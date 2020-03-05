Salmon Twist

Rating: 4.6 stars
48 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 31
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A simple soy sauce and brown sugar marinade, with hints of lemon and garlic, are the perfect salty-sweet complement to rich salmon fillets. Adding vinegar or fish sauce and white pepper will emerge new flavors to create a Filipino or Thai twist! For more of a twist, use other types of fish, like cod, catfish or tilapia. You can even use it on chicken! Trust the cooking of the fillets and do not be tempted to open or you will lose valuable time and heat.

By Kelly Robertson

prep:

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine water, soy sauce, brown sugar, olive oil, lemon juice, cornstarch, garlic powder, and black pepper together in a saucepan; cook over medium-high heat until sauce is thickened, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • Arrange salmon fillets on the prepared baking sheet. Brush sauce on both sides of each fillet. Fold aluminum foil loosely over fillets and seal edges together creating a packet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until fish flakes easily with a fork, 12 to 15 minutes.

  • Bring remaining marinade to a boil and serve alongside cooked salmon.

Cook's Notes:

For added flavor, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of either apple cider vinegar or fish sauce.

Want to spice it up? Add 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne red pepper.

Grapeseed oil can be substituted for the olive oil.

Cooking on the grill: Prepare as directed and create foil pouch to marinate according to your schedule. Cook on grill-top in the pouch for 12 to 15 minutes and at the very end take the fillets out and give them a grilled flavor.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the marinade ingredients. The actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
354 calories; protein 21.1g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 20g; cholesterol 55.9mg; sodium 1264.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (66)

Most helpful positive review

Tweegy
Rating: 4 stars
07/15/2014
This sauce is certainly yummy. I wanted it a little thicker so I added 1 more teaspoon of cornstarch to a little water and stir in to hot mixture. Another note; the cornstarch should be mixed with water when putting the ingredients together. Otherwise you'll get lumps. I saved the leftover sauce to use with my turkey burgers. Thanks. Read More
(11)

Most helpful critical review

Jann Kanizar
Rating: 3 stars
05/27/2020
After taking this out of the oven for 13 mins the salmon was so undercooked. I put it back into the oven not in the foil tent for another 10 min. Read More
Tweegy
Rating: 4 stars
07/14/2014
This sauce is certainly yummy. I wanted it a little thicker so I added 1 more teaspoon of cornstarch to a little water and stir in to hot mixture. Another note; the cornstarch should be mixed with water when putting the ingredients together. Otherwise you'll get lumps. I saved the leftover sauce to use with my turkey burgers. Thanks. Read More
(11)
Brehan Stetka
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2014
This was great! The only thing I changed was that I used lime juice instead of lemon as that's what I had on hand. I will be making this again. Delicious:). Read More
(6)
Jonathan David Klein
Rating: 4 stars
02/28/2015
It's pretty good. I agree with the lime over the lemon. I also added seafood seasoning to the fish and some fresh garlic minced up. Read More
(6)
Jada Irwin
Rating: 4 stars
06/23/2014
Enjoyed the glaze. I use it on salmon and chicken as well and play with the seasonings. Read More
(4)
Carole
Rating: 5 stars
08/12/2014
Best sauce ever. Read More
(3)
Gracie Villacruzes
Rating: 5 stars
05/23/2019
Turned out very delicious!!! My whole family enjoyed it! Read More
(2)
spice of life
Rating: 4 stars
03/30/2014
We enjoyed this a lot. Prep is easy and clean-up is a breeze. Will make again. Read More
(2)
Aimee
Rating: 4 stars
01/16/2018
We haven’t tried the cake yet but I did everything the directions said and the cake still cracked. Read More
Helpful
Spring Taylor
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2016
It's truly delicious. For me the cook time varied a little because (while I don't want my filet dry) i do like it a little more cooked than the recipe says. So, i just popped it in a few minutes before pouring the sauce and following the recipe ensuing steps. Read More
(1)
Jann Kanizar
Rating: 3 stars
05/27/2020
After taking this out of the oven for 13 mins the salmon was so undercooked. I put it back into the oven not in the foil tent for another 10 min. Read More
