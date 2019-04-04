PeepSmoothies

3.6
6 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

PeepSmoothies are the best for a quick, deliciously cool drink. Select your frozen juice and Peeps® carefully to coordinate colors. You can use any frozen juice concentrate.

Recipe by thellamaman

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
Directions

  • Blend ice cubes, milk, lemonade, water, marshmallow chicks, and vanilla extract in a blender until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 45.2g; fat 1.7g; cholesterol 6.5mg; sodium 42.3mg. Full Nutrition
