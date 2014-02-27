Crispy Eggplant Parmesan Stacks

Great recipe. My wife and I enjoyed it immensely. I followed it as described in the recipe except I took the suggestion someone made and grilled it under the broiler before breading the eggplant slices. It seemed a better idea to do it that way. Other than that one change I did just what Heather suggested. I'm not a vegetarian so with the left over panko, beaten eggs, marinara sauce and some boneless chicken thighs I made some Chicken Parmesan to go with the eggplant. I breaded the chicken thighs, and sauteed them in some olive oil 3 minutes on each side. Then placed them in the marinara sauce that was left over in the other saute pan and put the saute pan in the oven with the eggplant, when there was 15 minutes left to cook. Can't wait until tomorrow to finish the leftovers.