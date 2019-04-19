Baked Fresh Rainbow Trout

Very easy and tasty recipe I invented one day with ingredients on hand, for fresh rainbow trout (farmed or wild) that my family loves. It takes very little time and is much lighter than ocean fish. I use whole fish you can buy already gutted from the supermarket, with heads and tails still on. Make sure you pick trout that are really, really fresh. I find the dish doesn't even need lemon slices but you can use them if you like. The key is to remember to add the water to the dish as instructed in directions, which keeps fish from drying out. Serve with rice and veggies. Light and delicious. Be careful of bones! Make sure to add hot water to the dish; cold water can crack the baking dish.

By In-a-Pickle

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish with about 1 teaspoon olive oil.

  • Place trout in the prepared baking dish and coat with remaining olive oil. Season the inside and outside of fish with dill, thyme, and salt. Stuff each fish with onion slices; grind pepper over the top. Place 1 lemon slice on each fish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes; add water to dish. Continue baking until fish flake easily with a fork, about 10 minutes more.

Cook's Note:

If you use mixed peppercorns it's more flavorful, but fine if you only have black ones.

If you can't stand to look at fish heads, you can remove head beforehand.

You can use up leftovers the next day as a fish salad with mayonnaise and mustard.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
373 calories; protein 54.2g; carbohydrates 1.5g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 162.5mg; sodium 158.6mg. Full Nutrition
