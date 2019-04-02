Company Potatoes
These company potatoes were a much-requested recipe of my mother's. Now that mom is no longer with us, we have this often in her honor.
I have made a similar recipe using Creas of Chicken soup for years. I always thought mine was so good it couldn't be improved on. My husband has informed me differently. Last night was the first time he ever passed up second on the meat so he could have more potatoes. I guess I will have to change my recipe now. I only made half a recipe so instead of throwing away two half cans of soup I used only one can of Cream of Potato soup. I also really liked the hint of dill in the backgroup. I added a little extra cheese because I like my potatoes extra cheesey. I thought they had great flavor and so did my husband obviously. I will make again for sure.
It tasted like potato and celery soup straight from the can with an 1/8 of a teaspoon of dill-That you can't even taste anyway.
Great sidedish recipe!! Although I made as is, I think you could easily add some red/green chopped bell peppers and maybe even some fresh mushrooms. This could even be made into a maindish if you added some chopped ham or chicken. I'm not sure if the milk is neccessary but it was still very good and we all agree that it should be made again! Thanks Maureen for sharing!
The only thing I changed was mixing the cheese in with the potatoes before baking; otherwise, I didn't change a thing and it was delicious--we had it with chicken last night; we're having the leftovers (because it made a LOT!) with with steak tonight. Thanks for sharing the recipe, Maureen!
For anyone new to this recipe, add the cheese with the rest of the ingredients, put your mixture into a greased baking dish, then sprinkle the top with extra grated cheddar, as well as a nice sprinkle of grated parmesan cheese. Bake as directed and be sure to check your potatoes at the one hour mark. Not all ovens bake the same so a quick check at one hour could save you from burnt potatoes. Once your potatoes are baked, you will have a wonderful tasty side dish to please your family!
These potatoes are absolutly delcious! without a doubt this recipe is a keeper. However, next time I will try cooking covered with foil for 30 minutes then remove foil and cook until browned. (my guess about another 30 minutes) A+ recipe!!
This recipe is quite delicious if made properly. I have a similar recipe tht only calls for 1-2 cans of condensed cream of 'something' soup. Depends on the amount of hashbrowns you use. My favorite is cream of mushroom. I don't add too much milk or dried dill, however I do add a pinch of cayenne pepper, and some seasoning salt instead of regular salt. I also mix in a cup of grated sharp or old cheddar cheese into the hashbrown mix, as well as a generous amount of cheese on the top. I have yet to come across any of my guests to complain about this dish. Usually I am asked for the recipe. By the way, thanks Maureenburr for sharing your mum's recipe. That makes it even more special
This is my new favorite side dish! Only changes I made were to use green onion instead of yellow, and throw in a little garlic powder (which I do to almost everything), and I halved the recipe, so only used 1 can of cream of celery soup and no cream of potato. Great recipe, thank you!
These were not a big hit with my potato loving family. I think there's just too much other "stuff" beside the potatoes -- it's a little bland (which could easily be corrected with some additional spices) -- if I try again, I will use less soup and sour cream --
This is pretty good. I think that chicken instead of potato soup would have given it more flavor. I omitted the dill. I think also that sauteeing the onions might have been more to our liking. Using Healthy Request soups and low fat sour cream helps with the unbelievable fat content listed. Thanks.
In the south we call this Hashbrown Potato Casserole. Been making this holiday staple for years! I use cream of mushroom soup (just 1 can) and no dill. I mix everything together including the chesse, melt 1 stick of butter or margarine, put 1/2 in the casserole and use the other half to "grease" the baking dish. YUM! My 2 grown children request this everytime we get together!
I have made this recipe for over 25 years. It alwaz a favorite at potlucks or when we have people over for dinner. Definitely the cream of chicken soup puts this dish over the top! (Use instead of the cream of celery.) Boiled grated red potatoes if you have the time, instead of hash browns and chopped green onions instead of the regular onion. No dill weed in mine, although I like dill weed. This dish is great with just about any meat. It is also great reheted with eggs in the morning! I crumble up almond or honey nut flakes for the topping.
I liked the recipe, and will use it again, but it needs more flavor. I'll play with it next time. More cheese or salt, maybe?
Huge hit with my family! Didn't change a thing!
This was to die for. Anyone who gave this a bad review (vitalismom) did something wrong. And besides that, such a negative review, shows much immaturity on "their" part. Try this recipe and if you feel you need to ad anything else, do it. I will certainly be preparing this again. My entire family cleaned out the dsh. Thanks to Maureen for sharing!
