Peanut Butter Fondue
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 279.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 7g 14 %
carbohydrates: 29.8g 10 %
dietary fiber: 1.3g 5 %
sugars: 19.5g
fat: 16.3g 25 %
saturated fat: 5.7g 28 %
cholesterol: 16.3mg 5 %
vitamin a iu: 167.2IU 3 %
niacin equivalents: 4.1mg 31 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 8 %
vitamin c: 0.4mg 1 %
folate: 17.9mcg 5 %
calcium: 74.8mg 8 %
iron: 0.5mg 3 %
magnesium: 39.4mg 14 %
potassium: 217.9mg 6 %
sodium: 163.2mg 7 %
calories from fat: 146.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved