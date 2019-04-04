Made exactly as the recipe. Puffed up nicely on the onion rings and fish I made but was very light in color and bland tasting. Ended up adding one yolk for a double batch and that helped along with some basic spices to liven the taste up.
Just made this. Used light beer instead of water, but that was the only deviation from the posted recipe. Used it to coat raddish, red onion, green bell pepper, and chunks of chicken thighs. So light and crispy! Only personal issue was that the veggies could have used a pinch of salt. Chicken was tossed in General Tso sauce. Thanks for sharing!
I love tempura batter on my veggies and chicken, sadly this was a bit to thick and reminded me of fried dough. I think next time I am going to use Club Soda instead of water to give my batter a different kick.
It turned out wonderfully. I’ve made this twice now. I like using The cooks Note and used Club Soda. So far my 1st go round, I made General Tso’s Chicken. Tonight I played and made Chicken Fingers & Funnel Cakes! IYummy ?? Lived it all! used Cinnamon & Sugar on some & Confectioners Sugar on the Funnel Cakes. Thanks for sharing an easy peasy recipe! I’ll use this a bunch
I made it. while reading the recipe I noticed it had no seasoning so I added salt pepper and herbs. it was also pretty thick so I added a little more water. I used my deep fryer and my veggies stuck to the bottom of the fryer and had to pry them loose (very dangerous). I'll try a different recipe next time.
I whipped 2 egg whites, I didn’t have seltzer or club soda as others suggested so I combined a mix of water and ginger ale with the flour first and then slowly whipped it into the egg whites. Soooo fluffy. It covered 2 medium flounder fillets, a medium sliced onion and 1 cup of cubed butternut squash. I didn’t add any seasoning to the mix but I put a blend into the first layer of dry flour cover. Sprinkled salt as it came out of fryer.
Loved the batter, was light in color but puffed us just right. Followed the recipe but added salt and pepper to the batter for fired green tomatoes. Did not dip in cornstarch before batter and it worked great. Also, used to fry turbot fish stakes - fantastic!
I really enjoyed this recipe. I sliced up some sweet potato and little florets of broccoli. I then did some shrimp and it was delicious. I did add some salt to the batter and it was perfect according to my picky husband. We dipped into some hot sweet chili sauce and it was superb. I did do the one whole egg and one egg white. I mixed that in the blender and then added the water and flour. Perfect texture. Thanks for the great little, simple recipe.
I used this with shrimp and carrots. Came out realtively soft and not very crunchy like classic tempura. The recipe is very bland - you will at least need to add salt. next time I would try adding 1 tbsp cornstarch and seltzer water instead of cold water to help to make it more crunchy and light.
It was awesome...I did make a few changes. I used one whole egg and 1 egg white. I added hot sauce and vinegar instead of water. It was delicious. I have made it 3 times thus far. I will definitely make this again.
Thank You for this awesome recipe, I loved it! I made it and it came out perfectly :) I didn't have any sparkling water but I had waterloo watermelon sparkling water, I used that and it made it light and fluffy!
I loved the flavor and texture of the tempura. Its simplicity is remarkable. I especially love it because by using skewers or chopsticks, it is not even messy to make. I assume most people have all the ingredients in their kitchen. What is not to love here.
Almost perfect. but what is lacking is too important to give it 3 or 4 stars. The texture and lightness are perfect. The colour is light, and does not get too dark. So looks and texture are perfect. But... this is bland, with a capital B. Unless you are drenching it in sauce, it just tastes like flour. I reccomend adding 1 Tablespoon of Shoyu Soya Sauce to the water, as well as a 1/4 teaspoon of Sriracha. this made all tu2 difference!
love this recipe and my picky child who needs to gain a little weight loves it too! I see why some of the other reviews aren't great. They do leak a bit and they are not like fried cheese sticks. Try not to expect them to turn out like fried cheese sticks and you will love them. These can be easily reshaped after baking. If you want the breading to turn out thicker, try using a tempora batter instead. You would probably need to bake them a tad longer. That is what I will try next for the heck of it but I will definitely make these per the recipe again. Way healthier option especially if you use all organic ingredients.
This was litterally the most disgusting thing I’ve ever made. And most people in the comments pretty much suggest completely changing the recipe. Find another recipe. Sincerely, I wasted 45 minutes of my night.
