Fajita Marinade for Chicken or Beef

Very nice marinade for fajitas. I made this with beef and marinated for 6 hours or so. I would probably double the cumin next time I made it, but otherwise I'd leave it as is. I think this would have been even better with chicken.
I was so excited to try this- and I am pretty disappointed. I marinated chicken and bottom round for about 10 hours. (Not together). I added cilantro. There wasn't anything really wrong with it. The chicken was better than the beef. But that's it. It was OK. Surely there is a better fajita marinade out there.
Very nice marinade for fajitas. I made this with beef and marinated for 6 hours or so. I would probably double the cumin next time I made it, but otherwise I'd leave it as is. I think this would have been even better with chicken.
This is amazing!! I was having a big group of people so I made this the night before and marinated chicken and beef. The only thing I did different was for one of them I used lemon juice instead of lime (ran out of lime juice) and with the chicken I added fresh cilantro (coriander). With the cilantro it just made it that much better!!! My go to marinade for fajitas for now on for sure!!
This is delicious! It makes the flank steak I used so tender and flavorful after only an hour or two of marinating. I omitted the vinegar, onion powder, and beef bouillon. And all the spices I just eyeballed it - didn't measure. One whole good sized lime provided the perfect amount of juice. Its so good, definitely 5 stars.
this came out really good.. used this on three 8 oz chicken breasts.. i marinated for about 8 hours but think it could have used more time.. i left out the water and used maybe a quarter of the oil.. i was using light soy sauce so i upped it to one tablespoon.. i doubled the chili powder and the cumin.. subbed 1/2 a cube of beef bouillon for the paste and used about 1/4 tsp for the pinch of onion powder.. i felt like the oregano was a bit overpowering but i was using mexican oregano so maybe that's why.. we really liked the dish and would love to see how it would turn out with a longer marinate time.. ty for the recipe
Doubled chili powder. Used 1 t dried granulated garlic. Added 2 T dried onion flakes and 1/4 cup sliced yellow hot peppers. Sliced 1/2" strips and marinaded 3 Foster Farm skinned boneless chicken breasts for 6 hours . Placed in slow cooker, set at low, with marinade. Four hours later marinade was boiling hard and chicken was cooked through. Let cool. Cumin is prevalent flavor and aroma. Shredded easily with fork. Packaged 5 servings for the freezer.
Loved it!! Thought I had a packet of dried mix and found out I was out. Found this recipe and gave it a try because I had everything ready to go. Turned out wonderful! I did use a crushed chicken bouillon cube since I was out of beef but that was the only change, plus the fact that I just made it and tossed it in with the chicken with no time for the chicken to marinade in the fridge. Will be adding this to my recipe box.
I made a double batch of this recipe for both chicken and flank steak. It was fantastic on both!!! I took another reviewer's recommendation of doubling the cumin and we loved it! This is now our go-to fajita marinade.
This turned out great! I added a teaspoon of liquid smoke because I wasn’t planning to cook it on the grill. I diced a sirloin steak into small cubes, marinated overnight, and cooked in a small amount of oil to use for nachos. It was excellent!
I've made this marinade twice. First time, I followed the recipe exactly and it was okay. Second time, I made some adjustments and it came out much better. I slightly increased vinegar, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, chili powder and cumin. I also added some garlic powder. I did not have beef bouillon paste so I diluted one beef bouillon cube with a couple Tbsp. boiled water and omitted the 1 cup of water called for in the recipe. I marinated the beef for approximately 6 hours. Great flavor!
I made a few tweaks to this, but overall it was fantastic. I replaced water with orange juice - doubled all dry spices and added a full can of beer. I am not a beer drinker but something about beer has always worked well in fajitas for me. And I'm in AZ, so rest assured I've tried everything! I mixed everything and poured over three large chicken breasts (sliced to bite size pieces), red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper and one large onion (all sliced in typical fajita sized strips). I meant to marinate overnight but forgot so only marinated about 8 hours and it was great. Grilled on a cast iron flat pan, adding only enough chicken and bell/onion mixture to cover pan (dont stack up or overload, it will burn some items while others are raw) and each batch I cooked four to five minutes, undisturbed, then stirred to flip chicken and redistribute for another 5 minutes. My 10" pan did this in two batches, so 20 min - easy!
I was so excited to try this- and I am pretty disappointed. I marinated chicken and bottom round for about 10 hours. (Not together). I added cilantro. There wasn't anything really wrong with it. The chicken was better than the beef. But that's it. It was OK. Surely there is a better fajita marinade out there.
Used this marinade tonight for chicken and beef, thin sliced. I took the advice of other reviewers and added a pinch of salt and doubled the cumin (we love cumin). We got started a bit later than I would have liked so the marinating time was limited (2 hours). However, the flavors were great and the meat was tender. We will use this recipe again.
I was very impressed with this marinade. I used it for beef and the flavor was perfect. My beef was tough, so I think I’ll marinate it for more than the 5 hours I did last time or try it in the instapot
I made this marinade for beef fajitas and marinated overnight. They were delicious!!! I doubled the onion powder and garlic and added just a splash of liquid smoke. They were tangy with a slight smoky flavor, the same thing I smell at a restaurant when the waiter walks past me with fajitas!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.