I have made a version of this for years, but I use a can of cream of mushroom & cream of chicken to give it some flavor. I also add a stick of melted butter. I then fry up some breadcrumbs with butter and put them on top of the cheese (and i mix some cheese in with the potatoes). The breadcrumbs give it some texture and added flavor. There are times when I've had leftover chicken or leftover bacon, and i chop it up and add it too. This is a very good recipe to change it up in many ways
I have made a very similar casserole for many years. I use a small package of Velveeta instead of shreded cheese, which makes it very creamy. I also heat the potatoes in the microwave for about 15-20 minutes, so they are about half-cooked before adding the other ingredients. Otherwise, the casserole tends to cook around the edges before the center is done.
Because this is what we had on hand, we used defrosted O'Brien-style potatoes, green onions instead of regular onions, half as much cream cheese, 1 can only of cr. mushroom soup, 1/2 cheese mixed into the potatoes, 1/2 cheese as topper. No Dill. No Milk. Cooked covered 35 min, then 15 min uncovered, then 5 min w/cheese on top to lightly brown. Tastes like a loaded baked potato. My family loved it along side a beef main dish.
My family did not care for this.
Followed this recipe but not sure what happened. Bought everything fresh but it had a sour taste and the top was crispy and inside too mushy. I've eaten this made by someone else and it was good so I'll try another version
This dish is one that my family requests over and over. Sometimes I add diced ham to make it a main dish. It's great as a left-over too.
These were a big hit -I used cream of mushroom and cream of chicken soups (all I had on hand) with very good results. This WILL be made again!
Excellent recipe. Has a lot of good flavor. I added diced leftover ham and french fried onions to make it a complete meal. Would also be good with broccoli added in (but my kids prefer the broccoli on the side). Great versatile meal.
This was not as flavorful as I thought it would be, so I won't be making it again. I have a similar recipe that is better.
These were very good. I didn't have company coming that night - so I prepared the whole batch, but split it into two 8x8 pans. I baked one off and froze the other one to have later. (I can't wait to have the second pan!)
Extra creamy w/the 2 cans of soup - I'd use a different cream soup than potato soup next time
Very delicious and easy to make in a crockpot!
I made this dish for the first time yesterday (for Sunday dinner) as per the recipe. I baked it in two 9X13 pans. All of our guests loved it! I highly recommend that you try it!!! I'll make it again next month... Gibby
WOW!
So awesome. these were great and Don and I both loved them.
love this! 2nd time i made it i used cream of mshroom instead of celery and omitted the dill but added bacon.
Better than any cheesy potatoe recipe I've ever tried. Great with our without the dill and paprika.
YUM!
FANTASTIC! Everyone went for 2nd or 3rds. Two changes that I did were...instead of cream of potato I used cream of chicken and I used two bags of potatoes. The dill just adds enough to make people wonder what the secret ingredient is. Turned out great and it's a keeper.
These were great cheesy potatoes. I did not have enough sour cream, so I used a little extra milk and 1/3 of a package of cream cheese. I mixed all the cheese into the potatoes rather than put it on the top. I also added 1/4 teas. of the dry dill, and it really made a great outcome. They had kind of a sour cream and onion chip flavor, but so creamy.
these were very easy and very good.the dill really compliments this dish.
My kids did not like this. But, every adult I served it to loved it. It was easy to make, just mix it up and bake.
Sooo easy and sooo good! These are always a hit. I stir half of the cheese into the potato mixture and put the other half on the top along with some crushed cornflakes. Also, using sharp cheddar gives more flavor.
This recipe is great! I usually mix the ingredients ahead of time then stick it in the oven about 1 hour before dinner time. Everyone who has tried it has raved about it! I would suggest it to anyone who is looking for a potato casserole.
Didn't match up with what I was looking for, although it sounded yummy. The taste was "off" from what I expected. Not sure if I was supposed to use the shredded hash browns or the cubed hash browns. I used cubed. Sort of a bland taste. The cheese that I put on top formed a crusted layer that almost couldn't be punctured and it didn't melt into the potatoes as I would have liked. Everyone's got a different "taste bud" and this seems to satisfy a lot of members - but I'll be using a different recipe in the future. Thanks for the ideas!
A real family favorite-will make this again and again.
