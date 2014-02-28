King Ranch Chicken Casserole
From what I hear, it's impossible to go to any sort of potluck in Texas and not see one of these.
Wonderful dish, used artcat's idea and put pepperjack cheese on top - nice touch to a good dish. Thank you artcat - as for Doug_B there is nothing on this site that says you "have" to try a recipe - if you look at the ingredients and don't like them then just move on, there is absolutely no call to be rude.Read More
I gave it 3 stars is because it's a good generic recip. I myself prefer to substitute chopped green chiles for the RoTel or other brand of tomatoes and chiles, making it more a 'green' as oposed to 'red' casserole and use only white cheeses like jack or asadero or a combination of the two and going with the green chile powders with the exception of cooking the chicken with a little red chile.Read More
This is a pretty good version of a truly ubiquitous dish of Texas. Sort of an "inside joke"--the King Ranch is one of the biggest ranches in the world. They raise CATTLE, not CHICKENS! So it really has nothing to do with the King Ranch, per se. Here's a tip. Don't worry about finding or using fresh corn tortillas. I always have those on hand, but King Ranch Casserole is best made with tortilla chips. Yep--Tostitos, Santitos, even Doritos! They will soften up in the sauce & provide a good corn flavor. I've never, ever used actual tortillas.
Great recipe with unlimited ingredient changes per your individual tastes.
I also shy away from the condensed soups, but this is a great recipe and all you have to do to make your own is increase the oil to about 1/3 cup (I actually use butter!), cook your onions in that and when they are soft, add about 1/3 c. flour, stir and brown it a few minutes and add about 2 1/2 cups of milk/chicken broth and make your own sauce. Yummy, and homemade.
I haven't made this recipe in years, but as soon as I saw it, knew I had to pull out my recipe book,will be making it again real soon. As for those who hate anything to do with condensed soup, get off your high horse! You don't know what you are missing. Better still, get off the site.
I made this recipe exactly as stated, since that's the only way to really give it a fair shot. (I don't put much stock in reviews that don't evaluate the actual recipe!) Honestly, the flavor is good. my only complaint was the texture. There needs to be something in there with some crunch. Maybe I cut the chicken into pieces that were to small. It would have been better if the peppers or onions had maintained some of their crunch. I'll try it again and maybe not saute the onion and peppers. Or perhaps garnish the top with crushed corn chips. It just needs something to give it more structure. But again, the taste is great!
Wow. The seasonings & spices made this a perfectly delectable dish. This really was very tasty with or without using canned soup (I tried it both ways & enjoyed it both times)... and I am sending my thanks to Chef John for once again giving us another option for a great-tasting chicken casserole. :)
Hubby & I loved this! Changes I made: mix of red and yellow onion, low fat/sodium version of the condensed soups, light sour cream, only 1 tsp of cumin, twice the amount of chili powder, 1/4 tsp. of cayenne pepper, 1/2 tsp. of onion & garlic powders, a Tbsp. of minced garlic with the peppers & onions, several grinds of black pepper and sea salt, 1-2 Tbsp of Frank's Red Hot Wings Buffalo sauce, couple dashes of Tabasco. Believe it or not, it wasn't very spicy-hot after all that. But it definitely needed something, since I was using the healthier soups. That's the great thing about this recipe-- you can make it your own! I also added some tortilla chip pieces on top of each serving for added crunch.
Amazing, and easily adjustable to taste. My kids are picky eaters and I just watched everyone go back for seconds! Hallelujah! My daughter LOVES cheese enchiladas and queso dip, however, she somehow scrapes anything red or green off her chip and only eats the cheese. So, I usually don't review a recipe I modify, but for those of you with kids, these tips may help: I was in a hurry so I grabbed two cheap rotisserie chickens and used the breast meat. Fast, easy, cheap and lots of flavor. I think dark meat might be too greasy, especially if you add extra cheese. I substituted the green bell pepper for a 4oz can of chopped green chilies. I sauteed the red bell pepper and onion together and added some minced garlic until pepper and onion were soft. Added the green chiles and Rotel and put it all in a blender to "hide" it. PERFECT! I only used a 1 1/2 tsp cumin and plain chili powder in place of the Ancho and Chipotle (my kids are more familiar with these flavors). HUGE HIT! Will definitely make this again. I'm sure the original recipe is also amazing, but doing it this way, my kids got some veggies - bwahahaha. 40 minutes was the exact right time and there was plenty of sauce. I will absolutely make this a regular meal in our house.
this came out great.
