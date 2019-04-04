Slow Cooker Lengua (Beef Tongue)

Probably won't do that again. The recipes I saw for authentic Lengua tacos don't really call for much other flavors. The one I used had S&P, onion, garlic and bay leaf. This recipe. I added in lime and jalapeno and then it was pretty good. Otherwise it was too bland for me. The texture is a little weird and I really was kind of grossed out touching the gravely tongue when I peeled it. My SIL just about came out of his chair when I tried to get him to touch it. I ended up feeding that part to his dog. My daughter and I both loved the flavor of this after I got my extras in it. We had several. The rest of the crowd tended to avoid it, but maybe gave it a little taste to please me, but I think they were all weirded out by eating tongue. Also, I think that things would have been a little warmer last night if I had told my wife that she was eating tongue before she tried it. Still a little chilly today. I'm having a hard time putting stars on this recipe, because I think if tongue is your thing, this is a really good, sound and easy recipe. It's just not my thing.

Read More