Chef John's Green Hummus

Rating: 4.41 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This simple, basil-spiked 'green' hummus is a great summer twist on everyone's favorite spread. Turkey on wheat? Yawn. Turkey on wheat with green hummus? Hello! And don't even get me started on wraps. I won't even touch a wrap that doesn't contain hummus, and neither should you.

By Chef John

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil; add the basil and cook uncovered until bright green, about 20 seconds. Immediately plunge basil in ice water until cold. Squeeze basil to remove excess moisture and pat dry with a paper towel.

  • Put basil, garlic, lemon juice, 1 tablespoon olive oil, garbanzo beans, and white beans, salt, and black pepper, respectively, in a blender. Cover and blend until almost smooth; add remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil and puree until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 26.5g; fat 7.5g; sodium 143.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (24)

Most helpful positive review

flashcom
Rating: 4 stars
05/17/2014
This was a great appetizer to make on the spur of the moment because I usually have all these ingredients (or most of them) on hand. It was a little heavy on the garlic so i would use less next time. I added the juice of a whole lemon because my processor was struggling. The extra lemon did not make it too liquid. I served it with pita chips and sliced red peppers. Read More
Helpful
(8)

Most helpful critical review

Dolly Sundstrom
Rating: 3 stars
01/29/2020
Chef John needs a tiny bit of help with this: needs over 1/2 cup more of oil or water or a combination and is hugely improved by an addition of sesame oil. Take care not to under-salt especially if using for vegetables and not crackers. It's good though! Note: if using home-cooked beans: the net weight listed on the can = all the solids PLUS the liquids in the can minus the packaging (can). I guessed at using 20 oz of cooked beans but it might be a little over. Read More
Reviews:
Barbara Adamczyk
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2015
We really liked this - much better than the store bought stuff I usually buy. The basil gives it a nice bit of extra flavor, and the garlic - I used five cloves, since mine were rather small, and we love garlic - that was way too much! 1/3 cup of basil ended up being about 1 oz of fresh after the stems had been trimmed. I also added a bit more olive oil and lemon juice to make it a little less thick and for taste preference. This was great with no-salt pita chips. Read More
Helpful
(5)
TaraB
Rating: 4 stars
02/27/2016
I haven't made a lot of hummus, so I don't have recipes to compare this one to. It was a little on the thicker side, but I liked it that way. It sure was quick and easy to make. Raw garlic is quite pungent and I felt 4 cloves was a little too much if you're eating the hummus straight on a pita chip. It's fine if you're using it as a sandwich spread. If you pack the basil leaves like the recipe says, you will have plenty of basil flavor; I suspect some cooks didn't do that. I thought it tasted better the second day. Read More
Helpful
(2)
margaret
Rating: 4 stars
10/03/2015
I made this recipe last night and it came out dry and thick. I added more olive oil lemon juice and extra seasonings. I also added one avocado to give it more taste and I drizzled about 1/2 cup to 3/4 cup of water to thin and smooth it out in my food processor. Overall it is a good recipe with some tweaking. I would also add more basil for additional taste. We like garlic so I used 4 big cloves. I would make it again with these changes. I like Chef John's recipes they are usually very tasty. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Theresa
Rating: 5 stars
03/19/2015
I've made this several times. We love it just as is. Read More
Helpful
(1)
RocK
Rating: 4 stars
05/10/2015
Better as a sandwich spread than a dip. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Philip Weast
Rating: 2 stars
03/17/2018
The recipe had so little liquid as written that my blender could not process it properly. I had to use my food processor which does not puree. Perhaps experts should try recipes using typical home kitchen equipment rather than that used in a professional kitchens. If you make this at home you will want to double the lemon juice and add more olive oil. Read More
fruitdog
Rating: 4 stars
08/08/2018
Heavy on the garlic....and I love garlic. But tasty on veggies! Read More
Susan
Rating: 4 stars
03/17/2018
My humus is not green... rather beige with green flecks. I followed the directions exactly... wonder where I went wrong? It's tasty albeit a bit garlicky. I am disappointed as I wanted something green for St. Pat's day. Read More
