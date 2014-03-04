Trout Caviar 'Fish and Chips'
Of course this will work with any type of caviar. Having said that, when you consider value, it's hard to beat these golden beads. Trout roe has a fresh, clean, briny flavor, and an absolutely beautiful texture. The feeling of those little, subtly salty eggs popping on your tongue is one of life's great food experiences.
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
60
Original recipe yields 60 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
19 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 1.3g; fat 1.4g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 15mg. Full Nutrition