Fajita Marinade for Chicken or Beef

A great fajita marinade for chicken or beef! This is intended to be enough to marinate 4 chicken breasts.

By Kitkat

total:
10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Whisk lime juice, olive oil, water, vinegar, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, chili powder, beef bouillon paste, cumin, oregano, pepper, and onion powder together in a bowl.

I have used this on beef also, and it has turned out tasty!

The longer the meat marinates, the more tender the meat and more robust the flavor.

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the marinade ingredients. The actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Per Serving:
132 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 3g; fat 13.7g; sodium 182.4mg. Full Nutrition