Excellent recipe! I have never had a King Ranch casserole before and I was surprised at how good it was! We've been missing out! I used a whole chicken that I boiled on top of the stove with garlic, onion, bay leaves and spices and then cooled and shredded. I used the broth from it for the broth called for in the recipe. I subbed poblano peppers for the green bell peppers since they are a little tastier , imo. I don't have chipotle or ancho chili powder so I just used California chili powder(1 tsp.) and smoked paprika(1/2 tsp.)Took the cumin down to 1 tsp . Followed the instructions, using 3/4 cup chicken broth. This recipe makes plenty of sauce to cover all the layers and comes out creamy and delicious! I probably used a little more cheese than called for and added some fresh chopped cilantro to the top. Served with tortilla chips and salsa. My son asked me to make it once a week! Thank you Chef John for another great recipe!
Love this. Fantastic recipe.
I tired this recipe and thought it was really good. Different from Arizona recipes like this but very good. Thank you Chef John
I just made this and tweaked it to yumminess, my kids and hubby luv it! 1) I used broken not crushed,organic tortilla chips instead of tortillas, gave a better texture. 2) I used organic cream soups. 3) Changed rotel for small can of green chiles...only used a little broth to not make it too soupy... did not use all the different chili powders just a big spoon of Simply Organic chili powder and 1/4 tsp himalayan salt... added celery with the onions... and a big dash of Louisiana hot sauce. Flavor was fantastic, not too spicy and texture was perfect after allowing to settle for an hour, as with most casseroles. I rated this a 4 simply because i felt it is a good base recipe but needed something. My recipe gets a 5 of course! ;)
The flavorings of this are great, but it needed more sauce to pull off the bottom layer properly. An extra can of cream of chicken soup and a 1/2 cup of milk were the right amount with the bottom layer, so it has the proper base layer. Also, use whole and halves to do the bottom, and dip the corn tortillas in the sauce before placing. This is a great recipe we have been serving for 20 years.
I've made this twice now and the second time was definitely better. First time I followed the recipe exactly as written and it came out a little too "sloppy" and we ended up adding tortilla chips as we ate it. The second time I added a few more tortillas, used hot Rotel, and also used leftover brisket instead of chicken. I got rave reviews and can't wait to eat the leftovers!! Wonderful recipe and it will definitely be used again:-) I use tortilla chips instead of tortillas & they are wonderful. I also leave out the broth, as it is liquid enough.
This is my kind of recipe! Simple! Most ingredients mixed in one bowl. Use one pan for sauté. Slather everything into one baking dish. Simple and good. My wife who normally eschews any recipe with condensed soup likes it. As for modifications it is a good recipe to alter to your own desire. Personally I delete the chicken broth--it makes it too soupy. I add garlic when sautéing the onions and peppers. I double the cheese using a sharp cheddar and pepper jack getting tang and cream. . . or one can use cream cheese, etc. I also use tortillas as the base and have three levels of tortilla to firm up the casserole. And yes, the video reference is incorrect. King Ranch refers to the ranch in Texas. . . likely the largest and oldest cattle ranch in USA. Also I sauté the chicken in spices and sauce. -mwo
This recipe was so good! My husband and I wanted something savory and flavorful and this dish totally did it for us. I did substitute roasted poblano peppers for the bell peppers for a little more flavor and used multi-grain pita bread instead of tortillas since I didn't have any. With these adjustments, we devoured it and my husband said, "Can you put this in the recipe box." Sure thing!
