Baked Fresh Rainbow Trout
Very easy and tasty recipe I invented one day with ingredients on hand, for fresh rainbow trout (farmed or wild) that my family loves. It takes very little time and is much lighter than ocean fish. I use whole fish you can buy already gutted from the supermarket, with heads and tails still on. Make sure you pick trout that are really, really fresh. I find the dish doesn't even need lemon slices but you can use them if you like. The key is to remember to add the water to the dish as instructed in directions, which keeps fish from drying out. Serve with rice and veggies. Light and delicious. Be careful of bones! Make sure to add hot water to the dish; cold water can crack the baking dish.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
If you use mixed peppercorns it's more flavorful, but fine if you only have black ones.
If you can't stand to look at fish heads, you can remove head beforehand.
You can use up leftovers the next day as a fish salad with mayonnaise and mustard.