Saskatoon Berry (Serviceberry) Pie

Well, I'd say this is a winner. We have a serviceberry tree, and I was happy to learn that the berries are edible. We don't love crusts in my house, so I made this with just the bottom crust, using "No Roll Pie Crust I." Ifollowed the pie filling instructions closely. Easy. I would give it a 4 and thought it could maybe use some spice... cinnamon? nutmeg? My husband states it is his favorite berry pie he has ever had, so I'll give it a 5. Went out today to pick the rest of the berries, and will be making this pie again. Thanks shortcutie!
This year's juneberry trees were loaded with fat juicy berries. We've had pancakes, jam and now this pie. The pie is absolutely wonderful. Certainly could make just the filling and use for ice cream topping. Thank-you for sharing.
this recipe is the winner! absolutely phenomenal. the Juneberry tree started growing in my backyard a few years ago, and after correctly identifying it, I searched for the recipe to take advantage of the abundance of the berries I get every year. my family absolutely loved the this pie. my dad had actually stated that this was the best pie he had ever had in his life. will definitely be making it again. thank you for sharing this recipe.
