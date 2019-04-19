Baked Fresh Rainbow Trout

I made this with 1 fresh rainbow trout from Metro (9.12$ cad). My husband and I were wary of the little bones but need not have worried. The tail, top fin and cheek meat were delicious too, but for presentation I cut through the head and tail with my spatula and served the body in 2 sections on beds of lettuce. I let the fish cook for 10 minutes at 400 with one fat slice of lemon on top, then added two tbsp of boiled water to the metal roasting pan. It really hissed!!! It was fine after and cooked for another 12 minutes. The eye swelled up so I tamped it down with foil, as the eye weirded me out. The herbs were yummy but very subtle. I used 1/4 tsp of salt, dried thyme and dried dill weed for 1 fish. I put oil inside the fish with the herbs, too. I will definitely make this again, and experiment with other herbs. Served it with couscous salad, tossed lettuce and tomatoes with feta, fried green beans in garlic, and sparkling water with lemon wedge. In case anyone wants inspiration for sides.