Cherry Cream Cheese Dump Cake

Wow! I never thought I'd be giving dump cake a 5-star review, but it was that good! I used a little less sugar and butter than the recipe called for, and I didn't miss it a bit. To make this recipe even easier, I recommend checking your grocery store for Pillsbury's Crescent Recipe Creations. It's a seamless dough sheet that just gets rolled out right into your 9x13 pan. I will definitely be making this again!
MUCH too sweet! Remember....the cherry pie filling AND the cake mix all have sugar in them........so you don't need to add any more!! I made this using only 1/2 cup of Splenda (being a diabetic) and a Lemon cake mix (didn't have a golden on hand) - but followed the rest of the recipe exactly. Still too sweet. It would be really good with a lot less sugar. You don't need the brown sugar either! I only used 1 tsp. of cinnamon because hubby doesn't like a lot.....but 2 tsp. as called for would have been fine! Otherwise it was easy and quick, but a bit expensive when you figure out the cost of cherry pie filling, 2 pkgs. of cream cheese and cake mix, not to mention the butter!
Wow! I never thought I'd be giving dump cake a 5-star review, but it was that good! I used a little less sugar and butter than the recipe called for, and I didn't miss it a bit. To make this recipe even easier, I recommend checking your grocery store for Pillsbury's Crescent Recipe Creations. It's a seamless dough sheet that just gets rolled out right into your 9x13 pan. I will definitely be making this again!
AngieK, thank you so much for this DELICIOUS, super easy dessert!! I just pulled it out of the oven and could hardly wait for it to cool sufficiently to cut a piece! I used a metal pan and the only change I made was to cook it for one hour plus fifteen minutes. Next time I will use a scant bit less sugar in the cream cheese, 3/4 cup, just because i like things a little less sweet. This was awesome with a cup of coffee and would be divine with ice cream, thanks again! I will be trying this with peach and with blackberry fillings as well. Just wanted to add another note...this is two months later and I have made this with various fillings, Apple is very good and Blackberry was the very best! I have cut the sugar in the cheese back to 1/2 cup. White cake mix is good as well. Thanks so much for a new favorite pantry recipe!
Very simple, yet 'impressive' looking recipe. Thank you AngieK! Today will be the third time I have made this recipe. I do cut the sugar back to 1/2 cup and use any pie filling that's been on sale (our fav is blackberry). Very addictive, and once you make it, you will crave it.
Pretty darn good. Hubby just walked by from getting his second helping and I got a "that was good honey" pat on the head. Thanks sweetie. I added almond extract to the cream cheese mix, I really like cherry/almond flavor, and it worked. Yum.
Loved this. A lot of people said it was too sweet. It was perfect the way I did it. I did not use canned pie filling. They are so fake. I hate canned pie filling because they are also too sweet!!! Wow, how about that! I used canned black cherries. One can. I did add the juice as well for more flavor. I didn't change anything else. It was fantastic!!!
Second time that I made this, I used cherry pie filling and a chocolate cake mix. Even though as a rule, we prefer blackberries to cherries, the combination of cherries and chocolate made a fabulous dessert! I will definitely make this again. I did use only half of the amount of sugar called for in the recipe, and I added two tablespoons of butter to the cream cheese and sugar mixture.
it was so delicious, everyone loved it. I will most definitely be making this again. I did read a few of the reviews and most of them said it was too sweet, so I eliminated the sugar all together. (not the brown sugar, I did use that) I did have a can of coconut condensed milk opened from another recipe I baked, so I mixed that in with the cream cheese. Probably 3 tablespoons. Everyone told me that it was just perfect the way I made it.
MUCH too sweet! Remember....the cherry pie filling AND the cake mix all have sugar in them........so you don't need to add any more!! I made this using only 1/2 cup of Splenda (being a diabetic) and a Lemon cake mix (didn't have a golden on hand) - but followed the rest of the recipe exactly. Still too sweet. It would be really good with a lot less sugar. You don't need the brown sugar either! I only used 1 tsp. of cinnamon because hubby doesn't like a lot.....but 2 tsp. as called for would have been fine! Otherwise it was easy and quick, but a bit expensive when you figure out the cost of cherry pie filling, 2 pkgs. of cream cheese and cake mix, not to mention the butter!
It was so simple and delicious. I did cut back the sugar to 3/4C like other recommended. It was still sweet and perfect. I also added lemon instead of vanilla for a cherry lemon spin. I can't wait to mix and match flavors in the future.
