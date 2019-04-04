Slow Cooker Lengua (Beef Tongue)

Beef tongue is a very tender, tasty meat. Don't let the cut of meat scare you; you will be pleasantly surprised. Find the meat at any Mexican market — ask the butcher. Serve this in tacos with chopped onion, tomato, cilantro, and wedges of lime.

Recipe by liz

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
8 hrs 5 mins
total:
8 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Place beef tongue, onion, garlic, and bay leaf in a slow cooker; generously season with salt. Pour in enough water to cover beef mixture.

  • Cook on Low for 8 hours.

  • Transfer beef tongue to a work surface and cool slightly. Peel outer layer of skin from beef tongue and remove rough end. Chop meat into bite-sized pieces.

  • Heat butter in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir chopped meat until tender, 5 to 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
492 calories; protein 32.1g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 38.8g; cholesterol 223.5mg; sodium 122.9mg. Full Nutrition
