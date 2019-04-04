Slow Cooker Stuffed Peppers

These are slow-cooked stuffed peppers. Red or yellow bell peppers can be used instead of green. Italian diced tomatoes can be used in place of fire-roasted if desired.

Recipe by Cooper4

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
6 hrs 5 mins
total:
6 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease.

  • Mix ground beef, tomatoes, rice, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and black pepper together in a bowl. Stuff each green bell pepper with ground beef mixture.

  • Arrange stuffed bell peppers in the crock of a slow cooker; place the reserved tops back onto each bell pepper. Pour water around the base of each stuffed bell pepper.

  • Cook on Low for 6 to 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 15.6g; carbohydrates 18.5g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 45.6mg; sodium 295mg. Full Nutrition
