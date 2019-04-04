Slow Cooker Lengua (Beef Tongue)

Beef tongue is a very tender, tasty meat. Don't let the cut of meat scare you; you will be pleasantly surprised. Find the meat at any Mexican market — ask the butcher. Serve this in tacos with chopped onion, tomato, cilantro, and wedges of lime.
Probably won't do that again. The recipes I saw for authentic Lengua tacos don't really call for much other flavors. The one I used had S&P, onion, garlic and bay leaf. This recipe. I added in lime and jalapeno and then it was pretty good. Otherwise it was too bland for me. The texture is a little weird and I really was kind of grossed out touching the gravely tongue when I peeled it. My SIL just about came out of his chair when I tried to get him to touch it. I ended up feeding that part to his dog. My daughter and I both loved the flavor of this after I got my extras in it. We had several. The rest of the crowd tended to avoid it, but maybe gave it a little taste to please me, but I think they were all weirded out by eating tongue. Also, I think that things would have been a little warmer last night if I had told my wife that she was eating tongue before she tried it. Still a little chilly today. I'm having a hard time putting stars on this recipe, because I think if tongue is your thing, this is a really good, sound and easy recipe. It's just not my thing.
Excellent!!! It reminds me of the morning tacos de Barbacoa I used to eat during my weekends in Monterrey, Mexico. I cooked it on Hi for 1HR and the on Low for 6 hours. There was NO need to add the butter. It was amazing!! It freezes very well too in ziplock bags. Good Luck!!
Probably won't do that again. The recipes I saw for authentic Lengua tacos don't really call for much other flavors. The one I used had S&P, onion, garlic and bay leaf. This recipe. I added in lime and jalapeno and then it was pretty good. Otherwise it was too bland for me. The texture is a little weird and I really was kind of grossed out touching the gravely tongue when I peeled it. My SIL just about came out of his chair when I tried to get him to touch it. I ended up feeding that part to his dog. My daughter and I both loved the flavor of this after I got my extras in it. We had several. The rest of the crowd tended to avoid it, but maybe gave it a little taste to please me, but I think they were all weirded out by eating tongue. Also, I think that things would have been a little warmer last night if I had told my wife that she was eating tongue before she tried it. Still a little chilly today. I'm having a hard time putting stars on this recipe, because I think if tongue is your thing, this is a really good, sound and easy recipe. It's just not my thing.
This was so easy! I was worried about the last step, peeling off the skin, since my knife skills are not good, but I needn't have worried: it practically peeled itself. I only wish I had bought two! One calf's tongue fed two people two tacos de lengua each.
I was very nervous about this, but pushed myself to try it. It was surprisingly good, well seasoned. I used olive oil instead of butter because I'm following the autoimmune paleo protocol. Other than that I followed the instructions.
This is surprisingly good for how simple it is. It is perfect for busy parents. My Central American husband ate about half of this recipe as tacos in one setting and said that it was the best he had ever had--even better than the taquerias he has been to. I am making this again tonight with a side of homemade salsa and I wish I had doubled the recipe.
I made this tonight. First time cooking a tongue. Served as a taco with green chile salsa, cilantro and tomatoes. I did add some red chill flakes, cumin and cayenne to the meat while I browned it. A definite make again.
Good recipe; my first attempt at lengua. I’d like to note that, after cooking and cooling, it’s important to remove ALL of the out later. I’m followed the directions precisely, and there seemed to actually be two layers of skin to remove from the top of the tongue. The smell of those layers was a bit off-putting, but after the meat was shredded and browning in the pan with butter , everything seemed all right. If I use this again, I’ll definitely double the recipe. One tongue barely fed one adult and two kids.
I happened upon this recipe after receiving a tongue in my meat package from my local farmer. It was the last thing used in my package I was a bit apprehensive about using it. Boy, did I regret not making it sooner! I have made this recipe almost 10 times. Amazing as written! My 7 year old daughter loves it. It's so easy, my daughter normally puts everything in the slow cooker for me and starts it. I have used the meat with tacos, Chipotle-style bowls, and BBQ sandwiches.
This was delicious!!! and so easy to make I made Birria Tacos cut up some onions and cilantro and made a Salsa and we were good to go. 1 lengua fed 4 adults and 2 children will make it again very soon.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.