Great recipe, have used it several times and continue to tweak to suit our tastes. Try it with smoked chicken for a really awesome twist!
This is an excellent recipe that my family has enjoyed. Being from Minnesota, I know my way around casseroles (or "hot dish," as it's called there), but I had never heard of King Ranch or knew it was a staple in the Southwest. This has just the right amount of spiciness and different textures... bell peppers & onions, creamy sauce, and earthy tortillas. And it's super hearty. To me, it tastes a lot like chicken enchiladas, without the fuss of rolling filling into tortillas. Try this, you will love it!
End of the pay period at our house. Looked at the pantry, checked ALLRECIPES - WOW - Chef John, you are my hero. This is so good ..... there are only 5 of us, this made more than enough for several small lunches to boot. Thank you Chef John, for making me look so good AND for the fabulous recipes you share. Thank you, ALLRECIPES, for a site that makes feeding my family on a very tight budget possible - with flair ..This was easy, quick and so delicious. Everyone ate their fill and requested this meal next week as well!!
Made this per recipe but didn't find ancho chili powder or chipotle chili powder so I just bought a chipotle taco seasoning and used some of that along with some regular chili powder. Turned out great! The whole thing got eaten up. I will make this again; and probably often. YUM
I made this recipe exactly as posted. It turned out WONDERFUL! I absolutely LOVED the flavors in the fillng/sauce. I also added more than a "few tablespoons" to the bottom of the pan since it did not seem to be enough. We loved it. The sauce itself I will use for a dip for a party! Wonderful flavors; love the chile powders. I did use smoked paprika because I didn't have any ancho chile powder. I had a hard time not eating the filling/sauce as I made this! LOL! I agree with others, if you have not made this yourself, keep your negative, condescending remarks to yourself. Please mature.
I've made this for years and it's delicious.
Having lived in Texas for almost 10 years it's hard to believe this is my first time at the King Ranch Casserole rodeo! I changed it up by using leftover Thanksgiving turkey and homemade turkey broth - wonderful! Added some minced jalapeno to the veg saute, and garlic powder to the seasonings. Not having any cream soups in the house, I added about 4 tablespoons both flour and butter to the softened vegetables to make a roux. Added my broth to thicken, then the tomatoes and 1 cup sour cream. Stacked it per the original - We loved this!
Delicious! Like artcat, I hadn't made this for a long time. My mom-in-law gave me her recipe a few years ago, but it was much simpler. This one is so much more flavorful!
Imy husband can't stand bell peppers so I made his recipe exactly as shown except instead of bell pepper I sautéed the onion with a jalapino pepper seeded and chopped. I then added a can of corn and a can of sliced olives to the chicken. Amazing!
Loved this, and so did my husband. Ate it 2 nights running because there are just 2 of us. Froze the rest for later. Made a couple changes just because it was what I had. Added a pkg of quesadilla spices to use it up, and, of course, more cheese. That was it - delicious!
This recipe's a keeper. We like a little more zip, being from Texas, so next time I'll substitute another can of Rotel tomatoes instead of the broth. It needed a little salt as well. I'm looking forward to trying it with the layers of crispy tortilla chips, as other reviewers suggested.
The fiance and I LOVE this recipe, I've already made it twice in less than a month. Made a few changes - I cooked three boneless chicken breasts, seasoned with taco seasoning, plus all the veggies (and two diced jalapenos, we like the heat) in the slow cooker on high for 3 hours, then shredded the chicken and combined the veggies with the soups (I used Campbell's Creamy Poblano Queso and Cream of Chicken) and other ingredients. Used Pepper Jack cheese instead of Cheddar, to give it even more kick. I've shared my version with several friends, all of whom loved it.
Ok I did make some modifications due to what I had on hand and also other reviews, but it still turned out GREAT and I don't think it changed the fundamental recipe. Here goes: used an Anaheim chili instead of the green pepper; did not use any broth, it just didn't need any; used about 1/4 cup sour cream and less cumin; used regular chili powder instead of the 2 listed; used fresh cilantro, about 1/4 cup instead of oregano; and used crumbly tortilla chips instead of the tortillas. It made a wonderful dinner and TO DIE FOR leftovers the next day. I had never heard of this before, not living in Texas, and I will certainly use this recipe again, thanks for posting, Chef John!
