Chocolate Chai Coffee Mix

I was craving Starbucks® chocolate chai tea latte when I made this. It is not a copycat recipe, simply tasty and easy. International Delight® 'Sweet Cream' is fabulous in this, if you like sweet coffee. Cardamom gives it the slight licorice taste; if you omit it, that's fine too.

Recipe by NWMama

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
40 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

40
Directions

  • Mix sugar, cocoa powder, cinnamon, salt, ginger, pepper, cloves, and cardamom together in an airtight container; seal and shake.

Cook's Note:

To serve: put 2 tablespoons mix into a mug. Fill mug halfway with fresh brewed coffee, stir, and add milk or creamer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
42 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 0.2g; sodium 29.3mg. Full Nutrition
