White Chicken Chili with Salsa Verde

6 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

The slow cooker does all the work for this savory soup.

By Mazola

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Soak beans in four cups of water overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Combine flour, garlic, cumin, oregano and black pepper in a large resealable plastic bag; set aside. Toss chicken with flour mixture to completely coat.

  • Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium high heat; add chicken to skillet. Saute chicken until lightly browned about 6 to 8 minutes.

  • Remove any floating beans; drain water and place beans in slow cooker. Add vegetables, chicken broth, 1/2 cup salsa verde and water to the slow cooker.

  • Place chicken in slow cooker; stir to combine ingredients.

  • Cook on HIGH for 4 to 6 hours or LOW for 7 to 9 hours or until beans are tender. Stir in remaining salsa verde, evaporated milk, cheese and cilantro. Serve with sliced jalapenos and additional cilantro, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 25.3g; carbohydrates 26.6g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 53.8mg; sodium 223.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022