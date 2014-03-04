Trout Caviar 'Fish and Chips'

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Of course this will work with any type of caviar. Having said that, when you consider value, it's hard to beat these golden beads. Trout roe has a fresh, clean, briny flavor, and an absolutely beautiful texture. The feeling of those little, subtly salty eggs popping on your tongue is one of life's great food experiences.

By Chef John

Read the full recipe after the video.

prep:
45 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
60 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

60
Original recipe yields 60 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spread potato chips on a flat surface. Spoon sour cream into a small resealable plastic bag. Press the sour cream into a corner and cut the corner of the bag off with scissors.

  • Pipe about 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon sour cream into the center of each chip. Top sour cream with about 1/2 gram trout caviar; garnish caviar with a few pieces of chopped chive.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
19 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 1.3g; fat 1.4g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 15mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Reviews:
Terra-Matris
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2014
I used cracker chips and rice crackers...it was perfect! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022