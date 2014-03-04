Chef John's Green Hummus

1 of 24

Rating: 4 stars This was a great appetizer to make on the spur of the moment because I usually have all these ingredients (or most of them) on hand. It was a little heavy on the garlic so i would use less next time. I added the juice of a whole lemon because my processor was struggling. The extra lemon did not make it too liquid. I served it with pita chips and sliced red peppers. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars We really liked this - much better than the store bought stuff I usually buy. The basil gives it a nice bit of extra flavor, and the garlic - I used five cloves, since mine were rather small, and we love garlic - that was way too much! 1/3 cup of basil ended up being about 1 oz of fresh after the stems had been trimmed. I also added a bit more olive oil and lemon juice to make it a little less thick and for taste preference. This was great with no-salt pita chips. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars I haven't made a lot of hummus, so I don't have recipes to compare this one to. It was a little on the thicker side, but I liked it that way. It sure was quick and easy to make. Raw garlic is quite pungent and I felt 4 cloves was a little too much if you're eating the hummus straight on a pita chip. It's fine if you're using it as a sandwich spread. If you pack the basil leaves like the recipe says, you will have plenty of basil flavor; I suspect some cooks didn't do that. I thought it tasted better the second day. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars I made this recipe last night and it came out dry and thick. I added more olive oil lemon juice and extra seasonings. I also added one avocado to give it more taste and I drizzled about 1/2 cup to 3/4 cup of water to thin and smooth it out in my food processor. Overall it is a good recipe with some tweaking. I would also add more basil for additional taste. We like garlic so I used 4 big cloves. I would make it again with these changes. I like Chef John's recipes they are usually very tasty. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I've made this several times. We love it just as is. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars Better as a sandwich spread than a dip. Helpful (1)

Rating: 2 stars The recipe had so little liquid as written that my blender could not process it properly. I had to use my food processor which does not puree. Perhaps experts should try recipes using typical home kitchen equipment rather than that used in a professional kitchens. If you make this at home you will want to double the lemon juice and add more olive oil.

Rating: 4 stars Heavy on the garlic....and I love garlic. But tasty on veggies!

Rating: 4 stars My humus is not green... rather beige with green flecks. I followed the directions exactly... wonder where I went wrong? It's tasty albeit a bit garlicky. I am disappointed as I wanted something green for St. Pat's day.