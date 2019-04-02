Company Potatoes

These were great!!! As always, I made a few changes, but nothing major. I only had cream of celery soup, so I used 2 cans of it instead of cream of potato. I cut the salt in half, and may even cut it more next time. I used 2 cups of cheese, mixing in half with the potatoes, and putting the other half on top. I did skip the dill, because I was afraid it would not be kid friendly. I think I would have liked it though. I liked that this recipe used milk instead of butter. The other similar recipes often call for a stick of butter. I like that this recipe cuts the fat significantly. I used skim milk and the recipe was well-liked at our Fourth of July gathering. Thanks for sharing