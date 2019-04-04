Fajita Marinade for Chicken or Beef

I made a few tweaks to this, but overall it was fantastic. I replaced water with orange juice - doubled all dry spices and added a full can of beer. I am not a beer drinker but something about beer has always worked well in fajitas for me. And I'm in AZ, so rest assured I've tried everything! I mixed everything and poured over three large chicken breasts (sliced to bite size pieces), red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper and one large onion (all sliced in typical fajita sized strips). I meant to marinate overnight but forgot so only marinated about 8 hours and it was great. Grilled on a cast iron flat pan, adding only enough chicken and bell/onion mixture to cover pan (dont stack up or overload, it will burn some items while others are raw) and each batch I cooked four to five minutes, undisturbed, then stirred to flip chicken and redistribute for another 5 minutes. My 10" pan did this in two batches, so 20 min - easy!