Creamy Potato Leek Soup

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This no-drain, fast, and yummy recipe for potato leek soup is creamy and resembles baked potato soup in its texture and cheesy goodness, but sneaks in some leeks. Serve hot, topped with green onion, bacon bits, and/or shredded Cheddar to your liking. Using the butter or yellow potatoes makes a difference in this recipe.

By Jayna Cox

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat; saute onion and leeks until softened, 5 to 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Place potatoes into a large pot with enough water to cover by about 1 inch; add onion and leeks. Bring water to a boil; reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove pot from heat and mash potato mixture in the water, leaving some potatoes in chunks.

  • Stir cheese food into potato mixture until smooth; add potato flakes. Stir mixture until soup reaches desired consistency; season with salt and white pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 21.7g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 6.1mg; sodium 138.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022