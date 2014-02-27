Crispy Eggplant Parmesan Stacks
Eggplant rounds are breaded and baked, then stacked and layered with Ragu® Old World Style® Traditional Sauce and mozzarella cheese, then baked again until hot and cheese has melted.
I added fresh basil leaf to each layer. Delicious
Sorry, I can't judge the original recipe because I changed it. I don't use cooking spray. I use a basting brush and regular oil to coat the eggplants with. And I completely ignore the direction to salt the eggplants before hand. They haven't killed me yet, and they're not bitter to my taste. Other than that, it's a great recipe and you don't have to use prepared tomato sauce. Just some diced tomatoes will do.
It took WAAAAAAY longer to cook these eggplant slices than the recipe calls for...like a full 30 to 45 minutes longer. It took nearly an hour in the oven to get the eggplant slices tender enough to eat, and I bought ripe eggplant. Other than all the extra time it took, this dish was very good.
Great recipe. My wife and I enjoyed it immensely. I followed it as described in the recipe except I took the suggestion someone made and grilled it under the broiler before breading the eggplant slices. It seemed a better idea to do it that way. Other than that one change I did just what Heather suggested. I'm not a vegetarian so with the left over panko, beaten eggs, marinara sauce and some boneless chicken thighs I made some Chicken Parmesan to go with the eggplant. I breaded the chicken thighs, and sauteed them in some olive oil 3 minutes on each side. Then placed them in the marinara sauce that was left over in the other saute pan and put the saute pan in the oven with the eggplant, when there was 15 minutes left to cook. Can't wait until tomorrow to finish the leftovers.
This recipe was great! A
All I can say is YUCK! Stick w/ eggplant Parmesan.
I really enjoyed this recipe! I did make a few changes. I didn't realize I would need FOUR CUPS! of bread crumes and did not have enough. And so I used just one cup of regular, Italian seasoned bread crumbs and added another cup of grated parmesan cheese. Also added a bit more spice t the mixture with additioal Italian seasining, salt and pepper. My egg plants were small and this was enough to cover them. They baked up beautifully in the oven, and were pretty much done even prior to the final stacking and baking. I ended up making my own very quick basic sauce with crushed tomatoes, tomatoe saue, olive oil, garlic and spices. I am definitely making this again!!
This was great, everyone loved it. We cut the eggplant to about 1/3" slices. After using salt to release moisture we added garlic powder, salt and fresh black pepper then dipped the pieces in egg and panko crumbs. We didn't use any oil and put the pieces on cooling racks in the oven. This allow the tops and bottoms of the eggplant to be crisp without flipping, leaving the panko breading intact. Using basil, mozzarella and sauce we created the layers and baked. The pieces melted together to form one tower of eggplant, cheese, breading and basil. Adding extra sauce was important with all the breading. Sometimes I feel like Eggplant parmesan is too much eggplant or too heavy with breading, this creates a great blend of both. We think we'll do the same with eggplant sliced a little thinner and served with marinara sauce, like eggplant chips. We did that with a few leftover pieces and it was fantastic.
If you want to mix it up sub borsain cheese for mozzarella, or do a little of both, so good! I used to get this as a kid at a restaurant that unfortunately closed down And was craving it so much this recipe with the homemade tomato sauce was perfect!
This is a nice alternative to eggplant parm. I confess to making a few, minor changes: I lowered the temp to 350 and baked about 30 min before the "stack" step, and instead of cooking spray, drizzled olive oil over the slices. And instead of stacking, I spooned warmed-up sauce and cheese on each eggplant round and then broiled for a few minutes. Just a personal preference to the stacking. BTW, I used the no-tomato sauce recipe here for the marinara. Overall: YUM!
I did not salt the eggplant, used 1/4 " slices of eggplant baked 8 minutes each side at 350. Perfectly crisp! Delicious recipe, garnished with basil. Will use even thinner slices of mozz next time.
Made it and it came out great. Though I did not use jarred sauce...