Saskatoon Berry Cream Cheese Crumb Cake

This delicious recipe is a cross between a crisp and a crumb cake. Saskatoon berries (or blueberries) and cream cheese flavors go so well together. The cake will be a little crumbly to eat, but it is very, very delicious!

By tapguod

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 8-inch cake
Ingredients

Crumb Layer:
Berry Layer:
Cream Cheese Layer:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8-inch square baking pan.

  • Whisk brown sugar, 1 1/2 cups flour, oats, and cinnamon together in a bowl; gradually stir in oil until mixture is crumbly. Press 1/2 of the crumb mixture into the prepared pan; set remaining crumbs aside for topping.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until firm, about 10 minutes. Remove crust from oven and cool slightly, leaving the oven on.

  • Place Saskatoon berries and water in a saucepan. Bring to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes; stir in lemon juice. Whisk white sugar and 2 tablespoons flour together in a small bowl; stir sugar mixture into berries and cook until mixture begins to thicken, about 3 minutes. Allow to cool for a few minutes; pour berry filling over crumb crust.

  • Sprinkle cream cheese pieces evenly over berry filling. Spread remaining crumb mixture over cream cheese layer and press gently with a potato masher.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crumb topping is golden and filling is bubbly, about 40 minutes.

Editor's Note:

Saskatoon berries may be called serviceberries in some markets.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
312 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 49.8g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 27.9mg. Full Nutrition
