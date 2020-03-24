Easy Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff

A deliciously rich and creamy beef stroganoff that's easy to prep in a slow cooker with little-to-no fuss. It smells wonderful and is tasty like no other stroganoff you've had before thanks to the addition of cream cheese along with the sour cream. Serve over hot, buttered flat noodles.
I can't tell you how appreciative I am that pretty much all of you, save a few, love my stroganoff. I get excited every time I get notification that someone else has posted a review. I wish you all a very happy, safe, healthy, & prosperous new year!
This was okay, but I guess I was expecting more, considering all the ingredients that went into. However, I did make the mistake of adding 1/3 too much sour cream because I read the directions wrongly. Then when I taste-tested it, I found it to be quite bland, so I added about 1/2 teaspoon of extra worchestershire sauce. In the end, it still didn't have quite as much flavor as I was hoping it would. I think I'll go back to my much more simple and much more flavorful stroganoff recipe, which is basically just some sour cream mixed with a packet of Lipton onion soup mix.
I can't tell you how appreciative I am that pretty much all of you, save a few, love my stroganoff. I get excited every time I get notification that someone else has posted a review. I wish you all a very happy, safe, healthy, & prosperous new year!
I should probably start off by saying that stroganoff is one of my favorite meals but I'm pretty picky about it. I looked through this website for a while looking for a recipe that looked good and not too complicated. This was the perfect sunday recipe, just layer and let it go for a few hours. I wasn't sure what wine to use so I just used the cabernet sauvignon I had on hand. I did follow the recipe except two small changes. When I was putting salt and pepper on the stew meat I also added a bit of paprika. I also could not find dried chives so I just left them out. I think the way it was written the recipe is great, but it came out delicious my way too. None of the changes were very large. I just have a few things to point out. 1) warm the cream cheese up to room temperature to let it soften and consider breaking it into small chunks. 2) a tablespoon of paprika really adds some nice flavor to red meat dishes. 3) I really like a savory flavor so I might double the Worcestershire sauce the next time I make this. This recipe is definitely a keeper too. Satisfying, and quite simple but also I believe it is a bit healthier than some of the other recipes I have seen. Update: I’ve made this recipe many times now. Everyone I’ve fed it to loves it. I do add the paprika, and double the Worcestershire sauce. I add chives when I have them but that isn’t a deal breaker to me. This is one of my favorite recipes to come home to after a long day.
This one is a "keeper"! My husband said he'd like it again! This stroganoff was different than the tomato-based one that I usually make, and we loved it! It has a hearty, rich flavor. I didn't have to adjust any of the seasoning, and the thickness was perfect, which doesn't always happen in a crock-pot recipe. I had all of the ingredients, and didn't change a thing. Looking forward to more recipes from Ann. Thanks, Ann!
This was wonderful! Followed the recipe exactly except omitted the red wine because I didn't have any. Used water instead. I found that the sauce was a little thick but maybe some of the moisture cooked away. Will watch and maybe add some additional water next time. Flavor was fabulous! My guests loved it!! Will certainly make again. Thanks!
L O VE D this recipe. Family is of German descent and everyone loved it. Stroganoff should be more than beef and gravy enhanced with sour cream..this truly is! Made to the recipe for a double recipe and a single recipe leaving out onions and chives. Truly didn't make a lot of difference. The red wine was the answer to a full flavor! Awesome ,.. This will be my GO TO stroganoff from now on! Thanks
This is an absolutely fantastic recipe. The first time I made it exactly as written and it was wonderful. If you have time, there are a few things you can do to make it even better. I seared the cubes of chuck in a large skillet over medium-high heat with a bit of vegetable oil until each piece had a nice brown crust (Don't buy "stew meat" in the package if it's more expensive per pound than a chuck roast, it only takes a few minutes to trim and cube it yourself.) I transferred the browned meat to the slow cooker and reduced the heat to medium. I tossed in a couple tablespoons of butter and added the onions and a pinch of salt. Once the onions are soft and taking on some color, I tossed in the mushrooms and cooked them until they release their moisture and then get nicely browned. I then deglazed pan with the wine, and poured the mushrooms, onions, and wine to the cooker. The only other change I made was mixing the cornstarch and flour with water instead of the wine, since I used the wine for deglazing the pan. The result was even better than the first time I made it, so the extra steps are worth it, but this is super delicious if you just throw everything in the slow cooker. I served this mixed with some old-fashioned egg noodles, and it was to die for!
I'll be honest, I have NEVER rated a recipe before online, but this was absolutely too fantastic not to rate! The only thing I added, which probably wasn't necessary, but I did anyway, was added about 3/4 can of Golden Mushroom soup. This recipe is definitely the one and only crockpot/slow cooker beef stroganoff that we will use over and over again! Thank you for posting this masterpiece!!
Recipe was delicious! Made a few modifications. Used trader joe's cream of mushroom soup and sautéed mushrooms, onions and garlic in butter, then added red wine and reduced until thickened. Still added red wine called for in recipe to stroganoff sauce. Best stroganoff I've ever made....thank you cwmom98.