This was fantastic! I used a 21oz can of blueberry pie filling and replaced sugar with stevia using only 1/2 cup. I also sliced the butter very thin so there was a layer of butter on the top. I baked it for an hour and twenty minutes. Definitely a keeper recipe!
This is delicious! I changed a couple of small things. I used 1/2 c. powdered sugar instead of granulated and I melted the butter and drizzled over. I also did not wrap the pan in foil for baking and it baked beautifully in one hour. My family loves it and will definitely make again!
I made it just as it directed, and it's delicious. It's definitely VERY sweet and I think next time I'll cut back on the sugar. I'd say it's a winner, tho! Oh, I ended up baking for about 1:20 minutes total. An hour definitely didn't get it.
this is a simple and pretty good recipe. My family like it. The reason for 4 starts is that it is too sweet for us. I reduced the amount of white/brown sugar that the recipe calls for and it is still too sweet. However, it tastes good with a cup of milk.
We enjoyed it - but next time I wouldn't put the crescent rolls on the bottom. (I'm not sure what the purpose was - and they stayed like raw dough after baking.) Husband is diabetic, so I used Truvia instead of sugar, cherries with no sugar added, & sugar free cake mix. It still tasted very sweet & was appreciated by all. :)
I love dump cake, and this is a really good recipe to have on hand. I did cut the sugar back the second time because it just doesn't need it. This is a simple cake and I would give it 5 stars, but honestly, it's not something that will impress a lot of people if you take it to a potluck. It looks pretty messy (as are dump cakes in general) But the taste is very good.
ok, i made it. i did pre bake the crescent roll layer. this cake was still in the oven for at least an hour so the butter would work into the cake mix. nothing was gooey but the bottom was a tad darker than i would have wanted. by no means unedible just a bit browner than i would have preferred. maybe next time i'll prebake the rolls to where they're not quite done. other than that, i thought they were delish. i used white mix since i'm not crazy about yellow. i did not think it was too sweet.
This is super easy and very good. I did make some changes. I used 21 ounces of cherry filling instead if 12 and cut out the sugar (I don’t like things to be too sweet) and used white cake mix instead of yellow. I think the original recipe is fantastic if you have a sweet tooth. I baked it for 10 minutes long because of the extra fruit filling.
WAY too much cinnamon and cake mix. If I ever make it again, I'd cut both in half. I couldn't find a 12 oz can of cherry pie filling, so I used the whole big can (21 oz?). I don't know how a 12 oz can would have been enough. Also, I think 1/2 cup of butter would be enough.
I read many reviews, so I took the Advice to lower the sugar with the cream cheese to 1/2 cup. used blackberry pie filling my Tip is to line your pan with non stick foil came out so easy with a spoon thanks again for the reciepe will make again
Yum!! I used half the white sugar due to others saying it was too sweet. It was fine to do since the pie filling and cake mix has alot of sweetness as is. Also I could only find a 15.25 Oz cake mix and it still turned out fine. Thanks so much for this recipe. I'll make it over and over. Also topped with whipped cream and the house loved it so much.
I made this for my large family. Everyone ate it but no one raved like they do with the standard dump cake recipe. I followed the directions as stated. I cooked it 1 hour and 15 minutes and there was a spot the size of a half dollar in the middle where the cake mix was still powdery. All in all, good but I will stick with the original.
This recipe is delicious! Very rich and creamy! I followed other suggestions and reduced the sugar to a light sprinkling in the cream cheese. I did not use any brown sugar. After all, there is a lot of sugar in the pie filling and cake mix! I also used a 21 ounce can of cherry pie filling. I also reduced the butter to about a tablespoon cut up into small slices and placed over the top. It took about 1 hour and five minutes in my oven to be done. My husband went crazy over this cake!
This was easy and pretty good! I read reviews and decided not to include the white sugar. And after making it, I don't even think I needed the brown sugar! It was plenty sweet and the unsweetened cream cheese provided a nice tang to the very sweet topping. I used 2 cans of drained cherries (not pie filling) which worked very nicely, but I feel it could have used even more fruit. Should I make this again, I'll try fresh fruit. Overall, a nice 4th of July dessert.
Wow, this was very easy to make and delicious I did use blueberry because that is what I had on hand and the only thing I changed was reducing the sugar to half cup. Next time I will reduce the sugar even more but was still very good. Thanks for Sharing the recipe!
So I did a little change by switching out Cherry filling for blueberry, and as I have found lemon and blueberry go together very well in a lot of places I used lemon cake Duncan Hines as the cake topping. I also reduced the white sugar by half and it was plenty sweet and Rich enough.
