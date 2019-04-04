Slow Cooker Stuffed Peppers
These are slow-cooked stuffed peppers. Red or yellow bell peppers can be used instead of green. Italian diced tomatoes can be used in place of fire-roasted if desired.
This is a great basic simple recipe so I agree with OldCatMan-no need to cook the meat prior to stuffing. That takes away from the "simple" part. Do as directed but no need to cook meat prior to stuffing!!! BBRead More
Needs to be cooked in a red sauce, the beef broth did not help the flavors and left the meat tasteless.Read More
NO need to cook your meat for Stuffed Peppers..just add cooled rice with raw meat mixture and onions and seasonings of your choice. I add ALLSPICE to the meat mixture and put some BROWN SUGAR and some ALLSPICE in the Tomato sauce you use...such a great flavor! You will always use the sugar and allspice from now on. YUMM!
This is a forgiving recipe & is a great base for added or substitute ingredients, to taste. I did not make the recipe as stated, but give this a 5 star with my many modifications [using what I had on hand] - My mods. include: adding 1/2 large zucchini/shredded; 3 green onions/finely chopped ; 1/4c cilantro leaves/chopped ; a splash of Worcestershire sauce; 2T minced jar garlic; 1/3c HOT taco sauce (instead of can tomatoes); finely minced strip steak instead of ground beef [pan cooked in oil before adding to pepper stuffing]; used low fat mexi cheese blend and 1/4c couscous instead of rice. Stuffed ONLY red peppers. Topped stuffed peppers with some hot taco sauce, S&P, onion & garlic powder. Cooked on LOW in slow cooker 6 hrs. then topped with more shredded low fat cheese last 10 minutes of cooking.
when i make peppers in the slow cooker i mix the ingredients in a bowl, the only thing i cook is the onion beforehand, by cooking the burger first the ingredients dont hold together too well and the texture is a little different than im used to, the flavor was good enough but i added shredded mild cheddar in the mix before filling the peppers.
I substitute quinoa for rice. The second time that I made this, I sliced the peppers...kind of casserole-like. This tastes amazing and is so easy to make!
Both hubby and I really liked it, thanks for sharing. My revisions were: I used green, red and yellow peppers, did not precook the beef, I sautéed about a cup of onions and added to the mix and I used brown rice. For color and interest I mixed up the tops by putting a green on the red one, yellow on the green, etc. Hubby agreed it's a repeat!
Yes I will make this again, it seemed to be missing something, so next time I will cook a small chopped onion in the pan then add ground beef to pan to brown together. Any recipe I can make in the slowcooker that is NOT winter comfort food is an A++ in my book. Who wants to cook and heat up the kitchen when it is hot and humid out.
Well I liked it...but the hubby didn't. The meat was a little Tom mushy for his taste. Grant it, I took the advice and others and didn't not cool the meat prior to placing it in the crock pot. I'll make this again but will cook prior.
It is tasty enough but just too much effort for what the end result is.
This is one of those meals that makes you feel good after eating--no grogginess or heartburn. Definitely cook the meat beforehand for this recipe! Ground beef doesn't do well in slow cookers unless you cook it first. SUBSTITUTIONS: We had to use brown rice and a 10 oz can of Rotel tomatoes and chilies, and it turned out great. We used a little extra water since I was nervous about it drying up. NOTES FOR NEXT TIME: Next time we make this, we'll keep the brown rice and the Rotel, but I think we'll use a little extra ketchup and Worcestershire--or better yet, some tomato paste and soy sauce/Bragg's Liquid Aminos to deepen the flavor. ... Since we were short on time, I threw the rice into the slow cooker during my lunch break the day before, browned the beef that evening, and mixed it all together at lunch the following day. Cooked it about 4 hours on low, then 2 hours on high so we could eat an early dinner. ... Thank you for this recipe!
