Cherry Cream Cheese Dump Cake

I came up with this recipe to combine a couple of my husband's favorites. It's easy and very tasty. The family loves it! It is great with vanilla ice cream!

Recipe by AngieK

prep:

10 mins
cook:
1 hr
1 hr
10 mins
total:
total:
Servings:
16
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch glass baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Unroll crescent rolls into the prepared dish, pinching the seams together.

  • Beat cream cheese, white sugar, and vanilla extract together in a bowl; spread over crescent roll dough. Sprinkle brown sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon over cream cheese mixture layer.

  • Pour cherry pie filling over brown sugar layer. Sprinkle yellow cake mix over cherry pie filling. Arrange butter slices over cake mix and top with remaining 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Wrap a piece of aluminum foil under baking dish to help prevent rolls from burning.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cooked through, about 1 hour. Cool for 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

Cook's Note:

If you have any leftover crescent rolls when unrolling into the baking dish, cut to fit around the edges if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
454 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 53g; fat 25.2g; cholesterol 54.3mg; sodium 413.8mg.
