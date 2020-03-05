Salmon Twist
A simple soy sauce and brown sugar marinade, with hints of lemon and garlic, are the perfect salty-sweet complement to rich salmon fillets. Adding vinegar or fish sauce and white pepper will emerge new flavors to create a Filipino or Thai twist! For more of a twist, use other types of fish, like cod, catfish or tilapia. You can even use it on chicken! Trust the cooking of the fillets and do not be tempted to open or you will lose valuable time and heat.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Notes:
For added flavor, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of either apple cider vinegar or fish sauce.
Want to spice it up? Add 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne red pepper.
Grapeseed oil can be substituted for the olive oil.
Cooking on the grill: Prepare as directed and create foil pouch to marinate according to your schedule. Cook on grill-top in the pouch for 12 to 15 minutes and at the very end take the fillets out and give them a grilled flavor.
Editor's Note:
The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the marinade ingredients. The actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.