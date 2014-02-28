King Ranch Chicken Casserole

Amazing, and easily adjustable to taste. My kids are picky eaters and I just watched everyone go back for seconds! Hallelujah! My daughter LOVES cheese enchiladas and queso dip, however, she somehow scrapes anything red or green off her chip and only eats the cheese. So, I usually don't review a recipe I modify, but for those of you with kids, these tips may help: I was in a hurry so I grabbed two cheap rotisserie chickens and used the breast meat. Fast, easy, cheap and lots of flavor. I think dark meat might be too greasy, especially if you add extra cheese. I substituted the green bell pepper for a 4oz can of chopped green chilies. I sauteed the red bell pepper and onion together and added some minced garlic until pepper and onion were soft. Added the green chiles and Rotel and put it all in a blender to "hide" it. PERFECT! I only used a 1 1/2 tsp cumin and plain chili powder in place of the Ancho and Chipotle (my kids are more familiar with these flavors). HUGE HIT! Will definitely make this again. I'm sure the original recipe is also amazing, but doing it this way, my kids got some veggies - bwahahaha. 40 minutes was the exact right time and there was plenty of sauce. I will absolutely make this a regular meal in our house.