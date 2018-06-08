Honey Mustard Drizzle
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 183.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.2g 3 %
carbohydrates: 6.7g 2 %
dietary fiber: 0.2g 1 %
sugars: 2.5g
fat: 15.4g 24 %
saturated fat: 9.3g 47 %
cholesterol: 51.1mg 17 %
vitamin a iu: 556.5IU 11 %
niacin equivalents: 0.4mg 3 %
vitamin c: 0.3mg 1 %
folate: 6.4mcg 2 %
calcium: 26.6mg 3 %
iron: 0.3mg 2 %
magnesium: 5.5mg 2 %
potassium: 56.5mg 2 %
sodium: 94.5mg 4 %
calories from fat: 138.4
