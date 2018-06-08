Honey Mustard Drizzle

Rating: 4 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A rich, creamy white wine honey mustard sauce that will add a honey of a taste to various dishes.

By sal

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium low heat. Stir in flour to thicken, then stir in wine, mustard and cream. Heat, stirring, until thickened. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
184 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 51.1mg; sodium 94.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

SHEROUX
Rating: 5 stars
10/16/2002
An outstanding sauce that I served with Chicken Cordon Bleu. Magnificent! Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

Mandy Lynne
Rating: 3 stars
09/24/2003
A little to "wine-y" for my taste I'll cut back next time. I was looking for something a little thicker for dipping so I added more flour and I added more honey mustard to the mix and it actually wasn't bad it kinda grew on ya. So that's what I'd change a little less wine and more honey mustard. Thank you for sharing the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
12/23/2016
I can't even believe I am going to say this but as written this was too wine-y for me too. Easy fix though. I just kept adding more mustard until I got the taste where I wanted it. Keep extra mustard on hand in case you too need to adjust it. Read More
