Tempura Batter

Make your own tempura batter. Easy and delightful results every time. Using the egg whites only results in the light color of the finished product.

By Daddy Cooks

Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat egg whites in a bowl until frothy. Fold flour and cold water into egg whites until the batter is just barely mixed.

Tips

To use, coat vegetables or meat with cornstarch, then dip into tempura batter and fry in hot oil until light golden brown and crispy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
81 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 16g; fat 0.2g; sodium 19.7mg. Full Nutrition
