake for just about everything including Strawberry Shortcake, because of its consistency and it is an easy bake if you follow the recipe. The hard part is finding one that satisfies you. This one did. I found this recipe a few months ago and tried the original first because I really like Lemon Cake. It was great. Then i decided to change the recipe a little to make an Orange Pound Cake and got the same great quality, next I made a Strawberry Pound Cake with Frozen Strawberries that I chopped up and included right into the batter. I also added in a half cup of Nesquick Strawberry Drink mix into the batter, which made the batter pink but added strawberry flavor to the cake. I Whipped Heavy Cream, dropped in three drops of Red Food Col;oring, for a topping and put sliced strawberries on each slice as it was served. Great. Then came Lime with Lime Icing drizzelled on the top, this too was great. I didn't have an extract for the lime cake so I used the juice of two limes and the zest of both in the batter. I used the juice of one lime in the powder sugar with a Tbsp of milk and just poured it along the top of the cake slowly letting it run over the sides and set up. But what I like best is the moistness of all the cakes and the distinctive tastes of each. They go great with coffee, milk or whatever you may want. They don't last long.