This is my go-to "basic" recipe. I agree with many others who said not to brown the meat first. I used to make stuffed peppers in the oven, but I find this to be FAR easier -- no need to blanch the peppers first and it takes me only a few minutes now to prep the peppers. I did follow one reviewer's recommendation to add brown sugar and allspice, which is now "my" basic recipe. I use whatever diced tomatoes I have on hand (plain, Italian -- not fire-roasted per the recipe). I also agree with other reviewers that the peppers need to be topped with a tomato sauce (I combine paste, sauce, ketchup, diced tomatoes -- whatever I have remaining -- minced onion, and a bit of Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar and allspice).
Hubby and I both loved this. I used ground chicken and brown rice. I followed some of the other reviewers and added brown sugar (1 tablespoon) and allspice (1/2 teaspoon) to the liquid to pour around the peppers. I also changed the water to chicken stock (actually used bouillon 'cause I didn't have any stock) and adding half a can of tomato paste. This increased the liquid to about a cup altogether, but it was very tasty to serve alongside. Had to make 2 layers of peppers in the crock pot and they just barely fit, but it worked. If you're wondering whether or not to drain the canned tomatoes - don't. The meat mixture does need some salt - I put in a teaspoon but felt it could have used a little more. I cooked it six and a half hours on Low and the peppers were done just as I like them - they held together nicely and were not too mushy. Will make this again for sure. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Pretty simple. Used risotto and added spaghetti sauce to cover. Solid recipe.
Flavor was good, but for some reason, the peppers were completely mushy. I'll keep stuffed peppers to the "oven only" file.
I think you nailed it with the mixture. The thing that was lacking was the tomato sauce that I've always had with stuffed peppers. I also, do like to precook the beef, maybe not all the way thru, but they came out very much like my moms from way back. Though she did add tomato sauce? soup? something else. But my family enjoyed it as is. I'll add a bit more sauce next time..thank you for submitting recipe
we used ground sausage instead of ground meat
I used tomato sauce instead of ketchup. Also instead of slow cooker I used pressure cooking on high for 12 minutes. I also started with sautéed onions and a little garlic powder.
There ended up being way too much liquid in the slow cooker. The peppers were way over cooked. We had to take off the outer membrane of the peppers as it was bitter. The filling was tasty in the end. I wouldn’t add any water and cook about 2 hours less. I will try again.
Made this recipe on a snowy winter day, came out great. Instead of ketchup I used a can of fire roasted tomatoes in the meatmix. Also used vegetable broth not water for more flavor. Yummy results!
Great recipe, I use Italian bread crumbs, egg, garlic, tomato paste and diced onion. Much like an old school meatloaf but in a pepper. I do not prepare the meat before stuffing. that dries out the meat and takes away from the flavor.
Base recipe was good. Like many others, I made tweaks. I cooked the rice in advance as directed, but not the meat. I used lean ground turkey and added to the uncooked meat mixture: 1 tbsp onion powder, 3 garlic cloves (or 1/8 tsp powder per clove), 1/2 tsp Cajun seasoning, and 1 cup shredded cheese. tiny bit of spaghetti sauce to bottom of crock pot and TOP green peppers in crock pot with spaghetti sauce as well.Can top peppers with cheese in last 15 mins of cookingCook on HIGH for 4 hours. (Made on 6/24/20. I fit 5 halved peppers in pot. Rest of meat mixture was turned into meatballs by adding bread crumbs & cooked on high for 3.5 hrs)
While this recipe is good for children, I think it is a bit bland for adults. I topped my first try with freshly grated Parmesan cheese during the last hour, and that helped. I think the next time I will omit the water to prevent the peppers from becoming mushy and add some hotter spices.
If you have the choice, make sure to purchase tall peppers so they fit in the crock pot. I substituted the rice with quinoa only because quinoa is better for you and it's equally bland. Adding a sauteed onion adds the flavor it is sorely missing. I ate mine with a little ketchup and just a pinch of salt. However, my son added a little Parmesan and ranch dressing. His was much better.
I made a veggitarian version of this recipe with tofu meat and it was amazing, my meat eating boyfriend loved it and said he didn't even miss the meat.
The peppers fell apart and the rice became mush. My husband and I couldn't eat it.