I loved this! I didn't have any canned soups but had everything else, so I made my own filling. I used chicken broth, flour, the spices, and about 1/4 cup heavy cream--basically the same method as in Chef John's Chicken a la King recipe. I used corn tortillas, which I baked first, since I like the idea of using tortilla chips instead. Delicious comfort food--and I'm also from Minnesota, like the previous reviewer. Big fan of a good casserole. :)
I grew up in Texas and have really missed this dish. My husband and I enjoyed this recipe, but decided we would like more tortillas in it next time. Other than that, I wouldn't change a thing.
HUGE hit at a comfort food potluck... and we showed up quite late :) My only complaint is that I didn't get to bring any home!
I have made this several times and it is one of our favorite chicken casseroles ever. You can substitute ingredients if you don't have everything and it still turns out great. We like it spicey so I use jalapeño peppers instead of bell but you can make it to your own preference. I don't often use canned soups but for this they work great. It's even better the next day. I've made it with corn tortills and with corn chips and I prefer the chips. Yummy!
This one's a keeper but take the advice other reviewers who suggested 1) leave out the chicken broth and 2) make sure it sits for about 20 minutes for the tortillas to soak up the liquid. As written, I can see how it would end up a soupy mess. Just personal preference, I'd saute the vegetables for longer as they came out somewhat crunchy. Also, next time I'm going to take the advice and use tortilla chips instead. As is, the regular tortillas disintegrate into the sauce. Ok, I'll stop my whining and just say that, with a few tweaks, this is an excellent recipe!!!
We really liked this. I used a package of taco seasoning mix because it was all I had on hand and it came out great. The idea of the pepper jack cheese kicked it up a notch.
This recipe was easy to prepare and tasted like a chicken enchilada casserole. I used fat-free ingredients (except for the cheese) and it came out very creamy and flavorful. I adjusted the servings down to 3 and used an 8x8 baking dish.
Five stars ARE NOT enough to be fair. It was the hit of my dinner party for my daughter's baptism. I did not add the chicken broth, and it really made the difference. Also, using the tortilla chips, instead of regular ones makes a big deal. Loved it. Per another reviewer, I topped the casserole with Pepperjack cheese. Wow! One rotisserie chicken was enough. And, I used green chile peppers ( 1 med. can)instead of the fresh green peppers, and it was a nice touch. This casserole was large...I mean big. No need for doubling. Chef John, you are one amazing chef! Thank you...and "Muchas, muchisimas gracias, Chef"!!!!!!!!! Que viva Chef John!
I have tried tbis recipe...the soicrs meld together well (normally I am not a chilpote lover but my family is). The Chili's did not overpower in this dish. As to those donot like canned soup...find another recipe/ or alter it! Granted it is not the best thibg in the world but ya know. Everything is ok in...... moderation
The dish just didn't do anything for me.
I did not care for this recipe.
My family ate this up and really reminds me of the King Ranch casserole my mother-in-law makes. My only substitution was using flour tortilla instead of corn because that's what my husband grew up with. This was an easy recipe to follow and do, especially if you use rotisserie chicken or leftover chicken (cooked) meat.
I loved this casserole. The first time I made it with 3 large chicken breasts, cooked and cut into small chunks. Second time I used a store bought rotisserie chicken. Both turned out well, but thought the chicken breast meat came out better in the casserole. Next time I'll definitely use a hotter Rotel, due to personal preference.
I followed the VIDEO instructions, which specified only 2 layers of corn tortillas. The results were tasty, but too much liquid resulted after baking. Next time I bake this, I will use 3 layers of tortillas. This should yield a firmer result, similar to the firmness of a meat lasagna. The only changes I made was to use regular chili powder instead of ancho and poblano powder, and a 4 oz can of green chilies to sub for half of a green pepper (so I used half a green pepper and the can of green chilies along with the whole red pepper and onion).