This was okay, but I guess I was expecting more, considering all the ingredients that went into. However, I did make the mistake of adding 1/3 too much sour cream because I read the directions wrongly. Then when I taste-tested it, I found it to be quite bland, so I added about 1/2 teaspoon of extra worchestershire sauce. In the end, it still didn't have quite as much flavor as I was hoping it would. I think I'll go back to my much more simple and much more flavorful stroganoff recipe, which is basically just some sour cream mixed with a packet of Lipton onion soup mix.
This was fantastic! I followed the recipe exactly, and both stepkids and husband loved it. Do yourself a favor and don't deviate from the recipe-- there's no need to! When I make this again I will double the recipe, as everyone was fighting over the small portion of what was left over. :-)
No. I followed this recipe step by step. My 2 girls loved it. Just to show off, I even had my soon to be ex-wife over for dinner. She's gonna miss me and my cooking. This was a perfect dinner on this winter day.
Very good! Beef was tender, sauce was super creamy, and the wine and worcestershire sauce added a well-rounded flavor. I even screwed up and cooked on high for 7 hours and it still turned out GREAT! Served over egg noodles. Yummy!
I made this last night and my family loved it! We are a family with Celiac disease so substituted gluten free flour for the flour and gluten free Progresso Cream of Mushroom soup. The Progresso soup is not condensed so eliminated the 1/4 cup of water. We served it over Jovial gluten free egg noodles. I didn’t have time to cook it an hour after adding the dairy ingredients so cut the cream cheese into small chunks so they would heat up and melt quickly. I also sautéed the mushroom on the stove and added with the sour cream and cream cheese. It was ready in about 10 minutes. So delicious and easy. Thank you for sharing the recipe!!
Turned out great! I made it exactly as stated, but I did add a dash of paprika out of curiosity from the other reviews. Did 6 hours on low and cranked it up to high after I added the other ingredients for the 7th hour as I was hungry and impatient. Meat was tender and the flavors were developed. Will definitely make again!
Made this last night for 3 families. The only modification I made besides tripling the recipe was using golden mushroom soup. Oh so yummy! Everyone LOVED it. It was so good, I am leaving my first post on this site. Will definitely be making this again and again. Thanks for the recipe.
I used Sherry instead of Red Wine as that it what I had on hand. I also forgot to whisk the corn starch and flour into the Sherry, but it turned out fine. Flavors were amazing, prep was relatively easy. Will definitely be making this one on a regular basis.
Fantastic dish, juicy tender beef with a rich, creamy, complex sauce. Don't change a thing, excellent recipe just as it is. Thank you from the bottom of my taste buds. I will definitely be adding this to repertoire of winter comfort food meals.
This recipe, as written, is delicious! Dummy here forgot to add the parsley at the end but it didn't detract any from the flavor. So I have a nice bunch of fresh parsley hanging out in the fridge... maybe I'll dress up the oven roasted potatoes I'm making tonight with them. Great job cwmom98! :)
I think it could have used more meat. The sauce to meat ratio was off. I'd probably put 2-2.5 lbs. in next time. Also, I didn't have red wine so I used a half cup of cranberry juice with a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and it tasted great.
Outstanding! I borrowed a few tips from other reviews. I used Golden Mushroom soup, added Paprika with the salt and pepper on the stew meat and doubled the Worcestershire. The family was LICKING their bowl. Nuf' said
I made this for my husband! His Mom use to make this a lot and since she passed I was worried to make it and when I found this recipe I couldn’t pass it up! It was soooooo amazing!!! I used sirloin and it was so tender!!!
Excellent well balanced and the meat so tender - I added a 1/4 cup extra red wine and a 1/4 cup more water with the soup and used lite sour cream - I like the sauce a little loose so it covers more of the egg noodles
This is Very easy and Deloisious dish, I thought it was little soupy so put 3 tbs of flour in bowl and added some of the stroganoff juice and whisked till thoroughly mixed and poured in crock pot and continued to whisk with mixture in the crock pot. I will make this dish again!
Excellent! I followed the recipe exactly except I did not have red wine and used a nice port wine instead and followed others' suggestion and used Golden Mushroom soup. I would proudly serve this to company.
Every recipe needs tweeting according to personal taste. That said, it was decent, but unless you "need to use a slow cooker"...cook it classic stove top...subsitute "plain cream cheese with "cream cheese and chive flavor...for more intense flavor instead of chives.
I am making this for the second time today and I can't wait! I follow the recipe exactly and its the best stroganoff I ever had. I only cook for 2 so there are plenty of leftovers, and my boyfriend has been requesting I make this again everyday :) thanks for sharing!
This is incredibly good and will be my go-to recipe for stroganoff from now on! My husband agrees. I added more Worchestershire sauce as some suggested. Other than that, I followed the recipe and directions as given. Thank you so much!
I made this exactly as written, and my beef was tough the first day. Leftovers the next day were more tender and flavorful, partly because the alcohol taste of the red wine was finally gone then. I might skip the cream cheese next time. It didn't seem necessary. Tasty, but not quite right my first time making it.
