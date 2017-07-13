Jamaican Rum Punch
Lots of fruit with a great subtle taste. Be careful on hot days! Fresh lime juice is key to getting the unique flavor of this punch. Don't skimp!
Lots of fruit with a great subtle taste. Be careful on hot days! Fresh lime juice is key to getting the unique flavor of this punch. Don't skimp!
Made two variations of this, and the one without the Bacardi 151 was considerably better (I used Don Q Cristal in place of it). 151 has a strange, wet towel flavor that dominated the whole drink. I looked this up after having a Rum Punch at a Jamaican restaurant. They used Wray & Nephew overproof rum, which I didn't have but most likely would have worked better.Read More
Made two variations of this, and the one without the Bacardi 151 was considerably better (I used Don Q Cristal in place of it). 151 has a strange, wet towel flavor that dominated the whole drink. I looked this up after having a Rum Punch at a Jamaican restaurant. They used Wray & Nephew overproof rum, which I didn't have but most likely would have worked better.
was a hit made one strong version and one normal and they were both yummy
I made a double batch, and it was a huge hit at my party. I used pretty good rums, which I'm sure helped: Vizcaya Cristal, 7 year Flor de Caña, and Blue Chair Bay coconut rum. I also used fresh lime juice and added a splash of orange bitters. Additionally, I made a smaller batch using club soda in place of the rum for the non-drinkers. It was obviously less exciting, but still a pretty decent fruit punch.
Just whipped up a batch and it was oh so yummy. Only difference is I added 1/2 cup of coconut rum not 1/4 cup. I also used cheaper rum to cut costs but it still tastes great. Husband and I are satisfied with this recipe!
I did not change anything and I would make it again.
This recipe is a great foundation! Made it for a party, tweaked it a bit by adding a can of fruit punch. It was a party favorite! Will definitely be making it again!
very easy and it was a hit
Best rum punch hands down. Everyone loves it.
So good! Made me feel like I was right back on the beach in Negril. I took the advice of other reviewers and used regular white rum in place of the 151....but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. I even made a rum free batch for the kids and they loved it! Perfect paired with jerk marinated chicken and Caribbean rice & beans. Will definitely be making again!
Yumo! Made exactly except subbed regular Bacardi for 151. Real hit for a day on the lake.
Added a pinch more of grenadine other than that it was delicious
Pretty good. Added some pimento for more flavor
Reminds me of a cousin to the Mai Tai. I also doubled the coconut rum but still did not detect any of that flavoring.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections