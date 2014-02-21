White Chicken Chili with Salsa Verde
The slow cooker does all the work for this savory soup.
The slow cooker does all the work for this savory soup.
I used ground chicken instead of pieces of cut chicken and no mushrooms. It was good, but I don't like cheese on my soup, so I didn't add any. The salsa verde added a nice taste to the recipe.Read More
This was just okay for us. It could use some more seasonings.Read More
This was just okay for us. It could use some more seasonings.
I used ground chicken instead of pieces of cut chicken and no mushrooms. It was good, but I don't like cheese on my soup, so I didn't add any. The salsa verde added a nice taste to the recipe.
This was pretty good. Liked the addition of mushrooms. Added half and half instead of evaporated milk. Preferred more spices than was called for.
Better second day and even after freezing.
This was fantastic and easy. Just add salt! Also, we didn't add cilantro because we didn't have any.