I followed the recipe except I used poblano peppers instead of bell. I also used tortilla chips instead of flat corn tortillas. The flavor of this dish is really outstanding -- not too spicy, but full of flavor. Using a store bought whole cooked chicken, I found the recipe to be really easy and quick to prepare. The bottom was a little soupy as casseroles go, but I'm betting the leftovers tomorrow will be perfect. Great recipe!
I'm eating this now. I made it exactly as directed. It's soupy and bland. I can't even think of a way to make it salvageable. I will not be making this again!
This was sensational! I substituted crushed tortilla chips for the corn tortillas, but other than that, it was perfect as is. To trolls karenmulhern and Doug B - take your vacuous comments elsewhere. You can't rate a recipe you haven't even tried.
This turned out amazing!! My German husband loooved it!! Being a Texas girl married to German has it's challenges when meal planning, but not tonight! Success! I cooked my whole chicken in the crockpot all night.
I did not have sour cream, onion, or the listed chile powders. I used onion powder and regular Chile powder. I also substituted 3 large chicken breasts for the chicken. I had never tried this casserole before, but I like it now.
Can't wait to try this one! My Mom made this when I was a kid. I always thought the name of this dish referenced the King Ranch because it was served to the ranch hands and was so satisfying and delicious, it just had to be shared!!
Substitutions made for on-hand ingredients include: yellow instead of white onion, 2 large poblano peppers in place of all bell peppers (saute onion & pepper 5-7 minutes,) 4 minced cloves of garlic added to the saute pan for 1-2 minutes, one can of cream of celery soup in place of cream of chicken, 3-12.5oz cans Tyson Premium Chunk White Chicken in water, drained & broken up slightly, using 1-1/2 cans on each layer, omit oregano & sour cream, add extra ~1/2 cup chicken broth, 1/2 teaspoon salt, generic chili powder in place of ancho chili powder, Mexican-Style Diced Tomatoes, 14.5oz in place of Rotel tomatoes , 12 oz. (3 cups) grated cheddar cheese instead of 8oz, using 1-1/2 cups in each layer. Quartering tortillas is unnecessary. Use 6 tortillas (total of 12 instead of 10) overlapped in 2 repeated layers in pan. Chef John says to leave out base layer of tortilla at the bottom, but use it anyway, on top of that first smear of sauce, to give a "base" to the first layer, half of each: chicken, sauce, and cheese. This is a flat enchilada casserole so don't skimp on the main "enchilada" ingredient. Repeat same for 2nd layer, ending with cheese. Cover with foil, bake 40 mins, uncover & bake 10 mins more. Replace foil to hold in warming oven till ready to serve. Plated garnish: chopped cilantro & scallions (green & white parts.)
Interesting, recipe sounded good but as I made it I started regretting my decision. Then we ate it and everyone liked it! I did cut back on the onion and bell pepper and probably would cut back a little more and I think I would also use tortilla chips next time, but we all enjoyed.
Crazy delicious and filling. Easy to make. Not healthy at all haha, but just know that this is comfort food and a great weekend meal that goes well with a football game on a lazy Sunday.
It was alright. It needed salt. I thought it'd be a little better to be honest and I love chef john. EDIT: Soooo The next day while at work, hubby texts me and says wow this is amazing!! I asked him, the casserole??? (He wasn't home last night for dinner) he says YES! I come home to three men with three empty plates. Hmmm. I heated some up for dinner and like they did, put a little Texas Pete on top and its soooooo much better! I don't know if it's because it got thicker or what but it definitely is better!
good flavor, easy prep
Very good casserole. It could be just a little spicier/hotter. I'll try it with the spicier Rotel next time. Otherwise an excellent meal, and not that hard to prepare (I'm a newbie cook). Thanks for a great recipe!
