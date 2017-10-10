Homemade Coffee Creamer (Pumpkin Spice)
Why buy expensive name-brand coffee creamers when it's this easy to make even better tasting ones?
To cut down on the sweetness just a touch, I cut out the maple syrup and added a half teaspoon of pure maple extract. I also added another tbsp. of pumpkin puree. Holy cow--this is DELICIOUS. LOVE it.Read More
Definitely needed more pumpkin for me but good start. Once I added a little more flavor was perfect!Read More
No silly, fluffy coffee flavors for me. I'm not looking for a wisp of flavor. I like my coffee flavors to smack me awake in the morning. So I skip adding the 10 ounces of cream at the end because it tastes watered down with it. Now it's like a sinfully delicious drill Sargeant. ATTENTION!
Better than store bought! I even used half and half instead of heavy cream to cut down on the fat and calories. So easy and so delicious!
This recipe was good as written for a sweet subtle pumpkin spice flavored coffee. The second time I made it for my personal taste - I used 10 Oz of sweetened consensed milk, 3 heaping tablespoons of pumpkin and 1-1/2 tsp of spice, this way it really gave me the less sweet coffee house pumpkin spice kick I was looking. Give it a try either way it's a good recipe. Thanks for posting!
I stumbled on this recipe by accident, and boy am I glad I did! This is absolutely fantastic. I made it on the stove instead of the microwave, but other than that I followed the recipe exactly. I made it using one of the pumpkin pie spice recipes that is also on this site. This is definitely sweet, but that's how I like it. My husband tried it as well and is very happy with it. This is a keeper and I will be making this again in the future. Next time I may try it using 2% milk and fat free sweetened condensed milk. Thank you very much for sharing this recipe!
I absolutely love this recipe! I did add a tsp of pumpkin pie spice because I had it on hand. Also, I heated this on the stove over medium heat while whisking constantly because I don't like using a microwave. I store in a reusable plastic bottle in the refrigerator and make sure to put a piece of tape on it with an expiration date. I use the expiration date of the whipping cream. It said to use within 7 days of opening I think.
Really delicious way to enjoy seasonal coffee with real ingredients. I double the pumpkin and the spice. I just put everything in my blender, no heating required.
VERY good, tasty, easy recipe! I almost followed exactly .... I'm not one for "too sweet" not to mention, I didn't have maple syrup on hand. I subbed maple extract for the syrup as suggested by Sarah Jo and used 1/4 cup pumpkin puree. The changes wouldn't make much of a noticeable difference, I would think. The result of this recipe is a delicious creamer for your coffee! AND... I also used this with vanilla ice cream to make a pumpkin milk shake - WOW! Not something to use everyday if your counting calories, but an awesome treat for sure!
Pretty easy and this makes 1 Quart if anyone was curious.
I was having trouble finding pumpkin spice creamer (hard to believe, I know!) so a friend suggested I make my own. Duhhhh! Why didn't I think if that??! I love this recipe as it is. I am the kind if cook that doesn't really measure w spoons and cups. I measure by what tastes good
I just made this recipe and I love it! But I have a little secret, I didn't have milk or cream, only egg nog, yes egg nog right???! Lol!!! So I had to to cut the condensed milk in half and like a few others, I added more pumpkin... I must admit it's a bit stronger and as soon as I get to the grocery, I'll be adding regular creamer, otherwise this is a great recipe!!!
This is great! I used fresh cooked pumpkin, half and half and artificial maple syrup because this is what I had on hand. Very delicious!
Yum!
No changes. Way yummy.
I did not make it the exact same way, I used half and half, instead of whipping cream and took the review advice to use less maple syrup, and used 3 tablespoons. But I don't have a sweet tooth to an extreme, this recipe seems hard to mess up in any combination (I am new to cooking). the maple syrup is a brilliant addition. I have already stored a batch in the freezer, and kept an old creamer container in the fridge, so that the extra pumpkin will get used. Thanks for this recipe!
LOVE it! I followed one of the other reviews and used half & half in place of the heavy cream, since I'll be using it every day through November.
Best recipe for a pumpkin coffee creamer that I’ve found! I did follow what two reviewers suggested. Only did the 4 oz of creamer and used half and half instead of heavy cream. Also did 4 tablespoons of pumpkin. Otherwise I followed exactly!! Just fabulous to know what I’m putting in my coffee! Welcome Fall!!!
I made this yesterday and I must say that it it GOOD!!!.....Of course I put little more pumpkin ( 4 Tbsp) and more pumpkin pie spice (4 tsp) and I cooked it on the stove. I would make this again and again...it saves me on buying it in the store
My daughter loves all things "pumpkin spice" in the fall, but I don't like all the artificial ingredients in the creamers. This stuff not only passed Mom's Ingredient Test, it passed my daughter's taste test! Super easy to make, and "freaking delicious."
I prefer store bought because the spices in it didn't really dissolve and the sweetened condensed milk gave a caramel flavor.
Excellent ... I used half and half to save on calories and it is delicious!!
I added a little more pumpkin pie spice.
A good start. I like my creamer BURSTING with flavor if I’m going to waste the calories. I used this as a base recipe. But I used 1/2c + 2T of pumpkin purée, 1/4 each of ground allspice, ground ginger and freshly ground nutmeg, 1/2 t of ground cloves and 1t cinnamon, 1/2 T vanilla extract same everything else, same technique. It smells like straight up pumpkin pie!! And tastes like it too when you lick the spoon haha
it really good and makes alot for me and the coffee i make
Love the real pumpkin in it! Perfect balance for me of spice and sweetness.
I added 4 tbs of pumpkin and withheld the last 10 oz of cream since I wanted it a little stronger. Turned out great! I will make this again!
Excellent. I omitted the maple syrup as the sweetened condensed milk is sweet enough Thank you for sharing....so long Starbucks.
Very good! I did add a little extra pumpkin and I made my own pumpkin spice mix based on the Liby's pure pumpkin pie recipe (cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg) and then used a teaspoon of that mixture.
I use half and half instead of heavy whipping cream. Very good!!
