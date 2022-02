Crispy Eggplant Parmesan Stacks

This was great, everyone loved it. We cut the eggplant to about 1/3" slices. After using salt to release moisture we added garlic powder, salt and fresh black pepper then dipped the pieces in egg and panko crumbs. We didn't use any oil and put the pieces on cooling racks in the oven. This allow the tops and bottoms of the eggplant to be crisp without flipping, leaving the panko breading intact. Using basil, mozzarella and sauce we created the layers and baked. The pieces melted together to form one tower of eggplant, cheese, breading and basil. Adding extra sauce was important with all the breading. Sometimes I feel like Eggplant parmesan is too much eggplant or too heavy with breading, this creates a great blend of both. We think we'll do the same with eggplant sliced a little thinner and served with marinara sauce, like eggplant chips. We did that with a few leftover pieces and it was fantastic.