This is a great recipe, as are all of Chef John’s recipes. To make it more “Tex-Mex”, I also add taco seasoning to the sauce and top it with Monterey Jack cheese. Hold on to your hat! Even my mother-in-law complimented it, and she’s an excellent cook!
The only change I made, after reading other King Ranch Chicken Casserole recipes, was I used tortilla chips instead of corn tortillas. My family enjoyed this the evening it was made and as leftovers. Thanks for the great recipe - nice to have a new recipe to add to the rotation!
This was okay, but there was a flavor that I'm not familiar with, possibly the cumin, that seemed to be too much. Except for the corn tortillas, my son said it was okay, and he's a picky eater.
I made this for dinner last night and it was a hit. I’ve already been told I have to add this recipe to my regulars. I used corn tortillas and fried them into chips before assembling. I also added cayenne pepper, next time I will not, there was plenty of heat. I also used a rotisserie chicken, they are always tender and juicy unlike frozen breasts.
This is a "kicked up" version of the King Ranch casserole I've been making for 20+ years. I've never added the green and red pepper and chile powders; instead I add 1-2 TBSP. of adobo sauce from a can of chipotles in adobo. The adobo sauce adds a nice, smoky heat to an otherwise bland casserole. One other change I made is to use cream of onion soup instead of the mushroom; it's divine, and for some reason, it tastes like you've added sour cream to the casserole. A delicious family favorite.
Very good. Easy to make. Flavors can be added or adjusted easily as needed.
Made two pans of this recipe for my ladies poker group! They gobbled it up! Easy and very tasty!
Excellent dish! I used mild rotel and half the chili powder called for and it was still plenty spicy for us.
Fresh veggies raise this version above some recipes that are completely a can of and a can of. I added a little sausage and used the spicy gravy I made from roasting the chicken. Wowza :)
The hubs and I really liked it! I had to make a few changes. Mainly, doubling up the cream of chicken soup because of a mushroom allergy. I also used tortilla chips instead of corn tortillas. DON'T USE FLOUR TORTILLAS! Sauce + flour = gooey mess! My friend made this and found out the hard way. I loved that it's very easy to personalize it to your taste. Will definitely make again.
Delicious recipe - very tasty the next day as well. Thank you Chef John !
It was delicious but very sloppy. I like to make a recipe according to instructions the first time before I start to make changes. I like the idea of using chicken bullion powder rater than broth and adding corn. Will drain tomatoes to help reduce the sloppiness. With changes I think this dish will become a 5 star.
Excelent
Family loved it .. easy to make. I put in 1 cream cheese . No cream of mushroom soup. I did add mushroom. Cream chicken soup and a can of nacho cheese. . Then made it like it said to
Great recipe! I just used regular chili powder. Easy recipe to freeze. I recommend letting it sit out of oven a good 20-30 min otherwise it's pretty goopy.
This had a good taste but was runny. If I make again, I will leave out the 1 c. chicken broth. I also used more tortillas then called for (about 4 more).
It was delicious. I cooked 3 good sized chicken breasts instead of the rotisserie chicken. The family loved it!
This is delicious thanks Chef John for another wonderful recipe.
Nice variation on usual layered enchiladas. Didn't use chicken broth (but could try it), and used about 2.5 cups boiled, shredded chicken--could probably use more. I also used 1 small can of green chilies. Without chicken broth, it needed about 3/4 tsp salt.
Cut chili powder to 1/4 teaspoon for my kids taste
I accidentally left out the chicken broth, but ended up glad that I did... the consistency was just right without it.
I liked this casserole, but didn’t love it. Living in New Mexico, I think I’m partial to enchiladas with lots of fresh roasted chile. This was similar to enchiladas, but with bell peppers instead of chile. It was good, but I’d prefer to just make a pan of enchiladas. It was nice for a change, but not one that I’ll repeat often.
Yummy! I used tostadas instead of regular tortillas to add some crunch. I also drained the tomatoes because I know in the past King Ranch chicken has been too soupy. I also learned that if you make the chicken mixture and let it sit for 30min. the chicken soaks up some of that juice so it will be more like a casserole.
