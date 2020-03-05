The World's Best Irish Soda Bread

Rating: 4.4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is different than others I've tried - moist, easy, and crunchy exterior.

By QUILTBUGJ

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Sprinkle cornmeal onto a baking sheet or spray with cooking spray.

  • Combine 1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, oats, brown sugar, baking soda, and salt together in a large bowl. Cut butter into flour mixture using a pastry blender or your fingers until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

  • Stir buttermilk into flour mixture using a fork just until dough is blended; knead 5 times in the bowl. Turn dough onto a floured surface; knead dough using floured hands 8 to 10 times; shape into a 6- to 8-inch loaf.

  • Place loaf on the prepared baking sheet and sprinkle about 1 teaspoon flour over loaf. Cut a long 'x' over the top of the loaf using a serrated knife.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bread is golden, sounds hollow when top is tapped, and internal temperature is 190 degrees F (88 degrees C), 45 to 50 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 36.5g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 11.2mg; sodium 355.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Most helpful positive review

Kelly McDonough
Rating: 5 stars
03/18/2018
I just used cooking spray because I didn t have cornmeal and I made my own buttermilk by adding vinegar to my low-fat milk. It turned out good. I made it for St. Patrick s Day not expecting it to taste that great but it does. I would make it again! Read More
Helpful
(1)

Most helpful critical review

Gwenn Melis
Rating: 2 stars
03/18/2019
too tough I since read you are not supposed to knead irish soda bread but gently press it together into a mound. Read More
Reviews:
Annie Ewbank
Rating: 5 stars
03/12/2018
excellent recipe. Read More
b parker
Rating: 5 stars
03/18/2020
Very good. I might add a touch more sugar next time. Read More
Barbara
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2020
Of course did not have the wheat flour, so I just used white. Came out great!!! Read More
