Jamaican Rum Punch

Lots of fruit with a great subtle taste. Be careful on hot days! Fresh lime juice is key to getting the unique flavor of this punch. Don't skimp!

By barkleylloyd

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir pineapple juice, orange juice, 151 proof rum, dark rum, coconut-flavored rum, lime juice, and grenadine syrup together in a punch bowl. Float orange slices, lime slices, and lemon slices in the punch.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
254 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 30g; fat 0.9g; cholesterol 4.5mg; sodium 10mg. Full Nutrition
