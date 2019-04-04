Slow Cooker Stuffed Peppers

This is one of those meals that makes you feel good after eating--no grogginess or heartburn. Definitely cook the meat beforehand for this recipe! Ground beef doesn't do well in slow cookers unless you cook it first. SUBSTITUTIONS: We had to use brown rice and a 10 oz can of Rotel tomatoes and chilies, and it turned out great. We used a little extra water since I was nervous about it drying up. NOTES FOR NEXT TIME: Next time we make this, we'll keep the brown rice and the Rotel, but I think we'll use a little extra ketchup and Worcestershire--or better yet, some tomato paste and soy sauce/Bragg's Liquid Aminos to deepen the flavor. ... Since we were short on time, I threw the rice into the slow cooker during my lunch break the day before, browned the beef that evening, and mixed it all together at lunch the following day. Cooked it about 4 hours on low, then 2 hours on high so we could eat an early dinner. ... Thank you for this recipe!