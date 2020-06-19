Lemon Blueberry Cake
This is an easy cake mix-cake with marvelous frosting. For more lemon flavor, I sometimes add lemon rind.
Instead of using blueberry pie filling I added fresh blueberries and lemon zest to cake mix and made cupcakes. I also added lemon zest to the frosting. We loved them!Read More
This cake was a big hit! I substituted applesauce for the vegetable oil. The lemon flavor was mild but not overpowering. This did not taste like a box mix at all. I had a lot of leftover blueberry pie filling that we used to spoon over the slices of cake. So yummy!
This cake was light and moist and lemony! The frosting was perfect! I think next time I make it I will double the amount of blueberry filling, as there was not enough blueberry flavor for my liking. We just did as another reviewer suggested and served leftover filling on the side. Great recipe! Thanks for sharing!
Cake was a little dry, so I'd probably go with the previous commenter's suggestion of using applesauce vice vegetable oil.
This recipe is super easy. I added about 3 tablespoons of lemon juice and lemon zest to the frosting and the same for the cake batter. Came out light and delicious.
The frosting is a basic cream cheese frosting. Perfect top to this fabulous summer dessert. Easy and delish!
I just made this cake today for my daughter's boyfriend's birthday. The frosting is amazing, lightly sweet and very creamy. I slightly altered the frosting by using blueberry cream cheese, it is delicious!! Thanks for sharing!!
I made this for my moms birthday and she LOVED it!
Great, easy cake recipe! Very fresh, light tasting cake. With or without the fresh blueberries it is delicious. I follow the recipe as written every time. My wife requests this one regularly.
I made it with a little lemon zest in the cake in addition to the lemon extract, and it turned out great!
This was an easy cake to make, it was light and airy and this was all that was left! Definitely a keeper recipe for family and friends!
