Saskatoon Berry Cream Cheese Crumb Cake

This delicious recipe is a cross between a crisp and a crumb cake. Saskatoon berries (or blueberries) and cream cheese flavors go so well together. The cake will be a little crumbly to eat, but it is very, very delicious!
I picked Saskatoon berries (service berries) fresh two days ago and today made this fabulous crumble cake. I made it exact to the recipe including the sugar as these berries are not naturally that sweet on their own. I used fresh squeezed lemon which adds brightness, tartness and enhances the Berry flavour! It turned out incredibly well and was simple to make. Thank you for the recipe it was a huge hit and definitely a keeper!!
We followed this recipe as directed, and found it extremely sweet (mostly from the base). While I likes the idea of the cream cheese, the flavour of it did not stand out. I don't think I would make this recipe again.
Loved this recipe! It came out delicious. I used bag of frozen mixed berries instead and cut down on sugar (for crumb layer used 1 cup and for berry layer about 1/2 cup brown sugar in both cases). It came out plenty sweet. Next time will try without cream cheese because the cake goes nicely with vanilla frozen yogurt. Great recipe!
This was my first time using Saskatoon berries. As I had never tried these berries before I made a couple of individual ones with the mixtures. One I added the cream cheese, and the other I used goat cheese instead. Liked both but preferred the goat cheese.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.