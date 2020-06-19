Lemon Blueberry Cake

This is an easy cake mix-cake with marvelous frosting. For more lemon flavor, I sometimes add lemon rind.

Recipe by Kamill

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cake:
Frosting:
Filling:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 8-inch pans.

  • Beat cake mix, water, egg whites, vegetable oil, and lemon extract together in a bowl using an electric mixer on medium speed until batter is well combined, about 2 minutes. Pour batter into prepared pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool in pans for 10 minutes before transferring it to a wire rack to cool completely.

  • Beat cream in a chilled bowl using an electric mixer until soft peaks are almost forming into stiff peaks; place bowl in refrigerator.

  • Beat cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla extract together in a separate bowl using an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Fold whipped cream into cream cheese mixture.

  • Place 1 cake on a plate; top with blueberry pie filling. Place second cake atop blueberry filling. Generously frost cake with whipped cream cheese frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
419 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 46.8g; fat 24.1g; cholesterol 47.7mg; sodium 333.2mg. Full Nutrition
