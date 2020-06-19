Cherry Cream Cheese Dump Cake

Pleeeeease don't use more than 1/2 cup of white sugar for this recipe. I listened to other reviewers and only used 1/2 cup, and let me tell you, it was sweet enough. Any more sugar would have ruined it. I did like this recipe, and it tasted better cold; but I honestly wouldn't call this a cake, persay. It's more of a mock cherry pastry. I used the Duncan Hines yellow cake mix as suggested, and I regret that because it tasted like Play-Doh on top of a delicious combo of other layered ingredients. I don't know if it's because of the brand or what, but I'm not kidding when I say the top layer tasted and smelled like Play-Doh... And it's calling for soooo much butter just to make the top cake layer work. Not worth it. Next time I'll use more cherry pie filling (I used a 21 oz can, the recipe says 12 oz can but this is definitely a typo) and I will replace the cake mix topping with another layer of Pillsbury big and flaky dough. I really liked the other layers of this recipe, it's a genius combo, the cake just messed it up. Thank you for sharing the recipe, I can't wait to try it with different flavor pie fillings (minus the cake topping).