Company Potatoes

156 Ratings
  • 5 102
  • 4 34
  • 3 12
  • 2 6
  • 1 2

These company potatoes were a much-requested recipe of my mother's. Now that mom is no longer with us, we have this often in her honor.

By MAUREENBURR

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
1 9x13-inch dish
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Combine hash browns, both condensed soups, sour cream, milk, and onion in a large bowl; mix well. Season with salt, pepper, and dill weed. Spoon mixture into the prepared baking dish and sprinkle with cheese and paprika.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until well browned and bubbly, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
320 calories; protein 9.6g; carbohydrates 27.7g; fat 25.2g; cholesterol 47.6mg; sodium 909.3mg. Full Nutrition
