Saskatoon Berry (Serviceberry) Pie

This is one of the best Saskatoon berry/serviceberry pie recipes!

By shortcutie

prep:

30 mins
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 8-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Pastry:
Pie Filling:

Directions

  • Prepare pastry: Whisk flour and salt together in a large bowl; cut in lard with a knife or pastry blender until the mixture resembles peas. Add 1/4 cup cold water, 1 tablespoon at a time, tossing with a fork, until mixture is moistened just enough to form a ball when squeezed. Divide dough into two pieces, form each into a ball, and refrigerate until cold, about 1 hour.

  • Prepare pie filling: Place berries and 1/2 cup water in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer berries until tender, about 10 minutes.

  • Whisk sugar, flour, and cornstarch together in a small bowl. Stir sugar mixture into berries, return to a boil, and cook, stirring constantly, until filling is clear, about 2 minutes; stir in lemon juice. Cool filling to room temperature, about 30 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Roll one ball of pastry out on a lightly floured surface to fit an 8-inch pie plate; line pie plate with crust. Pour berry mixture into pie crust; dot with butter. Roll remaining pastry out for top crust, place over filled pie, and crimp edges tightly together.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes; reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and bake until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly, about 35 minutes.

Editor's Note:

Saskatoon berries may be called serviceberries in some markets.

Cook's Note:

Mixing the pastry dough can also be done in a food processor. Pulse flour with lard until it is the size of small peas. Turn mixture into a bowl and proceed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
367 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 55.7g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 16mg; sodium 303.1mg. Full Nutrition
