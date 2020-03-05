Hot Buttered Rum Sauce

This rich sauce is great for a fun new dessert fondue. The actual number of servings depends on how much fondue each guests eats, but it can go a long way.

By snw716

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a heavy saucepan over medium heat; add brown sugar, cream, and corn syrup. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until sugar dissolves, about 1 minute. Remove saucepan from heat and stir in rum extract. Cool slightly before serving.

Per Serving:
230 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 31.2g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 36.5mg; sodium 76mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

Breezy
Rating: 5 stars
06/13/2020
Perfect just as it is. A real easy go-to. Read More
Reviews:
Breezy
Rating: 5 stars
06/13/2020
Perfect just as it is. A real easy go-to. Read More
MommaBean3
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2019
This was absolutely delectable! I paired my sauce with pound cake cubes and...it was gone in a flash! This is definitely a party staple! Thanks for the fantastic recipe! Read More