The flavor was really good and I got rave reviews from my relatives. I made it exactly as written except I used low fat sour cream. My only complaint is that the cream cheese did not melt enough and there were still some clumps even after being in the crock pot for the full hour. I would suggest cutting up the block of cream cheese in very small pieces.
Other than adding a little extra garlic, and using fresh chives, I actually followed the recipe very closely. The flavor profile was very nice - the combination of wine, bouillon, sour cream, and cream cheese was rich and tangy. And it smelled SO GOOD as it simmered in the slow cooker! The thing that keeps it from being 5 stars in my book is that there was too much sauce in relation to the solids. I'll work on that next time.
This was wonderful! I use this app all the time and this is my first time reviewing a recipe because this was so delicious! I have made it twice so far. The first time I followed the recipe exactly and the second time, I took a suggestion from another reviewer and browned the meat first and deglazed with the wine. It did add another yummy layer of flavor. But I would do it either way. So easy and so good and the aroma that filled the house was divine!
Delish!!! So since I had no cream soup (COVID quarantine) I made a double recipe of homemade cream soup and put in frig (check all recipes)and no sour cream. I dredged the meat in flour, garlic salt, pepper and browned-add to pot-cook onion til soft-pot-cooked mushrooms-pot-wine, bouillon, water, cream soup to pan-added to pot- followed rest of recipe and cooked on low for about 6 hours since I cut the beef up into cubes. Poured in some halfnhalf, cooked 30 mins more and and put over a microwaved potato. Flavors were excellent.
Very good, easy recipe. Followed almost to the tee. Used white wine instead of red, made a roux to thicken. Added smoked paprika and smoked the meat for 2 hours the day before (next time I will smoke longer). My husband and I really liked it and I will definitely make it again Thanks for the recipe
I’m sorry, I was expecting more, given the great reviews. The onions should really be sautéed before, I didn’t care for the taste and texture of the onions otherwise. I also don’t think the red wine was necessary; it left a distracting taste (I do use good wine when cooking, son it’s not that). I grew up in a Ukrainian household and stroganoff was a staple. I thought I’d give this a try given that it used the slow cooker and is healthier than what I grew up with. Unfortunately, I found this version to be disappointing.
Pretty straight forward directions. I substituted a shallot instead of an onion and I did not have cream of mushroom so I used some heavy whipping cream instead. Also used sour cream with chives in it and no fresh parsley. Came out great. For seasoning I used Everglades Cactus Dust seasoning along with fresh cracked multu-color peppercorn and my wife and I enjoyed it very much. Definitely cooking this one again.
I made it...but I used lean ground beef because we didn’t have beef stew meat or any roasts thawed. Also, I used rotini twist pasta since there weren’t any egg noodles in the cabinet. It was still amazing since I didn’t change anything else. I had a plate of it as did my husband and then he went back...and finished it off! He gave it a big thumbs up. Next time we will use stew meat and egg noodles and there will not be any left then either.
Very simple and delicious recipe! I used venison stew meat instead of beef, so it cooked slightly faster that the 6-7 hours noted.. but I was aware and adjusted the time. So good and so easy! I didn't have the dried chives but didn't seem to notice anything missing without them. Would recommend
I’ve made a number of stroganoffs and this one was the best! I pretty much followed the recipe since this was the first time making it.. the only exception being that I used 8 oz of cream cheese instead of half. Also I used Sherry since that was all I had. We all enjoyed it and it became an instant “repeater”!
Excellent recipe, just what I was looking for in terms of ease of preparation and wonderful flavor. I used a tender cut of Sutter Sirloin sliced thinly and the meat was incredibly tender. Cooked on High for an hour, then on Low for additional 5 hours.
This is going in the go-to pile! This recipe is easy, affordable, and full of flavor. I really wish I hadn't forgotten to buy the parsley, because I know it would have been the bright finishing touch on the perfect winter dish. My husband has already asked me to make it again.
This is fantastic! It's even better, easier and *much* more flavorful than my (previous) go-to stovetop recipe, and will now be in my regular rotation. One of my favorite things about it is it's one of the few slow cooker recipes I've found that doesn't require the extra effort of browning the meat or sautéing veggies on the stove first. If I'm looking for a slow cooker recipe, it's because I'm extremely busy and can't afford the extra time and effort to do additional prep work, and this recipe totally fits the bill. Thanks so much, cwmom98!
This was delicious. I upped the Worcestershire sauce and the garlic and left out (because I didn't have it) the chive and the parsley. It was really warming and satisfying. The smell of it cooking all day filled the house. I will definitely make this again! Is tomorrow too soon?!
Great tasty easy recipe. 2 lbs Elk steak, added paprika, and extra chopped onion that I carmelized. Used pinot noir plus lots of beef boulion. I don't think I used full carton of sour cream. Didn't want it to become bland. Made again: this time with meatballs! YUM! Swedish and italian. Served over rice; not as good as noodles. Whole fam likes this.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.