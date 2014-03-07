Marilyn's Onion Souffle

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a great dip for get-togethers.

By KFREESE

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Mix cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, onions, mayonnaise, and garlic powder together in a bowl using a wooden spoon; pour into a 1-quart souffle dish or pie plate.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until top starts to brown, about 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
197 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 2.8g; fat 18.4g; cholesterol 46.1mg; sodium 255.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Deb C
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
12/06/2018
I was looking to use up some onions and ran across this recipe. I thinly sliced the onions with my mandoline and carmelized them because my husband doesn’t care for cooked onions unless their carmelized. It came out wonderfully. I only made a third of the recipe and I’m glad I did because this makes quite a bit and it is very rich. I served it with toasted garlic bread. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Pam
Rating: 5 stars
02/17/2019
No changes. I will make it again and again! Guests love this easy to make dip served with veggies or chips! I have made this dip repeatedly and always get rave reviews. Read More
Helpful
(1)
