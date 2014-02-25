Asian Bok Choy Stir Fry

Rating: 4.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Straw mushrooms, snow peas and bok choy make this an authentically Asian stir-fry my family will love!

By Land O'Lakes

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt 2 Saute Express® squares in 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat; add chicken. Cook, stirring often, 5 to 6 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through. Remove from pan; keep warm.

  • Melt remaining Saute Express® square in same skillet over medium heat; add snow peas, onion, mushrooms and water chestnuts. Cook 2 to 3 minutes or until onion and snow peas are crisply tender; add bok choy. Cook 3 to 5 minutes or until greens are wilted and stems are crisply tender.

  • Add chicken; toss lightly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
392 calories; protein 39.4g; carbohydrates 22.7g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 113.1mg; sodium 1059.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Reviews:
Michelle D
Rating: 4 stars
02/19/2016
Very tasty and fun alternative to broccoli and run of the mill stir fry veggies! I used fresh mushrooms and my family ate it up! Read More
Robin Whitworth
Rating: 5 stars
07/18/2020
I used this as a base for bok choy and other veggies I had on hand. I used fresh mushrooms and green peas instead of snow peas. I used less chicken cut up in smaller pieces.Due to soy and gluten allergy i substitute cocoaminos for the teriyaki sauce. this was quick, tasty, and healthy. I served with a white rice to soak up that sauce. This is a keeper. Thanks. Read More
mysfan
Rating: 5 stars
05/10/2019
We loved it. I used fresh mushrooms and left over chicken already cooked. I will definitely make it again. Read More
