Crispy Eggplant Parmesan Stacks

16 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 5
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Eggplant rounds are breaded and baked, then stacked and layered with Ragu® Old World Style® Traditional Sauce and mozzarella cheese, then baked again until hot and cheese has melted.

By RAGÚ®

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Sprinkle both sides of eggplant rounds generously with salt; place on baking sheet for 15 minutes to draw out moisture. Use paper towels to blot moisture from each side of the eggplant slices. Sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper.

  • Whisk eggs in a shallow bowl. Place panko bread crumbs in a second bowl. Dip each side of the eggplant slices in the whisked eggs, then press into the panko crumbs to coat each side. Place slices on a cooling rack on a baking sheet.

  • Spray the tops of eggplant generously with cooking spray. Bake 8 minutes in preheated oven. Turn each slice, and spray the other side with cooking spray. Bake an additional 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool slightly.

  • Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees (175 degrees C).

  • To make the stacks: Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place a large slice of eggplant on the parchment. Top with a spoonful of Ragu® Old World Style® Traditional Sauce and a slice of mozzarella. Place another slice of eggplant on the first; repeat the layering process until you have about 5 or 6 slices in a stack. Top with a generous layer of parmesan cheese.

  • Bake stacks until the cheese has melted, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool for a few minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
397 calories; protein 26.1g; carbohydrates 49.9g; fat 16g; cholesterol 122.3mg; sodium 1261.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022