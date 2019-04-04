Tempura Batter

love this recipe and my picky child who needs to gain a little weight loves it too! I see why some of the other reviews aren't great. They do leak a bit and they are not like fried cheese sticks. Try not to expect them to turn out like fried cheese sticks and you will love them. These can be easily reshaped after baking. If you want the breading to turn out thicker, try using a tempora batter instead. You would probably need to bake them a tad longer. That is what I will try next for the heck of it but I will definitely make these per the recipe again. Way healthier option especially if you use all organic ingredients.