Easy and great
This is a great recipe, very flavorful. I tweak it a little to taste, usually just adding minced garlic and/or garlic powder and onion powder for added flavor. I also sometimes use American or Velveeta cheese to give it a creamier texture. Have also used green enchilada sauce instead of the broth for a little different flavor. All just for variety though as it's very good as it stands.
I've got family that doesn't care for mexican food that loved this. I love the mix.
Great filling protein filled dinner. I used check breast and would salt the water or prepare the breasts differently for more flavor but other than that it was awesome. Using a whole chicken (as instructed) would also help my issue.
I made this recipe as described and was a little disappointed. It had a nice flavor overall but the flavor seemed a bit off. Next time, I will reduce to one pepper and add green chilis to balance it.
Great taste. REALLY creamy. Almost chicken tortilla soup-ish.
This recipe is fantastic! Had to make a few minor changes due to what I had on hand. 2 cans mushroom soup as no chicken. 1 tsp chili powder and 1/4 tsp smoked paprika (only had one kind of chili powder). Used quite a bit more tortillas as I wanted full layers. I also only used 1/2 cup of broth as I thought it might be too runny. I don't think anything I changed affected the taste to any real extent. This was fantastic. Served with rice, sour cream, tortillas, hot peppers and salsa. Thank you so much for sharing this! Oh they had legs and thighs on sale so I bought 6, baked them then pulled apart, I think any large amount of chicken would work great.
Liked this recipe. What I did different? Deleted the 1 cup broth & used 1/4 cup water. Added corn & 1/2 small can green chilies. Saw in other reviews of people using tortilla chips. I went with fresh corn tortillas and toasted them a bit in the oven first. So they were semi crispy when I broke them up for the casserole. Worked out well and the texture was perfect. Served topped with avocado and it was very good
I love this recipe. I did make a couple of changes just because I do that! I nixed the bell peppers and added chopped, canned green chilis. I added a couple of chopped garlic cloves to the onion and made a roux with it and flour and chicken broth (because I don't use canned soups since so many of them have msg.) This seemed to scream for drained canned corn and olives so I added them. Left out the cup of chick en broth, and used fritos since I didn't have tortillas or chips. Sprinkled a good amount of chopped pecans, sharp cheddar and jack cheese over the top. Took it to a church potluck and everyone, including the pastor wanted the recipe. Big hit, and I loved it too! Crunchy and flavorful! Thank you for your great recipes.
I went a little heavy handed on the chili powders and the sour cream, and cut the chicken broth in half, but no other changes. Oh, and added a can of chopped green chiles. Great recipe!!! Definitely in the keeper file.
One of my family’s favorites! Instead of the cream of mushroom I used cream of celery because I’m allergic to mushrooms! I also use nacho cheese flavored Fritos instead of the corn tortillas! It turned out absolutely wonderful… Thank you for the recipe
Very easy to make. I have picky eaters so I left out the bell peppers and they ate it. Even went back for seconds. Used three chicken breast and had to cook them before so the recipe took 45 minutes longer. If short on time, I will just use a roasted chicken from the grocery store.
This was so easy to prepare and oh so yummy! The only thing I changed is instead of Cream of Mushroom soup, I used Cheddar soup!
My family really liked this, I did make a few small changes. I did not have any cumin so that was left out, and I added a can of cheddar cheese soup to the sauce. We like things really cheesy so that added a nice extra layer to it. Other than that it was by the book, I will make again.
It’s really cold out and I wanted to make something different so I looked for King Ranch chicken. I used this recipe and it wonderful. I made enough to freeze so we can enjoy it later. Everyone thought I was a wonderful cook. Try it, you’ll love it too
brings me back to my childhood with each bite. always a favorite.
Really delicious. I've made other king ranch casserole recipes. This one is way better. I agree with leaving out the chicken broth. Otherwise it's too soupy. Will be making again for sure.
Entire family loved it! Will definitely make again.