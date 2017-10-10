Homemade Coffee Creamer (Pumpkin Spice)

Why buy expensive name-brand coffee creamers when it's this easy to make even better tasting ones?

By BetterCookingForSingleFathers

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk 4 ounces cream, maple syrup, pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla extract together in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat pumpkin mixture in the microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring between intervals, until heated through and completely blended, 1 to 3 minutes.

  • Pour sweetened condensed milk, remaining 10 ounces cream, and pumpkin mixture into a container, cover the container with a lid, and shake until completely mixed. Store in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 10g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 24.2mg; sodium 23.5mg. Full Nutrition