Excellent dessert! I have never made a dump cake before , but I will definitely be making this one again! I did half the sugar and used 1/2 cup instead of a full cup. This was probably one of my all time favorite desserts and the family loved it too!
I have been wanting to make this cake and finally made it for Christmas. The entire family, kids and adults all loved it! This will be a frequently made dish going forward! I pretty much followed the recipe as is and I look forward to the next one I make!
A lot of the top was still powdery cake mix. The only moisture is the filling so I'm not sure how the cake mix is supposed to become cake. I read it over multiple times to see if I did something wrong but i followed it exactly. Flavour was great but extremely sweet. I used erythratol/monk fruit sugar and would cut back on that to half. Also, I think too much cinnamon.
The very first thing is this is delicious. Sweet as heck but very tasty. I didn’t read any reviews before I made this. It wasn’t until all was said and done when I did read reviews. So in response to them: this is very sweet. I highly recommend cutting back on the white sugar, at least by a half cup. I actually used a keto sugar, Swerve, and it’s still so sugary. Second, at no place in the recipe does it say whether the yellow cake mix is supposed to be mixed up per package instructions or we just use the powdered cake mix. I chose the powdered mix. So after an hour in the oven the sections of cake mix not touched by a butter slice is still a powdered cake mix. And the crescents…raw as all heck. Only the sides are cooked. I can honestly say I don’t know if it’s because of the cream cheese mixture on top or putting tin foil around the bottom of the cake dish as instructed or what. I even put it back in the oven for another 15 minutes and nothing changed. SO! Definitely make this because it’s a very sweet delicious treat but pay heed to the negative comments and adjust.
Love this recipe! I did reduce the sugars because of the reviews. I used a little less than 1/2 cup of white and 2 tablespoons of brown. I have to make 2 pans next time so my daughter and her family can have some! It went fast!
Awesome! For gluten free, used ready made GF crust and GF cake mix. Also used plant based cream cheese. Easy to make and a huge hit! When baking, took out and stirred in the cake mix with the butter a bit so there wasn’t dry mix left on top after baking.
Thank you for sharing, AngieK! Based on reviews, I used 1/4 cup vs 1 cup white sugar, and used a 21 oz can of pie filling (vs the "12" oz which I assume was a typo). The only reason I didn't give it a 5 is b/c of the high sugar content, and processed ingredients. If you're okay with all that, it'll be 5-stars in your book.
I have made this recipe twice now and both times it turns out to be a total gooey mess. The taste is good but the cake mix on top does not cook and I have just uncooked cake mix when finished. I am going to try melting the butter on top next time.
Pleeeeease don't use more than 1/2 cup of white sugar for this recipe. I listened to other reviewers and only used 1/2 cup, and let me tell you, it was sweet enough. Any more sugar would have ruined it. I did like this recipe, and it tasted better cold; but I honestly wouldn't call this a cake, persay. It's more of a mock cherry pastry. I used the Duncan Hines yellow cake mix as suggested, and I regret that because it tasted like Play-Doh on top of a delicious combo of other layered ingredients. I don't know if it's because of the brand or what, but I'm not kidding when I say the top layer tasted and smelled like Play-Doh... And it's calling for soooo much butter just to make the top cake layer work. Not worth it. Next time I'll use more cherry pie filling (I used a 21 oz can, the recipe says 12 oz can but this is definitely a typo) and I will replace the cake mix topping with another layer of Pillsbury big and flaky dough. I really liked the other layers of this recipe, it's a genius combo, the cake just messed it up. Thank you for sharing the recipe, I can't wait to try it with different flavor pie fillings (minus the cake topping).
I went with the original recipe but swapped out the cherry filling for lemon cream pie filling. My husband just loves it----in fact there's about a third of it gone within hours! I cut back on the cinnamon just a little since I wasn't sure how the lemon & cinnamon would be together but it was the perfect match. Apparently the best dessert I've made in some time :-) !! The recipe would be great with cherry, blueberry or apple. Very versatile and will be great for the upcoming holiday season. Thank you AngieK!
I followed the recipe exactly and even cooked it for an extra 15 minutes just to be sure and it was still raw inside. The biscuit dough didn’t even get half cooked and the cream cheese was gross! What a waste of time and money!
It's perfect! I've never had a dump cake like this before! I made it without the crescent roll dough. I like to cut out carbs when I can. I used apple pie filling since it had cinnamon in the recipe. Wonderful!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.