It was very good but kind of bland. I had to add extra spices to give it a bit more flavor. I would add extra of all the spices including the ketchup. I also topped with cheese which melted nicely. Otherwise very good and very simple.
Between the water being added and the cook time bring too long, the peppers fell apart. It was also quite bland.
My family loved this recipe. I did stick to the recipe closely. Next time I will add a little more moisture to the meet mixture but other than that I won’t change a thing. So easy to make and a big hit with many different individuals.
Very easy and very good!!
Very bland - even after adding additional spices.
These were very good and so easy with few changes. First I agree with others that you do not need to cook the ground beef first and you do not need to add any water. I also used Uncle Ben's white rice in a bag which took 90 seconds to cook in microwave and was the exact amount I needed. I used red peppers instead of green as they are sweeter. I also added shredded sharp cheddar to the "mix" which made a real yummy difference! I also added some salt to the mix. This is a definite repeat for us!
I followed the recipe exactly. The result was awful. 6-8 hours on low in slow cooker is too long! I took it out at 5 hours and pepper skins were scorched and flesh disintegrated. Rice and beef texture broke down to a powder like consistency. It was bitter tasting. I don't think the slow cooker it the way to cook stuffed peppers.
Made as is was very good and easy to make!
This is a great basic recipe! I added oregano to make it even better.
This recipe is very easy and my family went back for seconds. Everyone said it was very good. I did make a few changes by using red and yellow peppers and Italian diced tomatoes. I also added onions, garlic and another can of diced tomatoes. Peppers were very soft and sweet. Would definitely make it again.
The stuffing tasted alright, but the peppers fell apart when coming home from work to eat. The moisture from the stuffing and meat softened them. The stuffing alone makes a good dip for chips though!
I made these for a low carb diet, cooked the rice separately. The peppers and tomatoes are from our garden and cooking in the slow cooker is great on a hot day!
I was looking for ideas for my bell peppers to make. Wanted something different without heating up kitchen. This was easy to do and tasted delicious. Thank you for great recipe!
This recipe was good but I had to modify due to not having all the ingredients. I didn't use the Worchester sauce but did add more ketchup. As posted in other reviews, you don't need to pre-cook the beef, just add all the ingredients to it. Next time I won't use the diced tomatoes as they made them runny. I used more ketchup than called for (1/2 cup), and I also added some shredded cheese that I needed to use up. Use spaghetti sauce to top off the peppers and you only need 3 Tablespoons of water in the bottom of the crockpot.
I've always loved stuffed peppers, but shied away from making them because I thought it was too much work. These are super easy and yummy! I used fresh tomatoes instead of canned and have tried it with poblano peppers instead of green bell peppers. It's our new family favorite!
Smells and looks amazing! I love all of Chef John's recipes! I will definitely make again.
Made per instructions of recipe. Used Fire Roasted Tomatoes and 1/2 can of Rotel tomato/chiles. After long cooking in slow cooker (wife likes very mushy bell peppers), taste was bland. Very bland. All the flavor that was in the mixing bowl (yes, I tasted) was gone. Even the zing of the chilies was gone. Disappointed. Can not recommend as recipe stands.
I use red peppers
Made this according to recipe and it was very good!
This one just didn't cut it for me. The flavor profile with the tomato sauce, garlic, and cheddar cheese just didn't cut it. Think Mozzarella is a better fit. But, my biggest gripe is with how many pots and pans it took to make this. To me, a slow cooker meal should be one that you just throw everything in and set it to go. The fact that you have to cook everything ahead of time defeats the purpose of the slow cooker.
The bell peppers fell apart and became way too mushy. The prep was also longer than I would typically like for a slow cooked meal.
I had a bunch of many peppers that I wanted to use up so I split them down the middle took out the seeds and laid them in the bottom of my crock pot. I added a small amount of water and put the crock pot on low. In the meantime I made the stuffing which was beef crumbles and rice with sauteed chopped onion & garlic. I layered that on top of the peppers and then added tomato sauce and cooked for about 3 hours on low. It turned out great!
