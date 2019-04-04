PeepSmoothies
PeepSmoothies are the best for a quick, deliciously cool drink. Select your frozen juice and Peeps® carefully to coordinate colors. You can use any frozen juice concentrate.
Used yellow peeps and lemonade concentrate for this one. If I were to make any changes to this recipe, I'd probably add one more peep just to get a little more marshmallow flavor. Understandably, whatever concentrate you use (grape, pink lemonade, cranberry, etc.) will dominate, but the marshmallow is a subtle secondary flavor. This actually was pretty good (and sweet), and would be a fun thing to do for the kids for Easter.
Major pucker power!
Tastes like sherbet! Adding an extra peep helped make it creamier.
Big hit! Made it for my kids and they loved it. On the sour side but good. I used one extra peep and it was perfect. Our new signature drink for Easter.
Oh yeah! Made exactly as written..yum!
It separated within 5 minutes. would not recommend
