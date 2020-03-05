Peanut Butter Fondue

This decadent dessert fondue is incredibly rich and will satisfy both a sweet and salty craving. Serve with sliced bananas, apples, pound cake, angel food cake, or marshmallows.

By Debra

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Stir brown sugar, corn syrup, and butter together in a small saucepan over low heat until butter is melted and mixture is combined, about 5 minutes.

  • Add peanut butter, evaporated milk, and marshmallows; cook, stirring constantly, until marshmallows are melted and mixture is smooth, 3 to 5 minutes more.

  • Stir vanilla into peanut butter mixture, remove from heat, and transfer mixture to a fondue pot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
279 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 29.8g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 16.3mg; sodium 163.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

FrackFamily5 CA—>CT
Rating: 5 stars
08/30/2020
This capped off our fondue dinner tonight. It’s very rich. Served it with brownie bites and marshmallows. Warning, it stays very hot for a long time. Watch your fingers and face. :) Read More