I loved this recipe.....throw it together and bake...what could be easier. I subsituted cream of mushroom soup for the cream of potato and used light sour cream and cheese. Still was creamy and delicious. It's also great warmed the next day!
WOW! This is definitely a keeper! I used cream of mushroom in place of the cream of potato and it was still wonderful. Served it at a birthday party and everyone raved about it!
Excellent and super-easy! I use 1 can cr of chicken in place of the potato soup; white OR gr onion works well depending on your taste; try sprinkling a little parmesan on top along with extra dill & paprika. Use at least 1/2 sharp cheddar for a little extra bite. Use lo-fat s. cream and healthy req. or lo-fat soups to ease the conscience; and stir in about 3/4 of the cheese, with the rest sprinkled on top. Excellent cheesy potatoes!
We really liked this recipe. My husband is a professional chef, and it's hard to please him. Easy and delicious, I will make it again.
Yummy!!!! This is always a hit at every occasion!! Don't forgt the dill weed...once I used frozen onions with red peppers...that was really good too!!!
Meh. Less than average, not terrible but not great. If I was to make it again, I would not use cream of potato soup-- it causes weird lumps of potatoes within the hashbrowns. I'd go with cream of mushroom. I would also mix a cup of cheese within the potatoes.
This wasn't the greatest potato dish I've ever had. I think there was too much sour cream involved. I could taste that more than anything else. I may or may not make again.
Old recipe, still good.
Fantastic. Imposible to srew up. A hit at home and with co-workers.
Huge hit with everyone!!
I thought it was me. There is just too much sour cream in this recipe. But I made it for the family (all 23 of them), most mentioned it tasting way too much like sour cream. It needs to be worked on, less sour cream and more of a few other things. But I don't intend to re-write a good base recipe and add the things we might like. tiny.mama
A Nice change from mashed potatoes. Made a few changes. Made half a recipie which made plenty with left overs. Used cream of onion soup (which campbells makes and I had never heard of ) Omitted dill, used a little red pepper instead, and mixed the cheese into recipie- baked uncovered 1 hour- turned out perfect.
I brought this to a brunch, everyone liked it much! I changed the dill to some garlic instead.
excellent!!!
These were great!!! As always, I made a few changes, but nothing major. I only had cream of celery soup, so I used 2 cans of it instead of cream of potato. I cut the salt in half, and may even cut it more next time. I used 2 cups of cheese, mixing in half with the potatoes, and putting the other half on top. I did skip the dill, because I was afraid it would not be kid friendly. I think I would have liked it though. I liked that this recipe used milk instead of butter. The other similar recipes often call for a stick of butter. I like that this recipe cuts the fat significantly. I used skim milk and the recipe was well-liked at our Fourth of July gathering. Thanks for sharing
Very good.... a lot less greasy than the paty potatoes that are made with the crushed corn flakes on top. A big hit and easy for a party!
Love this recipe
For all the trouble, it wasn't anything special. It wasn't bad, it just didn't wow us. One tip I would like to add: it didn't say so in the recipe, but I treated the hash browns just like I would thawed spinach. I made sure I squeezed a lot of the water out, because I was afraid it would be too "soupy" if I didn't.
Very yummy! I cut the recipe in half and its still enough to feed 6 people.
This was really good. Only changed two things, I put about 3/4 of the sour cream and added more cheese on top.
Quick to throw together and pretty popular, thanks for sharing.
This has been in my family for years!! We just use cream of mushroom, no celery and we add cooked bacon too!!
Great flavor. Hugh hit Christmas morning. Will make again but will buy my hash browns earlier if making for a holiday bought the last two at four different store.
I followed this recipe as directed. It was a great hit! I'll make it again, next time adding ham to make it into a main dish.
I made this for my very picky family for one of the many Christmas celebrations/dinners this season. My family LOVED it. The next night leftovers were still delicious. I made it exactly as the recipe suggested except that I did not add the cheese until the last half hour of cooking like a previous reviewer suggested. I will definitely make this again.
Excellent! My family loved it!
Another keeper! I had to substitute cream of mushroom for the cream of celery, but I'd imagine it would be just as tasty either way. Texture was great. I added diced ham that I had leftover in the freezer and it had a nice flavor. No issues here - thanks for a great recipe!
Went over fabulously at my Christmas Open House. Guests couldn't get enough. Family wants it all the time. Thanks for a keeper.
The first time I made this I took it to work for a "potato bar" potluck lunch. Everyone LOVED it! I used 2 cups shredded cheese and reduced the sour cream to 3/4 of the 16 oz. container. Will definately make this again!
These were really good. Couldn't find cream of potato soup in the market so I used 2 cans of cream of celery instead. The only change I will make next time will be to mix most of the cheese in with the potatoes before baking, then sprinkle the rest of the cheese just before they are done.
I loved this recipe! It's very similar to "funeral potatoes" wich is overdone in my area, but it's so much better! The dill is a nice twist. I used chicken and mushroom soups instead of the celery and potato and added 2 T celery salt. I also used half cheddar and half jack cheese and cooked it in a crock pot (adding the cheese at the end). Despite the calories (and fat content YIKES!) I will definately make these again. Thanks!
This recipe is just not for us. I am sure adding garlic would help, also less sour cream but will keep trying other potato/cheese dishes.
I made these to take to a New Years dinner. They were fantastic! No leftovers!
I have made these many times with different entrees and they have always had rave reviews. They seem to go well with just about anything. Simple and oh so good. Coop
family liked it alot....
Wow. This is soooo easy and sooo good. I made this dish twice now and have been asked for the recipe. (My friends are amazed at how easy it is!!) It's a great idea to add a nice touch to a formal dinner or a treat to a weekday meal!
Very good and easy to make, disappeared fast.
Very good.
Very easy and very tasty -- will for sure make this again. Thanks!
Good, not super spectacular. The dill was largely undiscernable. I may add more dill if I prepare this again. It is quick and easy. One common sense recommendation I will make is to mix all of the ingredients together before adding the potatoes. That will allow the wet ingredients to mix properly, so globs of soup don't form.
I brought this to a dinner with all of my boyfriend's relatives. They all loved it and told him I was a keeper if I could cook this well! Thanks for submitting this recipe...it is very very tasty!
I made this for the first time today to take to a pot luck. Oh my goodness, are these potatoes delicious! I got many compliments and was asked for the recipe. Per some other reviewers' suggestions, I did mix half of the cheese into the potato mixture, and I used cream of chicken soup instead of cream of potato soup just because it was a personal preference. Obviously these aren't something a sensible person would eat on a regular basis, but as an occasional side dish they can't be beat!
Made these for a family function on the week end. Everyone just loved them old, young and everyone in between. Thank will make these again for sure.
Every time I make this dish it everyone says it's so yummy!
Really good! Didn't use onion but did use smoked paprika and topped with bacon. My company and family loved this dish.
Very good base recipe, although some of the spicier palates around here needed more flavor. But this is a good pot luck dish for the office or family get-together.
This turned out wonderful! Tastes better than it sounds. Highly suggest for pot luck or barbeque. Thanks!
I loved this! I took it for Thanksgiving and my family loved it too. Pretty quick to assemble, easy to follow. Great as is.
I have made this for yrs. This specific recipe is lacking. I make a little different - cream of chicken and cream of mushroom, no dill weed and 3x more cheese, and parsley & chives. In a crock pot for 3 - 6 hrs. Easy and loved by many!!
This is my favorite recipe to make when I go to family or social gatherings. The only thing I do different is use about 10 cut up fresh potatoes instead of frozen. This makes it so much better. I also leave out the dill weed and paprika. I'm usually the one eating the left overs, which I don't really mind at all.
My sister used to make this for family gatherings...I added French's Fried Onions to the topping as my sister did...this is a great family favorites rediscovered! :)
My family loved this recipe!! We ate the leftovers for a couple of days.
I was disapointed, this didn't turn out as good as I thought it would. The whole thing tasted kindof bland. I was expecting something more like a hashbrown casserole.
This is a delicious recipe that can be easily customize to make it simple...or really special. Always a hit for our family's Sunday Brunch. I add a pound of bacon, which I cut in small pieces before I fry (makes it easier). Drain the bacon on paper towels, remove all but a teaspoon or so of the bacon grease and then fry the onion (I use 1 med onion, chopped) in the grease until browned. Add bacon and onion and the cheese (save some for the top, or add more, but the cheese should be mixed in with the other ingredients, not just put on top). Bake for an hour. Perfect!
Its very good, definitly feeds a crowd. I thried to reheat the leftovers by frying them like hashbrown patties and they fell apart.
This receipe is very easy and it always turns out yummy!!
This dish went over really well with my family, but it was infinitely better the second day.
