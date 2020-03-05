Nut Cups

Nut cups are like mini pecan pies, but much easier and travel like a cookie. Substitute butter for the coconut oil if desired. Any variety of nut can be used in place of the pecans.

By Tara

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Crust:
Filling:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Combine flour, 3/4 cup coconut oil, and cream cheese together in a bowl; form into 36 balls. Press each ball into the cup of a miniature muffin tin, creating small crusts.

  • Melt 2 tablespoons coconut oil in a saucepan over low heat. Add pecans, brown sugar, egg, and vanilla extract; stir until filling is evenly combined. Fill each crust 3/4-full with filling.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until filling puffs up, about 12 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
379 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 35.4g; fat 26g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 32.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Reviews:
